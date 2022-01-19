Twitter blasts Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku after 1-1 draw against Brighton

Chelsea's (and Romelu Lukaku's) Premier League slump continued last night as they were held to a 1-1 away draw by a spirited Brighton side. Hakim Ziyech gave the Blues the lead when he found the back of the net in the 28th minute, only for it to be neutralized by Adam Webster's goal in the 60th minute.
Initially hailed as Premier League title contenders, Chelsea's recent run of form has almost certainly negated the potential they had earlier this season to challenge for the title.
Last night's 1-1 draw against Brighton represented the Blues' fourth consecutive winless Premier League match, leaving them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, despite having played one extra match.
Manager Thomas Tuchel attributed the result as well as his side's decline in form to fixture congestion and fatigue. Speaking to BBC in a post-match interview, he spoke about the result and said:
"We look tired because we are tired and we play against a strong, well-prepared Brighton team.
"We can do much better. I can see it, we try everything. It is not a lack of ambition, it's a lack of what we can do tonight. We made a lot of easy mistakes but I know where it comes from so no harm done. We don't need to sugar-coat it," Tuchel said.
The German tactician also lamented his team's fixture scheduling and immensely congested calendar.
"If you look at our schedule, look at where we come from, we struggle with it. When you're tired - mentally and physically - you have a lack of position and a lack of focus. You can see it in our game but we know where it comes from.
"I can even feel it myself. At some point you sit on the bus and think 'where are we going?' You have to refocus and think where are we going, when are we there, which time do we play and when is the next meeting?
"It's like this since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays so you feel it, of course. That's why we need to de-connect, recharge the batteries and come back with hunger and joy to fight these matches. It's necessary," he said.
Chelsea fans, however, were in no mood to accept Tuchel's excuses, and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Romelu Lukaku was also singled out and slammed for his continued poor run of form which saw him booed off the pitch last night. Worryingly for the club's fans, Lukaku has scored only 5 Premier League goals this season and was rendered harmless last night.
