Twitter erupts as Chelsea exact revenge on Juventus with stunning 4-0 win 

Chelsea made amends for their defeat in Turin in the reverse fixture with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. The reigning European champions ensured their safe passage into the knockout stages of the competition after the win.
Thomas Tuchel named a strong starting line-up for the crucial Group H game at Stamford Bridge, but did not risk involving Romelu Lukaku, who remained on the bench. Chelsea opened the scoring in the 25th minute from a corner as Trevoh Chalobah thundered in his first goal in the Champions League.
The Blues could have conceded shortly thereafter, but Thiago Silva produced an excellent goal-line clearance to prevent Juventus from restoring parity. Despite withdrawing N'Golo Kante due to injury, Chelsea ended the first half with their lead intact.
Juventus were shell-shocked in the second half as two goals in the space of three minutes put Chelsea in cruise control. Reece James, who has been in sensational form, beat Wojciech Szczesny with a powerful low drive before Callum Hudson-Odoi added a third in the 58th minute.
Massimiliano Allegri responded by introducing the likes of Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean, but Chelsea remained unfazed. The Blues were handed a blow when Ben Chilwell limped off with what looked like a bad knee injury. However, Chelsea eventually added the final blow in second-half stoppage time.
Substitute Timo Werner stabbed home from close range after a precise low cross from Hakim Ziyech found him inside the area. Chelsea fans broke into a delirium of noise to celebrate the utter demolition of the visitors at Stamford Bridge.
With the win, Chelsea climbed to the summit of Group H. The Premier League giants are still tied with Juventus on 12 points. As such, the winner of the group will only be decided on the final match day.
In the wake of their statement win over Juventus, Chelsea received glowing praise from several fans on Twitter.
