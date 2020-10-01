Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face other in UEFA Champions League group stages

The draw for the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League was finalised earlier today, as the best teams across the continent prepare to battle it out in the most prestigious competition in world football. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as the greatest players of their generation, and the draw treated fans to the best possible result.
Juventus and Barcelona were both drawn in Group G of the UEFA Champions League, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to do battle once again. With a staggering nine Champions League trophies between them, the pair have ruled the competition in the modern era and have several long-standing records to their names.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League and has won the competition with Manchester United and Real Madrid, while each of Lionel Messi's four UCL triumphs have come with Barcelona. The 2019-20 season didn't go as planned for the two greats, as both sides were eliminated prematurely from the competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were eliminated by Lyon in the quarterfinals, while Lionel Messi's Barcelona were on the wrong end of an embarrassing 8-2 humbling by eventual champions Bayern Munich in the semis.
The stage is set for two greats of the game to dazzle us with their magic once again, with the competition set to resume later this month.
Dynamo Kyiv and Hungarian outfit Ferencvárosi TC complete the rest of Group G, but the focus will no doubt be on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo later this month.
Published 01 Oct 2020, 22:20 IST