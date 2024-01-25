“Try harder” - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reaffirms commitment to Egypt and hits out at his critics

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has underlined his commitment to Egypt's national team amid recent criticism following his return to England for rehabilitation.

Salah injured his hamstring in his team's 2-2 draw against Ghana on January 18 in the AFCON group stages. He then returned to England to begin his treatment, with his agent Ramy Abbas stating that the injury will take 21-28 days to fully recover from.

Since then, critics have questioned Salah's call to return to his club instead of staying with his international teammates. Amidst that, the 31-year-old has issued an update on his Instagram account whereby he implies that the current arrangement was agreed upon by all parties.

In what looked like a dig at his critics, the former Chelsea and AS Roma winger wrote:

"Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as agreed from the beginning.... I also love her and her people 🇪🇬... Try harder 😛"

Egypt scraped through the group stage with three draws from three games, finishing second after securing a 2-2 draw against leaders Cape Verde on January 22. They now face DR Congo in the quarterfinals on January 28.

Liverpool boss looking forward to David Wagner reunion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich City boss David Wagner have been friends for well over 25 years now.

The two Germans have spoken about their friendship multiple times in the past, with Klopp calling Wagner someone who is 'like family'. The latter also said in the past that it was 'love at first view' with Klopp when they first linked up (h/t PinkUn).

The two notably played together at Mainz in the 1990s, which is where the friendship is believed to have started. They will now be pitted against one another when Liverpool face Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on 28 January.

Speaking about a reunion with Wagner at Anfield, Klopp told reporters (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"Yes, I enjoy it a lot. We already talked about it. He asked for massive rotation. I told him that doesn't help! They are in touching distance of play-offs. Lost last night [Leeds United 1-0 Norwich], not seen any of it yet. Championship season is very intense. I follow it as much as I can. I'm interested in everything he is doing. It is good to have the game. We haven't seen each other for a long time, it's good to catch up and lock horns again."

The Reds will hope to reach the final of the FA Cup, just as they have in the other domestic cup competition this season. Liverpool will play Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on 25 February.