“Try and find a way to win, even if you’re inferior in talent” – Gary Neville admits he ‘enjoyed’ Atletico behaviour during draw with Manchester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville admitted he 'enjoyed" watching Atletico Madrid's clash with Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Premier League and Spanish champions played out a tense goalless stalemate that descended into a mass brawl towards the end, with Felipe seeing red.

Atletico entered the match with a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and went all guns blazing at City, a move away from their traditional low-block defensive system.

However, a goal never arrived. Their frustrations boiled over towards the end when players from both teams got embroiled in a heated fight, instigated mainly by home players.

VBET News @VBETnews



#UCL Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City has turned into a fight Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City has turned into a fight#UCL https://t.co/NQUyqqRWYa

Besides Felipe, many felt Stefan Savic also deserved to be sent off for dragging Phil Foden off the pitch by his shirt, with the Montenegrin also seen pulling Jack Grealish's hair.

The ugly scenes continued even after the full-time whistle in the tunnel as the players headed towards the dressing room. Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko was seen throwing an object at the Manchester City contingent, triggering angry reactions from the visitors, particularly from Scott Carson and Aymeric Laporte.

Several police officers were present at the spot and were seen following the players as the situation threatened to blow out of proportion.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Footage of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players in the tunnel after... Footage of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players in the tunnel after... 😳 https://t.co/K7RSUVcXxu

While most people were disgusted by the antics, Neville took to Twitter to express his relish at the heated exchanges while taking a sly dig at Atletico for their performance. He wrote:

"I loved the Real Madrid v Chelsea match. Unpopular view but I loved the Atletico Madrid v City match too. I know most were disappointed with the Atletico Madrid behaviour, but I sort of enjoyed it. Try and find a way to win, even if you're inferior in talent. City’s players will be proud this morning in overcoming it!"

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Manchester City eyeing second consecutive Champions League final

Manchester City are now just two games away from a second consecutive UEFA Champions League final as Pep Guardiola eyes his first European success at the club.

The Sky Blues lost to Chelsea in last year's Porto showpiece but are looking determined to make amends and win their first title in the competition.

Real Madrid have made a strong case after ousting PSG and Chelsea. However, they are struggling with defensive shortcomings, having conceded six times in two knockout ties.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in all four games while also beating Madrid 2-1 home and away just two years ago.

Edited by Bhargav