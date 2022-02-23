"Try to be as annoying as possible" - Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be ready to pounce if Manchester City slip up

Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool need to capitalise on Premier League leaders Manchester City's slip-ups.

The Reds currently sit six points behind Manchester City in the league standings, albeit with a game in hand. They could go within three points of the holders if they beat Leeds United on Wednesday. The two teams still have to face each other in the league in April.

Klopp has said that his team need to be 'as annoying as possible' to remain in the hunt for the league title. Speaking ahead of the Leeds game, the German tactician said:

“We try to be as annoying as possible, somehow, until we have a chance to overtake. I don’t know when they will be; IF that will be the case. I think what Pep said, and maybe told me…we are a pain in the lower back, or can be (to them)...that’s a good description, and that’s how it should be."

He added:

"I think we are pushing each other; I think that is how it is a little bit; it just keeps you going. There is no chance to get a bit soft, because the other one will be there immediately to catch you.”

Klopp was all praise for Manchester City and other teams that have 'pushed' each other in the league. He also mentioned that the crucial time of the season is yet to come, in March and April, saying:

“It’s been going a while that both teams are able to do some special stuff, I have to say. And that’s with all respect, because City are doing something incredible,” he suggested. I don't forget the other teams who are pushing too. I don’t forget Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Tottenham, whoever is there. But we are pushing each other."

The Reds manager added:

"What I always said is, you have decisive moments of the season, but it is not now; it is not February; it is March, April, rather. So you have to be close enough to make a decision in your direction, and I don’t know if that will be the case because what we do is pretty special, and I don’t expect that to happen every week.”

"The decisions will be made later" - Jurgen Klopp on title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Klopp also highlighted how tough it would be between now and the end of the season to maintain consistency. Liverpool travel to league leaders Manchester City in April, but have some big fixtures before that clash.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Liverpool. Liverpool are always a pain in the ass.” Pep Guardiola on who can stop Manchester City:“Liverpool. Liverpool are always a pain in the ass.” Pep Guardiola on who can stop Manchester City: “Liverpool. Liverpool are always a pain in the ass.” 👀 https://t.co/r50Ox6dJ59

Klopp said in this regard:

“We play Tottenham, still; we play United as well, and it’s not that we just count those points, like yeah, done, done, done, and we only wait for the middle of April for the City game."

He lauded the Reds for their achievements in the last few years, but said he wants them to accomplish more, saying:

"It’s difficult, tough, but what the boys did over the past four years is pretty special. And I’m happy with that, but not overly happy - not that happy that I think ‘ok that is enough’. We have to go from now on; we all know that for us it is so far, not a bad season, but the decisions will be made later."

The Liverpool manager concluded:

“One decision at the weekend, other decisions maybe even later, and we just have to make sure we are always in and around, when these decisions will be made.”

After facing Leeds, Liverpool will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to avoid another slip-up after their surprise home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

