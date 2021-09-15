Twitter erupts as 10-man Manchester United lose to Young Boys despite Cristiano Ronaldo goal

The UEFA Champions League returned with a bang, as Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against BSC Young Boys in a thrilling encounter at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland.
Manchester United dominated the opening exchanges and took a deserved lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again broke the deadlock for his side with a close-range finish. While the 36-year-old grabbed the headlines with his third goal for the club since his return from Juventus, it was Bruno Fernandes' exquisite pass that created the opportunity for him.
Young Boys slowly grew into the game and were handed a lifeline in the 35th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card for a malicious challenge on Christopher Martins. Manchester United saw off a late onslaught from the home side to get to half-time with their lead still intact, but Young Boys continued to grow in stature after the interval.
Young Boys complete famous comeback against Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's opener
Ronaldo was brought down early in the second half after momentarily being clean through on goal, but the referee waived play on as the Portuguese captain was adjudged to have gone down too easily.
Young Boys took complete control of the game and dominated proceedings in the second half, as they recorded 19 shots on goal against Manchester United. The Red Devils never really threatened after Wan-Bissaka's red card and were soon made to pay, as Moumi Ngamaleu scored from close range to restore parity.
Ronaldo and Fernandes were surprisingly withdrawn by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Norwegian opted to freshen things up with the introduction of Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard in the second half. However, it just didn't happen for them on the night, as Young Boys piled on the pressure until the last kick of the game.
Lingard ultimately turned out to be the villain for the away side, with his sloppy backpass putting Theoson Siebatcheu clean through on goal. The American made no mistake from close range, as he slotted the ball past David de Gea to complete one of the most iconic comebacks in the club's history.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from an intriguing UEFA Champions League encounter in Switzerland.
Also Read
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 22 rating revealed
From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates