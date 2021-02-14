Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Napoli

Juventus' Serie A title aspirations took a massive hit as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Lorenzo Insigne's first-half penalty was enough to give the home side all three points against Andrea Pirlo's side, with the Bianconeri now seven points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Juventus this season, but the Portuguese talisman was unable to save his side from losing away from home. Napoli are only two points behind Juventus and currently find themselves fourth in the Serie A standings, as they produced a spirited showing against the reigning champions.

Juventus are in serious danger of losing their domestic crown, with AC Milan and Inter Milan ahead of them in the league standings currently.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a hard-fought encounter in Naples.

Napoli 1-0 Juventus Twitter Reactions: Cristiano Ronaldo and co lose further ground in the title race

Juventus remain seven points off the top of Serie A after losing at Napoli 😬 pic.twitter.com/IonnufbPY3 — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

🔎 | FOCUS



Alex Meret excelled in Napoli's goal in their 1:0 win over Juventus:



⏱️ 90' played

🧤 6 saves

📥 5 saves from inside the box

✈️ 1 high claim

👌 45 touches

👟 21/33 acc. passes

🧼 1 clean sheet

📈 8.5 SofaScore rating#NapoliJuve pic.twitter.com/yZ3QpEuNLH — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 13, 2021

1982: Juventus lost UCL final, Italy won the world cup



2006: Juventus relegated, Italy won the world cup



2011: Juventus domination started, Italy national team declined pic.twitter.com/byFh5QFjuL — 🗡 (@PrimePirlo21) February 13, 2021

Ronaldo has better chance of winning World Cup with Portugal than UCL with Juventus. — ' (@TotalElBicho) February 13, 2021

Famous and huge win for Napoli against Juventus. Methinks the Old Lady's stronghold on the Scudetto might be coming to an end and it could end up in Milan at season's end. MOTM Alex Meret, stellar goalkeeper. — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) February 13, 2021

Napoli 1-0 Juventus



Juve still sit 7 points behind AC Milan 😬 pic.twitter.com/QvVqfOZo6V — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

🇽🇰 Amir Rrahmani vs Juventus



90 minutes played

7 clearances

34 touches

18 (75%) accurate passes

4 (1) long balls

2 (2) ground duels won

3 (2) aerial duels won

1 (1) dribble attempt

1 penalty won



One for the history books! #NapoliJuventus pic.twitter.com/Qs0Nhwp0V7 — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 😷 (@kosovanfooty_EN) February 13, 2021

A Chiellini mistake and a terrible Morata is why we're losing today — KN (@KN1897) February 13, 2021

Pirlo: "I am just saying the incidents went that way today. It was a dubious penalty, a doubt over the double yellow card for Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Some incidents are treated differently when against Juventus, because everyone talks about us." #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 13, 2021

Pirlo: "We never had a shot on goal, we lost due to a dubious incident." #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 13, 2021

Breaking news: pirlo saved his old friend job Gatuso ￼￼￼🤣 — Afiaman Havertz 🌟 (@jaydenforeverr) February 13, 2021

🗣: I wanted to see if we would have got that penalty. There would have been a lot more controversy. I don't know if they would have given it to us.



[Pirlo] — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) February 13, 2021

Another match Bernadeschi did nothing. Pirlo really needs to stop playing him, I struggle to understand the reasoning behind it. — Jonathan Dell’Agnolo (@JonathanDellAgn) February 13, 2021

Pirlo at Juve is giving off huge Lampard at Chelsea vibes. Some positives but ultimately too inexperienced to truly meet the club’s expectations. Thrown under the bus by their clubs to save face after various cock ups from the board. — TR (@TacticalRole) February 13, 2021

League goals scored in 2021 so far:



🇩🇪 İlkay Gündoğan x8

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski x7

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi x6

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo x4



Gundo-Goal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kA6gENdw87 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 13, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Napoli 8K | The Avant Garde of Piemonte Calcio | This is why Juventus signed him. pic.twitter.com/SdzsV2BVWQ — Mister Godoing (@FinallyGodoing) February 13, 2021

Insigne scores his 100th goal for Napoli and makes it 1-0 vs Juventus 💙 pic.twitter.com/EAjlLRiukZ — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 13, 2021