Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face other in UEFA Champions League group stages

The draw for the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League was finalised earlier today, as the best teams across the continent prepare to battle it out in the most prestigious competition in world football. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as the greatest players of their generation, and the draw treated fans to the best possible result.

Juventus and Barcelona were both drawn in Group G of the UEFA Champions League, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to do battle once again. With a staggering nine Champions League trophies between them, the pair have ruled the competition in the modern era and have several long-standing records to their names.

Mouthwatering UEFA Champions League draw sees Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take centre stage

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League and has won the competition with Manchester United and Real Madrid, while each of Lionel Messi's four UCL triumphs have come with Barcelona. The 2019-20 season didn't go as planned for the two greats, as both sides were eliminated prematurely from the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were eliminated by Lyon in the quarterfinals, while Lionel Messi's Barcelona were on the wrong end of an embarrassing 8-2 humbling by eventual champions Bayern Munich in the semis.

The stage is set for two greats of the game to dazzle us with their magic once again, with the competition set to resume later this month.

Twitter, as you'd expect, was sent into a frenzy after it was confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were going to go head to head as early as the group stages.

MESSI VS. RONALDO IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE 🔥



Barcelona and Juventus both in Group G pic.twitter.com/HbCXGlhNSf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

Messi vs Ronaldo

Mbappe vs Greenwood

Neymar vs Sancho



VAMOOOS #UCLdraw — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) October 1, 2020

Messi vs Ronaldo head to head record.



-Matches: 35



-Wins:

Messi: 16

Ronaldo: 10



-Goals:

Messi: 22

Ronaldo: 19



-Assists:

Messi: 13

Ronaldo: 1



-G/A every:

Messi: 87 minutes

Ronaldo: 145 minutes



Let’s go. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/od5niDr3Xy — Football Threads 📊⚽ (@FootyThreads_) October 1, 2020

Pirlo, Messi & Ronaldo after a 3-3 double hattrick at the Camp Nou. #onemoretime pic.twitter.com/lZuXV4F8iw — Kam #8🏁🇳🇬 (@Culturecams) October 1, 2020

Messi vs Ronaldo in UCL?



Lightwork pic.twitter.com/xv48K70fgg — Jatin (@MessiGoat21) October 1, 2020

Ronaldo seeing Messi when Juventus have to play Barcelona pic.twitter.com/dArpG7PHbt — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 1, 2020

The last time Leo Messi faced Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions league, Messi scored arguably the best goal in the competition’s history🐐



Should be fun🍿 pic.twitter.com/yiMIWPCrba — Joe (@MessidemicV2) October 1, 2020

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other in the UCL group stage for the first time ever 😱#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/bxJLRqlibK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 1, 2020

Messi vs Ronaldo in UCl onces again.

UEFA trying to calculate how much money they will make from this game. pic.twitter.com/yTb0VGivdV — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) October 1, 2020

Ronaldo and Messi are both in Group G.



G is for GOAT. We see what you did there UEFA #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/aWxflMr1HU — Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) October 1, 2020

❗In the Barcelona - Juventus game..



Messi will face Ronaldo.

De Jong will face De Ligt.

Pjanic will face Arthur. — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 1, 2020

Barcelona vs Juventus in the Champions League group stage. Messi vs Ronaldo. Twice. Absolutely beautiful. — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) October 1, 2020

Barca v Juve:



• Messi meets Cristiano

• Arthur returns to the Camp Nou

• De Ligt meets De Jong & Koeman

• Pjanic faces his old team — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 1, 2020

Last time Messi faced Ronaldo away from home in UCL pic.twitter.com/WhdQjFyXOB — 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐈 (@TheSergiWay) October 1, 2020

The last time Messi and Ronaldo met in the Champions League, Messi did this 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PIEk1yNkO9 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 1, 2020

The grand old men of football will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. @juventusfcen v @FCBarcelona. Ronaldo v Messi. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2020

Scenes when juventus and barcelona announces ronaldo and messi are injured before the matches #UCLdraw

👀🙃 pic.twitter.com/vrfQKQtVWN — Bwoy Donald (@BwoyDonald) October 1, 2020

Even the Football Gods missed seeing these two together



Juventus vs Barcelona

A match made in heaven 🔥 pic.twitter.com/otkZvBqS60 — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) October 1, 2020

UCL: makes a draw for teams of 11 players.



What humans see humans: Messi Vs Ronaldo



The rest of Barcelona and Juventus rn: pic.twitter.com/SKLVOs34PT — Kadet † (@kadetXx) October 1, 2020

Barcelona Vs Juventus??🙄🙄

Ronaldo to finally get the chance to play against the GOAT🐐...... interesting scenes 😂😂😂 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) October 1, 2020

JUVENTUS AND BARCELONA IN THE SAME GROUP STAGE. WE GET TO WITNESS CRISTIANO RONALDO AGAINST LEO MESSI ONCE AGAIN. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 1, 2020

Two football greats Messi and Ronaldo will meet again with Juventus and Barcelona drawn in the same group. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 1, 2020

JUVENTUS AND BARCELONA ARE DRAWN IN THE SAME GROUP 🤩



RONALDO VS MESSI 🐐#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/8WUxxuhSun — Goal (@goal) October 1, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv and Hungarian outfit Ferencvárosi TC complete the rest of Group G, but the focus will no doubt be on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo later this month.

