Twitter blasts Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku after 1-1 draw against Brighton

Chelsea's (and Romelu Lukaku's) Premier League slump continued last night as they were held to a 1-1 away draw by a spirited Brighton side. Hakim Ziyech gave the Blues the lead when he found the back of the net in the 28th minute, only for it to be neutralized by Adam Webster's goal in the 60th minute.

Initially hailed as Premier League title contenders, Chelsea's recent run of form has almost certainly negated the potential they had earlier this season to challenge for the title.

Last night's 1-1 draw against Brighton represented the Blues' fourth consecutive winless Premier League match, leaving them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, despite having played one extra match.

Manager Thomas Tuchel attributed the result as well as his side's decline in form to fixture congestion and fatigue. Speaking to BBC in a post-match interview, he spoke about the result and said:

"We look tired because we are tired and we play against a strong, well-prepared Brighton team.

"We can do much better. I can see it, we try everything. It is not a lack of ambition, it's a lack of what we can do tonight. We made a lot of easy mistakes but I know where it comes from so no harm done. We don't need to sugar-coat it," Tuchel said.

The German tactician also lamented his team's fixture scheduling and immensely congested calendar.

"If you look at our schedule, look at where we come from, we struggle with it. When you're tired - mentally and physically - you have a lack of position and a lack of focus. You can see it in our game but we know where it comes from.

"I can even feel it myself. At some point you sit on the bus and think 'where are we going?' You have to refocus and think where are we going, when are we there, which time do we play and when is the next meeting?

"It's like this since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays so you feel it, of course. That's why we need to de-connect, recharge the batteries and come back with hunger and joy to fight these matches. It's necessary," he said.

Chelsea fans, however, were in no mood to accept Tuchel's excuses, and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Romelu Lukaku was also singled out and slammed for his continued poor run of form which saw him booed off the pitch last night. Worryingly for the club's fans, Lukaku has scored only 5 Premier League goals this season and was rendered harmless last night.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Tariq Lamptey and Valentino Livramento are both thriving in the Premier League whilst Chelsea are starting the corpse of César Azpilicueta. You can’t defend this squad planning. Tariq Lamptey and Valentino Livramento are both thriving in the Premier League whilst Chelsea are starting the corpse of César Azpilicueta. You can’t defend this squad planning.

Akshat Mahajan @Akshatlcfc How tf we were so naive to put chelsea in the title race How tf we were so naive to put chelsea in the title race😔😭😭

Vernah @hawesomeftw Chelsea really aint helping the mental health atm Chelsea really aint helping the mental health atm

FPLSam @sam4sunrise Disappointed at Chelsea. Very very disappointed Disappointed at Chelsea. Very very disappointed https://t.co/y7TDjR6vl0

Valar Morghulis @SthabisoDwala Chelsea is finished Chelsea is finished

Fetty Waf 🗯 @Wafunya At this rate Chelsea might finish below Arsenal and West Ham on the table. At this rate Chelsea might finish below Arsenal and West Ham on the table.

Wyvern @ahmadfarhan989 Chelsea the pretenders, not contenders haha Chelsea the pretenders, not contenders haha

Farzeen. (🇮🇳/🇴🇲/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) @afcfarzeen genuinely speaking, I should've slept instead of watching the chelsea-brighton game. Brighton were way too good, but they still need a proper striker cuz maupay isn't that good. tough times for Chelsea i believe. they need to sort out their attack and fullback issues, real quick. genuinely speaking, I should've slept instead of watching the chelsea-brighton game. Brighton were way too good, but they still need a proper striker cuz maupay isn't that good. tough times for Chelsea i believe. they need to sort out their attack and fullback issues, real quick.

Dr Pitaar @Dockisu @apaseayomi The players aren't happy with Lukaku, there is something seriously wrong inside that dressing room. They didn't celebrate Ziyechs goal. Even Ziyech didn't celebrate. Those players either want the system to change or the Lukaku incident is pissing them off. @apaseayomi The players aren't happy with Lukaku, there is something seriously wrong inside that dressing room. They didn't celebrate Ziyechs goal. Even Ziyech didn't celebrate. Those players either want the system to change or the Lukaku incident is pissing them off.

Disdain towards Romelu Lukaku continued to pour in on social media, with many calling for Chelsea to sell him at the earliest.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Romelu Lukaku booed off the pitch by Chelsea fans Romelu Lukaku booed off the pitch by Chelsea fans

The Other Side Of The Coin ⭐️⭐️ @TOSOTC_CFC @IbzSpeaks Something's clearly not right. I feel Ziyech is speaking on behalf of the team here. I can't imagine players being happy with Lukaku. I know if I was a player then I'd be mad with him. @IbzSpeaks Something's clearly not right. I feel Ziyech is speaking on behalf of the team here. I can't imagine players being happy with Lukaku. I know if I was a player then I'd be mad with him.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Lukaku dreadful again....Is he this bad or is he just not interested? Lukaku dreadful again....Is he this bad or is he just not interested?

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Coming from someone who’s watched Wan-Bissaka play 120 times, Lukaku is genuinely the worst footballer I’ve seen in my life. Coming from someone who’s watched Wan-Bissaka play 120 times, Lukaku is genuinely the worst footballer I’ve seen in my life.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco Curious how Chelsea are winning and yet seem to be playing like strangers. The constant squabbling between Ziyech and Lukaku is embarrassing to watch. Curious how Chelsea are winning and yet seem to be playing like strangers. The constant squabbling between Ziyech and Lukaku is embarrassing to watch.

²⁹ @clinicalkai Lukaku doesn’t seem very inter-ested in playing for Chelsea. Lukaku doesn’t seem very inter-ested in playing for Chelsea.

Tim Long 🎙 @timlongsports Is there a more overrated striker in the world than Lukaku? Is there a more overrated striker in the world than Lukaku?

Many fans also suggested that Chelsea's implosion has a lot to do with Lukaku's recent comments, which have ruined the dressing room's harmony.

Jaden @Jadenljw46 Get Lukaku outta my club, he’s clearly bad for the locker room Get Lukaku outta my club, he’s clearly bad for the locker room

Federale @AsaadQuincy Chelsea's title race died the moment they signed Lukaku Chelsea's title race died the moment they signed Lukaku

Luke Barker @CFCLuke99 Genuinely in hindsight, the purchase of Romelu Lukaku has set chelsea back a long long way. We are now forced to play a 100m striker who currently offers nothing to the team and the cohesion in our squad seems to be all over the gaff. Genuinely in hindsight, the purchase of Romelu Lukaku has set chelsea back a long long way. We are now forced to play a 100m striker who currently offers nothing to the team and the cohesion in our squad seems to be all over the gaff.

