Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo blanked in Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo blanked in Juventus' 1-0 defeat against Napoli
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 14 Feb 2021, 01:07 IST
Juventus' Serie A title aspirations took a massive hit as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Lorenzo Insigne's first-half penalty was enough to give the home side all three points against Andrea Pirlo's side, with the Bianconeri now seven points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Juventus this season, but the Portuguese talisman was unable to save his side from losing away from home. Napoli are only two points behind Juventus and currently find themselves fourth in the Serie A standings, as they produced a spirited showing against the reigning champions.

Juventus are in serious danger of losing their domestic crown, with AC Milan and Inter Milan ahead of them in the league standings currently.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a hard-fought encounter in Naples.

Napoli 1-0 Juventus Twitter Reactions: Cristiano Ronaldo and co lose further ground in the title race

Published 14 Feb 2021, 01:07 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Juventus Football Napoli Football Cristiano Ronaldo Insigne Lorenzo Twitter Reactions
