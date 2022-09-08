Twitter erupts as Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new manager 

Chelsea recently announced their decision to appoint Graham Potter as their first-team manager.
Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday, September 7. The German manager had a stellar run with the Blues after joining in January 2021. He won multiple trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.
However, the Blues didn't start the current season in a great manner. After six league games, the London-based side are sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points.
They recently lost their opening fixture of this season's UEFA Champions League group stage against Dinamo Zagreb by a margin of 1-0. That defeat proved to be Tuchel's last act as the Blues' manager.
Potter, meanwhile, has done some exceptional work with Brighton & Hove Albion in recent times. He took them to their best ever Premier League finish last season as they finished ninth in the table.
His former side currently sit in fourth spot in the league table, having managed to earn 13 points from six games.
Fans and experts on Twitter acknowledged that Potter is an extremely talented coach. However, they took shots at the Blues' policy of sacking their managers at regular intervals.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Behly opens up on Graham Potter
Todd Boehly raised many eyebrows when he decided to sack Thomas Tuchel from the role of the club's head coach. The German had great success with the club and brought the struggling side back to being one of the best teams in the country.
That said, the Tuchel chapter is now over. Potter is set to begin his own era at Stamford Bridge.
Here's what the Blues' American owner had to say about the acquisition of Potter (via The Express):
"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea, He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club."
The 48-year-old further went on to add that he expects Potter to be a success at the club:
"He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."
Potter's first match in charge for the Blues will be their trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, September 10.