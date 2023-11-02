"Turning out to be an absolute bargain", "Proper baller" – Chelsea fans in awe of star's 'sensational' performance in 2-0 win over Blackburn

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their satisfaction with new boy Cole Palmer's standout performance in his team's recent 2-0 EFL Cup win against Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues, who are currently in 11th spot in the Premier League standings with 12 points from 10 matches, progressed to the EFL Cup quarter-finals this Wednesday (November 1). Benoit Badiashile netted in the 30th minute before Raheem Sterling bagged a goal in the 59th.

Meanwhile, Palmer earned plaudits for his assist to Sterling against Blackburn. He also completed 30 passes with 81% accuracy, created one chance, registered two out of four shots on target, completed three out of five attempted dribbles and won seven of 10 ground duels.

Here's how the Chelsea fans reacted to Palmer's recent performance:

Taking to X, a Blues fan claimed that the 21-year-old is a bargain:

"£42.5m for Cole Palmer is turning out to be an absolute bargain. What a player he is!"

Lauding the Manchester City academy graduate, another fan posted:

"Cole Palmer is a proper baller."

Palmer, who joined Chelsea for an initial £40 million and potential £2.5 million add-ons from Manchester City in the summer, is in fine form this season. He has netted two goals and laid out three assists in his last six games across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Overall, Palmer has made nine appearances for the west London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms Reece James plan after star's return in latest Chelsea win

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked whether the plan was to give Reece James an hour's worth of action on Wednesday. He replied (h/t football.london):

"The plan was to check at half time how he felt and how he was. After 15 minutes, he started to feel tired and we were checking from the second half. He was a bit tired and we need to be careful in how we manage him. In that moment we made that change."

Pochettino, who has won six of his 13 games for the Blues so far, said:

"When you decide your captain, it is important that they stay fit, can play and help the team. He's an important player for us. He's amazing, one of the best full-backs in the world. Little by little, he is going to get fit and cope with the demand of the games."

James, 23, started just his second contest of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign in his team's recent 2-0 triumph. He completed 48 of his 52 attempted passes, registered three shots, won one tackle with 100% accuracy, and made four recoveries during his 61-minute outing.

So far this season, James has managed to feature in just four games for Chelsea. He was out for nine matches with a hamstring problem.