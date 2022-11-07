Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo set to face Barcelona in the Europa League with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs, and Twitter has erupted.

The Red Devils could only finish second in Group E of the Europa League, with Real Sociedad claiming top spot with a superior goal difference of one.

Meanwhile, Barcelona finished third in Group C of the Champions League, with Bayern Munich winning the group and Inter Milan pipping them to second place.

UEFA introduced the knockout round playoffs last season.

It sees a side that finished third in the Europa League group stages face a side that were relegated from third place in the Champions League group stages.

The tie neutrals had hoped to see has been drawn - Manchester United will now go up against Barcelona in a blockbuster encounter.

The last time the two sides met in Europe was in the Champions League campaign of 2018-19.

Barcelona came out on top on that occasion with a 4-0 aggregate quarter-final victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Nou Camp, where he spent years battling Barca with Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

He boasts a record of 20 goals in 34 appearances against the Blaugrana in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Juventus, who finished third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in Group H of the Champions League, have drawn Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former side Sporting CP will face Danish side Midtjylland.

Shakhtar Donetsk will go head-to-head with Stade Rennais.

Ajax, who came closest to winning the Europa League in 2017 when they lost to Manchester United in the final, face the impressive Union Berlin.

Lastly, Bayer Leverkusen will square off against AS Monaco.

However, all eyes will be on Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona in a tantalizing clash.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United and Ronaldo will face FC Barcelona in the Europa League.

☈ @TheFergusonWay FC BARCELONA vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

. @utdcynical Just wrap Varane and Martial up for that Barca tie and we're fine

Viral Parikh @Viral1006

GTV SPORTS+ @mygtvsports



🦅 @erikblancos

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo



Dapaan @ismesharif



Uncle Wilson™ @iam_wilsons UEFA didn't disappoint with that Barcelona v Manchester United fixture. This match will get more hype than the World Cup Final. #UELdraw

Mike Norman @MikkyMo73 The draw has just delivered the biggest tie in the history of the #EuropaLeague - Manchester United v Barcelona - and it's a play-off to get into the Round of 16

Lakeside Ⓜ✨🏋 @tobat02 Check up on your Manchester United friends, they're going through a lot right now...

TB @UTDalext Reload this Cristiano Ronaldo

Intriguing subplots emerge as Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United draw Barcelona

De Jong faces the Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Catalonia is just one of the most interesting stories to come out of Manchester United facing Barcelona in the playoffs.

The Red Devils chased Barca midfielder Frenkie De Jong throughout the summer to no avail.

The Dutchman was keen to play Champions League football and wanted to remain at the Nou Camp.

This is despite United reportedly agreeing to an €85 million fee for the midfielder.

However, De Jong now faces the side that desperately wanted him in the Europa League.

He will also come up against his former manager Erik ten Hag, who coached him at Ajax to an Eredivisie title.

Gerard Pique has retired just before potentially facing his former side.

The legendary defender left Old Trafford in 2008 and returned to Barca for €5 million.

He then won the Champions League the season after with a 2-0 win over United in the final.

