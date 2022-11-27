“Turning into some player”, “Has been sensational” – France fans delighted with ‘surprising’ performance from 27-year-old player during FIFA World Cup win over Denmark 

France supporters have hailed the impact of midfielder Adrien Rabiot following his impressive display against Denmark at the FIFA World Cup on November 26.

The reigning champions maintained their 100% record in the competition thanks to a 2-1 win over the Danes, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace. Les Bleus also became the first team to secure their passage into the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having looked extremely impressive thus far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe now has more World Cup goals for France than Thierry Henry, who played in four World Cups.



HE'S ONLY 23 YEARS OLD! 🤯 Kylian Mbappe now has more World Cup goals for France than Thierry Henry, who played in four World Cups.HE'S ONLY 23 YEARS OLD! 🤯 https://t.co/6HNV0eBhyk

While Mbappe will steal the headlines, many supporters chose to praise Rabiot for his imperious display in midfield. He would almost certainly not have been a regular starter if Didier Deschamps hadn't had so many injuries to contend with.

However, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante missed out on this year's FIFA World Cup. Hence, Rabiot has been left with an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the team. The Juventus playmaker managed to keep an impressive-looking Danish midfield quiet.

Following the full-time whistle, France supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the often-maligned midfielder:

Pandemic Pep™️ @afc_anubhav Rabiot is finally serious and turning into some player.



Credits to this man Rabiot is finally serious and turning into some player.Credits to this man https://t.co/KLbiTKJISP

Gravano @Sir_KenMahaal



#FRADAN

#FIFAWorldCup Mbappe will steal the headlines alongside notable recognition of performances from France's Tchouameni, Griezmann, and Dembele. However, it is Adrien Rabiot who gave Denmark the necessary troubles across that midfield; he was everywhere, A BEAST Mbappe will steal the headlines alongside notable recognition of performances from France's Tchouameni, Griezmann, and Dembele. However, it is Adrien Rabiot who gave Denmark the necessary troubles across that midfield; he was everywhere, A BEAST#FRADAN #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/XIwsbkBnZ1

Nycjuventus⚜️🇺🇸 @NycJuventus Literally destroys me how people think Ngolo Kante would start for France in 2022 if he were fit



He is so finished. Rabiot is 100x better offensively and defensively Literally destroys me how people think Ngolo Kante would start for France in 2022 if he were fit He is so finished. Rabiot is 100x better offensively and defensively

🎟️ @SackOIe Nah we called Ten Hag a madman for wanting Rabiot what was he cooking Nah we called Ten Hag a madman for wanting Rabiot what was he cooking 😭😭😭

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @Saweezyy Rabiot ever since he rejected United Rabiot ever since he rejected United https://t.co/nlSGPVE1eP

stefano Di Donato X38 🏆 @stefDidonato Rabiot has been sensational this season Rabiot has been sensational this season

Alan Shearer incrediby impressed by France at FIFA World Cup

Following their victory over last summer's European Championship semi-finalists, Alan Shearer was incredibly complimentary of the French and especially Kylian Mbappe.

The forward is now at the top of the goalscoring charts for this year's FIFA World Cup with three goals. The Newcastle United and England legend told BBC Sport:

"France have looked very good again - particularly in forward areas. Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele and of course that guy Kylian Mbappe. What a player, what a superstar. He made the difference tonight."

He added:

"They were asked the question when Denmark got back into the game, what have you got? Didier Deschamps made a couple of changes and they worked perfectly. When you've got that guy in your team in the form that he's in - he looks so comfortable and confident in front of goal - you've got a chance. He won the game for them."

Shearer claimed that Mbappe has all the traits of a brilliant forward and is also enjoying his football that gives France a chance:

"Whatever you have to have as a forward, Kylian Mbappe's got it all. The timing of his runs, the understanding of when and how to go. He's a very special talent. Because of him, that is France's chance. If he keeps on performing and he's in that mood, France have got a chance."

He added:

"He looks like a kid in the playground - he just looks like he's enjoying it. As soon as he gets the ball, you can hear the roar - and he's feeding off that, there's no doubt about that. He loves that - and rightly so."

B/R Football @brfootball

Spain 2014

Germany 2018



France are the first holders since Brazil in 2006 to make it out of their World Cup group Italy 2010Spain 2014Germany 2018France are the first holders since Brazil in 2006 to make it out of their World Cup group Italy 2010 ❌Spain 2014 ❌Germany 2018 ❌France are the first holders since Brazil in 2006 to make it out of their World Cup group 🇫🇷 https://t.co/yuZRReggcn

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 390 votes