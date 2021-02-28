Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus drop points in 1-1 draw against Verona

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet, Juventus and Verona shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the Serie A last night. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus in the 49th minute, but Verona kept pushing and finally equalized in the 77th minute thanks to a goal from Antonin Barak.

This draw saw Juventus lose more ground in the title race as they are now seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan. The Bianconeri had many senior players like Danilo, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci missing. The lack of experience showed as the younger Juventus players did not show enough composure on the pitch to see out the game.

Speaking after the draw, Andrea Pirlo said:

“It’s disappointing, as we knew it would be a difficult and hard-fought game. We managed to take the lead, which was the most difficult part, then didn’t keep hold of it.

“There are these small details that unfortunately young players don’t understand can make the difference and lead to points.

“When you are in front, you must try to bring these games home. We were missing a lot of experienced players, so the younger elements didn’t understand the way the match was going. I asked Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Sandro to speak to them and make their voices heard, but it wasn’t enough.”

Juventus have a decisive few weeks coming up to salvage their season. In Serie A, they face Spezia and Lazio before welcoming Porto for an all-important Round-of-16 second leg UEFA Champions League clash.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been firing on all cylinders for the Old Lady, Pirlo will be hoping that his other players step up to the plate and start putting in match-winning performances. While Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his 26th goal of the season, Pirlo did talk about missing the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala:

“We’re in an emergency situation, but try to work well with what we have. It’s not just us who miss players like Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, but any team would miss them.”

With this result, Juventus' hopes of winning another Serie A title is hanging by a slim thread. The match against Porto in the UEFA Champions League will be even more significant now and Cristiano Ronaldo will have to step up once again if Juve are to progress to the quarterfinals.

Best Tweets from Verona 1-1 Juventus

Juventus now sit seven points behind Inter with the same amount of games played 😳 pic.twitter.com/0rK1Rq6uv8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

Pirlo the night before he was confirmed the coach of Juventus



pic.twitter.com/LQyhsqFMSa — Stan (@Femi_MartinsOG) February 27, 2021

Barcelona: ✅📈



Juventus: ❎📉



Only one troubled team earned all three points this weekend. https://t.co/3v9O930Fd8 — Goal (@goal) February 28, 2021

I get all the debate on if buying Ronaldo was smarter than rebuilding team in a few areas, but not like Juve was doing a particularly good job finding midfielders after their great unit moved on- there is no guarantee they would’ve signed right players instead of CR7 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) February 27, 2021

Porto have drawn five matches this month and won three:



-9th-placed Rio Ave



-18th-placed Marítimo



-Juventus — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute phenomenon

19 Serie A goals for @Cristiano this season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PGIyqVaeVD — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches 😤 pic.twitter.com/zcUUXU6BAv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

😅 It was really only going to be one man for @JuventusFC wasn’t it.



🔥 We are running out of words to describe @Cristiano! pic.twitter.com/tNg4ONdhOt — SPORF (@Sporf) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 42% of Juventus’ Serie A goals, at the age of 36. Juventus went from a midfield of Pirlo, Pogba, Marchisio and Vidal to the likes of Bentancur and Rabiot. Never seen a more clueless management at a club. — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 27, 2021

Ronaldo deserves better than this Juventus team. pic.twitter.com/ULrTp43Wtb — L21 (@MiaSanSane) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 88 Goals in 83 Games in Serie A since joining Juventus. INCREDIBLE. 👑 #juvelive pic.twitter.com/Pdbk8fLI7h — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Serie-A goals than Paulo Dybala for Juventus.



—71 goals in 84 games (CR7)

—70 goals in 172 games (Dybala)



He now needs just 7 goals to enter the top 10 scorers in Serie-A for Juventus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mGABBFtv9c — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) February 28, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo went from leading Real Madrid to 3 UCL in a row to the worst Juventus team in history.



This is so sad to watch, he is 36 years!!! Still the GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/egHreBlBpf — Asolo (@AsoloMufc) February 27, 2021

Idk how people watch Juventus and then blame Ronaldo for their UCL woes. This team is simply not good enough. — M. (@MikhaeIII) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 57 goals in his last 60 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.pic.twitter.com/TmaWzWCbNy — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 27, 2021

I personally think that what is happening to Messi at Barcelona is the same effect to the Juventus and Ronaldo situation 🤔the both team players are becoming toooo lazy... Due to Ronaldo and Messi contribution....



Koeman Pirlo Morata Dembele #VERJUV pic.twitter.com/7BqIPcQGx3 — Preye pizzi (@preyepizzi) February 27, 2021

