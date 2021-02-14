Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Napoli

Juventus' Serie A title aspirations took a massive hit as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Lorenzo Insigne's first-half penalty was enough to give the home side all three points against Andrea Pirlo's side, with the Bianconeri now seven points behind league leaders AC Milan.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Juventus this season, but the Portuguese talisman was unable to save his side from losing away from home. Napoli are only two points behind Juventus and currently find themselves fourth in the Serie A standings, as they produced a spirited showing against the reigning champions.
Juventus are in serious danger of losing their domestic crown, with AC Milan and Inter Milan ahead of them in the league standings currently.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a hard-fought encounter in Naples.