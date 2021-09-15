Twitter erupts as 10-man Manchester United lose to Young Boys despite Cristiano Ronaldo goal

The UEFA Champions League returned with a bang, as Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against BSC Young Boys in a thrilling encounter at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland.

Manchester United dominated the opening exchanges and took a deserved lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again broke the deadlock for his side with a close-range finish. While the 36-year-old grabbed the headlines with his third goal for the club since his return from Juventus, it was Bruno Fernandes' exquisite pass that created the opportunity for him.

Young Boys slowly grew into the game and were handed a lifeline in the 35th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card for a malicious challenge on Christopher Martins. Manchester United saw off a late onslaught from the home side to get to half-time with their lead still intact, but Young Boys continued to grow in stature after the interval.

Young Boys complete famous comeback against Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's opener

Ronaldo was brought down early in the second half after momentarily being clean through on goal, but the referee waived play on as the Portuguese captain was adjudged to have gone down too easily.

Young Boys took complete control of the game and dominated proceedings in the second half, as they recorded 19 shots on goal against Manchester United. The Red Devils never really threatened after Wan-Bissaka's red card and were soon made to pay, as Moumi Ngamaleu scored from close range to restore parity.

Ronaldo and Fernandes were surprisingly withdrawn by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Norwegian opted to freshen things up with the introduction of Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard in the second half. However, it just didn't happen for them on the night, as Young Boys piled on the pressure until the last kick of the game.

Lingard ultimately turned out to be the villain for the away side, with his sloppy backpass putting Theoson Siebatcheu clean through on goal. The American made no mistake from close range, as he slotted the ball past David de Gea to complete one of the most iconic comebacks in the club's history.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from an intriguing UEFA Champions League encounter in Switzerland.

🟡⚫️ What a moment for Young Boys!



Second-half comeback secures 3 points against Manchester United 💪



⚽️ Moumi Ngamaleu 66'

⚽️ Siebatcheu 90'+5#UCL pic.twitter.com/7bMcUZHQpb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2021

FT Young Boys 2-1 #MUFC



A 'Fergie Time' winner in the #UCL, but not for Manchester United 😬 pic.twitter.com/NImHE40Oce — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 14, 2021

Manchester United score has just flashed up on the big screen. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mx3GAVdDmM — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) September 14, 2021

Think every fan base can agree that Manchester United deserved this humbling. Europa league losers trying to compare themselves to the big boys — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 14, 2021

Yeah, Lingard for Ronaldo was the most mind-boggling thing Solskjær’s done for a long-time. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) September 14, 2021

I love Solskjaer but look at Chelsea's defensive structure – so organized. They were a man down at Liverpool but played so well and created good chances and would've dominated this Young Boys team with a man down.



Poor 2nd half. Poor coaching. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 14, 2021

Funny how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he doesn’t acknowledge assists and then Jesse Lingard went and assisted Young Boys’ winning goal. — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) September 14, 2021

Ronaldo when he sees Lingard in the Man Utd changing room.

pic.twitter.com/bqQN2iduU3 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 14, 2021

Ronaldo to Lingard in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/hh5JhrUlJn — Dan yaal wish your boyfriend was hot like me🕷❤️💙 (@Danyaal_c) September 14, 2021

Rashford watching Ronaldo feeding Young Boys pic.twitter.com/mHm78qO4Db — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 14, 2021

Ronaldo working and winning the ball back, tears in my eyes, he’s revived — TC (@totalcristiano) September 14, 2021

Young Boys: “How are we supposed to beat Man Utd? They have Cristiano Ronaldo…”



The manager: “That is where Lingard comes in.” pic.twitter.com/vrzrN45ucR — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 14, 2021

Most teams scored against in Champions League history:



🐐 Lionel Messi (36)

🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo (36)



We. Are. Not. Worthy. 🙇‍ pic.twitter.com/U5XOxjzPIv — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 14, 2021

2 - Manchester United managed just two shots in this match, the fewest Opta have on record in any of their 138 UEFA Champions League matches since 2003-04. Their second and final shot of the match came in the 25th minute from Cristiano Ronaldo. Stalled. pic.twitter.com/tDuX3CSn87 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

You could write books on Cristiano Ronaldo’s off the ball movement, his intelligence to create space is incredible. — TC (@totalcristiano) September 14, 2021

CRISTIANO RONALDO.



THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS.THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 14, 2021

Signed Ronaldo.

Signed Varane.

Signed Sancho.



Still lost to Young Boys 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QZgA1UcPY2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 14, 2021

Most teams scored against in Champions League history:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 36

Lionel Messi - 36



🐐 things. pic.twitter.com/2DDxyBhJMe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 14, 2021

Do you understand how ridiculously insane this pass is from Bruno Fernandes to find Cristiano Ronaldo? pic.twitter.com/D9NWOGfspY — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) September 14, 2021

RECORD! Cristiano Ronaldo joins Iker Casillas (177) as all-time leading appearance maker in the Champions League 👏



1⃣7⃣7⃣ Iker Casillas

1⃣7⃣7⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo#UCL pic.twitter.com/RzEBrfj6Hs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 17 straight UCL campaigns ⭐️



Eternal!! pic.twitter.com/n3E4l17TiY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 14, 2021

On Monday, Gary Neville spoke of how Ronaldo would be the best player to bring in when your team needs a goal.



Fast forward to Tuesday and Man Utd have subbed Ronaldo OFF when they most needed a goal. pic.twitter.com/D9IQIzknDp — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 14, 2021

The thing is Lingard doesn't even give a single shit lmao. He's currently in the dressing room asking Ronaldo to make a tiktok with him — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 14, 2021

