Twitter erupts as Chelsea exact revenge on Juventus with stunning 4-0 win 

Chelsea made amends for their defeat in Turin in the reverse fixture with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. The reigning European champions ensured their safe passage into the knockout stages of the competition after the win.

Thomas Tuchel named a strong starting line-up for the crucial Group H game at Stamford Bridge, but did not risk involving Romelu Lukaku, who remained on the bench. Chelsea opened the scoring in the 25th minute from a corner as Trevoh Chalobah thundered in his first goal in the Champions League.

The Blues could have conceded shortly thereafter, but Thiago Silva produced an excellent goal-line clearance to prevent Juventus from restoring parity. Despite withdrawing N'Golo Kante due to injury, Chelsea ended the first half with their lead intact.

Juventus were shell-shocked in the second half as two goals in the space of three minutes put Chelsea in cruise control. Reece James, who has been in sensational form, beat Wojciech Szczesny with a powerful low drive before Callum Hudson-Odoi added a third in the 58th minute.

Massimiliano Allegri responded by introducing the likes of Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean, but Chelsea remained unfazed. The Blues were handed a blow when Ben Chilwell limped off with what looked like a bad knee injury. However, Chelsea eventually added the final blow in second-half stoppage time.

Substitute Timo Werner stabbed home from close range after a precise low cross from Hakim Ziyech found him inside the area. Chelsea fans broke into a delirium of noise to celebrate the utter demolition of the visitors at Stamford Bridge.

With the win, Chelsea climbed to the summit of Group H. The Premier League giants are still tied with Juventus on 12 points. As such, the winner of the group will only be decided on the final match day.

In the wake of their statement win over Juventus, Chelsea received glowing praise from several fans on Twitter.

Only mendy remaining to score 🔵 Chelsea goals in all competitionsDefenders - 15Midfielders - 11Forwards - 12Only mendy remaining to score https://t.co/YA6lra1OOF

Hakim Ziyech’s last five games for Chelsea: 🅰️ vs Southampton❌ vs Newcastle⚽️ vs Malmo🅰️ vs Leicester 🅰️ vs Juventus Assists in back-to-back games for the Magician. 🍆💦💦💦💦 https://t.co/03ofeeL1xH

Most assists for Chelsea this season - Reece James (5) Most goals for Chelsea this season - Reece James (5)Most assists for Chelsea this season - Reece James (5) https://t.co/8GWiI2pKVA

oscardpen @oscardpen9 Juventus didn't know what hit them today 😂. Juventus didn't know what hit them today 😂.

Tonight was just his 50th ✅ Top-four finish after being in ninth place🏆 Won the Champions League🏆 Won the Super Cup🥇 UEFA Men's coach of the year🥇2x PL Manager of the Month📈 Currently top of the PL🏅 Nominated for FIFA Best Men's coachTonight was just his 50th #CFC game in charge... 👏💙 ✅ Top-four finish after being in ninth place🏆 Won the Champions League🏆 Won the Super Cup🥇 UEFA Men's coach of the year🥇2x PL Manager of the Month📈 Currently top of the PL🏅 Nominated for FIFA Best Men's coachTonight was just his 50th #CFC game in charge... 👏💙 https://t.co/XKpIfP3pIa

Rola @kofoworola__a Thiago Silva is the best defender in the premier league. He is 37 years old too Thiago Silva is the best defender in the premier league. He is 37 years old too

𝓼𝓾𝓶𝓶𝓮𝓻 🦋 @summersexual_ Hate him or not, you have to accept that Reece James is the most complete wingback in the world Hate him or not, you have to accept that Reece James is the most complete wingback in the world

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - This was Thomas Tuchel’s 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe’s big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals. Elite. 50 - This was Thomas Tuchel’s 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe’s big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals. Elite. https://t.co/yZg0FmizK7

Vincent Ondeng @vincentondengKe Warra time to be a Chelsea fan Warra time to be a Chelsea fan https://t.co/t1nyn5yNI8

Money MASE🥤 @CFC_Ola Me hearing chelsea play defensive football once again Me hearing chelsea play defensive football once again https://t.co/HtFfRidvoz

Da Costa @Dacosta_tweets A team no one wants to play against

Thomas Tuchel Blues 🔥 A team no one wants to play againstThomas Tuchel Blues 🔥 https://t.co/pOWz6SuTth

35Pitch @35Pitch Thiago Silva made a WILD goal-line clearance in the first half against Juventus 🚫 Thiago Silva made a WILD goal-line clearance in the first half against Juventus 🚫 https://t.co/jBWsY1l2Z3

Chelsea maniac⭐⭐ @CFC_Stan PSG sacked Tuchel and let Thiago silva go free. Wtf is happening in that club!! #CFC PSG sacked Tuchel and let Thiago silva go free. Wtf is happening in that club!! #CFC

kiera🦋 @cfckieraa juventus have conceded more goals at stamford bridge than mendy.. juventus have conceded more goals at stamford bridge than mendy.. https://t.co/m9tTa8a5zw

castona🆑 RIO 🌼🌸🌼🌹 @Clintona800 Why do Chelsea play soo gooodd Why do Chelsea play soo gooodd https://t.co/pSVZsqCcOV

The Bee🐝 🇷🇼🇬🇧 @TKreyo Chelsea beat Juventus as if it’s Birmingham in Carling😏 Chelsea beat Juventus as if it’s Birmingham in Carling😏

