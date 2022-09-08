Twitter erupts as Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new manager 

Chelsea recently announced their decision to appoint Graham Potter as their first-team manager.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday, September 7. The German manager had a stellar run with the Blues after joining in January 2021. He won multiple trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

However, the Blues didn't start the current season in a great manner. After six league games, the London-based side are sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points.

They recently lost their opening fixture of this season's UEFA Champions League group stage against Dinamo Zagreb by a margin of 1-0. That defeat proved to be Tuchel's last act as the Blues' manager.

Potter, meanwhile, has done some exceptional work with Brighton & Hove Albion in recent times. He took them to their best ever Premier League finish last season as they finished ninth in the table.

His former side currently sit in fourth spot in the league table, having managed to earn 13 points from six games.

Fans and experts on Twitter acknowledged that Potter is an extremely talented coach. However, they took shots at the Blues' policy of sacking their managers at regular intervals.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter in light of Potter taking over at Stamford Bridge:

B/R Football @brfootball



One week later, Potter is hired by Chelsea Billy Gilmour left Chelsea to join Brighton and play regular football under Graham Potter last week.One week later, Potter is hired by Chelsea Billy Gilmour left Chelsea to join Brighton and play regular football under Graham Potter last week.One week later, Potter is hired by Chelsea 😑 https://t.co/UhoMv4bd6B

ODDSbible @ODDSbible BREAKING: Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea



Sorry, just practicing for December BREAKING: Graham Potter has been sacked by ChelseaSorry, just practicing for December https://t.co/J3NTkbX1T3

LDN @LDNFootbalI 5-year contract agreed

Role will be head coach rather than manager (less off-field responsibilities)



Graham Potter’s first game in charge will be this weekend… 5-year contract agreedRole will be head coach rather than manager (less off-field responsibilities)Graham Potter’s first game in charge will be this weekend… ✅ 5-year contract agreed✅ Role will be head coach rather than manager (less off-field responsibilities)Graham Potter’s first game in charge will be this weekend… 💫 https://t.co/Of6NyBoe6Q

Ade Oladipo @ade_oladipo1 If I'm Graham Potter I don't even answer the call. History shows that regardless of whatever success you bring to the club you will 100% get sacked after a couple of years If I'm Graham Potter I don't even answer the call. History shows that regardless of whatever success you bring to the club you will 100% get sacked after a couple of years

Jordan @TheKFCKezman Graham Potter and the Prisoner of Cobham Graham Potter and the Prisoner of Cobham https://t.co/rxwGV2zVLR

luke @louorns Graham Potter’s career:



2007 — Ghana women’s team technical director

2010 — Östersunds FK head coach

2018 — Swansea City head coach

2019 — Brighton head coach

2022 — set to be appointed Chelsea head coach



What a trajectory that is Graham Potter’s career: 2007 — Ghana women’s team technical director2010 — Östersunds FK head coach2018 — Swansea City head coach2019 — Brighton head coach2022 — set to be appointed Chelsea head coach What a trajectory that is

Mark Worrall @gate17marco

🗣️

Graham Potter's magic

He wears a magic hat

They wanted him at Tottenham

But he said no f**k that.

When Chelsea came a calling he knew that it was right.

And when we win the league again, we'll sing this song all night.



Welcome to Stamford Bridge

KTBFFH It's time to sing🗣️Graham Potter's magicHe wears a magic hatThey wanted him at TottenhamBut he said no f**k that.When Chelsea came a calling he knew that it was right.And when we win the league again, we'll sing this song all night.Welcome to Stamford BridgeKTBFFH It's time to sing🎶🗣️👏Graham Potter's magicHe wears a magic hatThey wanted him at TottenhamBut he said no f**k that.When Chelsea came a calling he knew that it was right.And when we win the league again, we'll sing this song all night.Welcome to Stamford BridgeKTBFFH💙 https://t.co/bfXRhwhdLF

Trey @UTDTrey Graham Potter sack bingo



Mine: December, 2023 Graham Potter sack bingoMine: December, 2023

Richard Martin @Rich9908 The disappointment of Graham Potter going to Chelsea would be like when you learn that intelligent, worldly person you went to university with who talked about fixing the world's problems has gone and joined Shell's graduate scheme The disappointment of Graham Potter going to Chelsea would be like when you learn that intelligent, worldly person you went to university with who talked about fixing the world's problems has gone and joined Shell's graduate scheme

Chelsea co-owner Todd Behly opens up on Graham Potter

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly raised many eyebrows when he decided to sack Thomas Tuchel from the role of the club's head coach. The German had great success with the club and brought the struggling side back to being one of the best teams in the country.

That said, the Tuchel chapter is now over. Potter is set to begin his own era at Stamford Bridge.

Here's what the Blues' American owner had to say about the acquisition of Potter (via The Express):

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea, He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club."

The 48-year-old further went on to add that he expects Potter to be a success at the club:

"He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."

Potter's first match in charge for the Blues will be their trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, September 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh