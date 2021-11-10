Tuchel against signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for Chelsea due to concerns over Frenchman's work rate: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided not to pursue PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, as Thomas Tuchel has concerns over the striker's work rate.

Tuchel previously worked with Mbappe for two and a half years during his stint as manager of PSG. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the German tactician is not a huge fan of the striker's work rate, and has communicated the same to Chelsea's director Marina Granovskaia. The report says that the Blues have now pulled out of the race for the Frenchman's signature.

Mbappe is currently one of the world's best players, and is reportedly highly sought after by clubs across Europe. The Frenchman has been vocal about his desire to leave PSG, and that could be the case before the 2022-23 season.

While it may seem a crazy decision, it is the defensive output that Werner offers which Tuchel wants from his forwards.



The striker has been on fire this season, bagging seven goals and nine assists across competitions for PSG. However, Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with a potential deal reportedly falling apart earlier this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look like they have no need for Mbappe, as The Blues are currently three points clear atop the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel splashed the cash to bring in Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku in the summer, in a deal worth around £100 million. So a deal for Mbappe would not make sense for The Blues at this stage.

"It's easier to coach Lukaku than Neymar or Mbappe" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has been vocal in the past about the difficulties he had while managing PSG. The German singled out Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar as the two players who were the most difficult to manage while he was at the club.

Before he was brought in as Chelsea manager in January, Tuchel spoke about what it was managing the likes of Neymar and Mbappe. He said:

"Sometimes it's very easy; sometimes it's a big challenge. At a club like PSG, there are many influences. That's why it can be very challenging to keep all the guys happy."

Earlier this season, the German was asked about the difference between managing Romelu Lukaku and PSG's superstars. He said:

"It's easier to coach Lukaku than Neymar or Mbappe. At Chelsea, I work much more calmly."

