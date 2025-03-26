Turkish giants keen to sign on-loan Chelsea star Joao Felix: Reports

Galatasaray are ready to sign Chelsea outcast Joao Felix this summer, according to his agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese forward first joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2023.

The London giants opted not to sign him permanently at the end of that campaign. However, they made a U-turn on their decision a year later, signing him on a permanent deal for a reported £42m fee.

Sadly, Felix's stay with Chelsea didn't live up to expectations, and he dropped down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca. The 25-year-old was subsequently shipped to AC Milan this January on a six-month loan.

However, it appears that the Rossoneri aren't planning on signing him permanently. The Portuguese forward isn't part of the Blues' plans either, and the situation has put the player's future in limbo.

Galatasaray are now ready to offer him a lifeline. The Turkish giants are looking for a replacement for Victor Osimhen, whose loan deal from Napoli expires at the end of this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sporx (via Tribal Football), Mendes confirmed that the Portuguese forward could be on his way to Istanbul this summer.

"If an agreement is reached with Chelsea, João Félix will play for Galatasaray..." Mendes said.

Felix has registered one goal and one assist from 10 games across competitions this season for AC Milan.

Will Chelsea sign a new striker this summer?

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new No. 9 this summer amid Nicolas Jackson's ongoing struggles. A recent report from Il Mattino has suggested that the Blues are leading the race for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, but the deal broke down at the eleventh hour. Osimhen eventually joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, and has been in fine form so far.

The 26-year-old has registered 26 goals from 30 games across competitions for the Turkish giants. His contract with Napoli expires next summer, and he is likely to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium permanently this year.

Multiple clubs are eyeing the situation with interest, including Arsenal and Manchester United. However, it now appears that Chelsea are leading the race. The Blues never abandoned their pursuit of the player, despite last summer's disappointment, and are now ready to return for him.

