Twitter erupts as Jamie Vardy stars in Leicester's 5-2 demolition of Manchester City

Leicester City sent shockwaves across Europe with a stunning performance away from home, as they destroyed Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Jamie Vardy stole the show with a stunning hattrick, with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison scoring the other two goals.

Pep Guardiola suffered what was one of the most embarrassing defeats of his illustrious managerial career, as the Cityzens were stunned on their home turf by a rampant Leicester City side.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the home side, as he scored one of the goals of the season in the opening minutes of the game. Vardy, however, scored a penalty in the first half to bring his side level and added two more after the interval to complete a stunning hat-trick.

Maddison's curler was the pick of the goals, as he gave Leicester City breathing space with a stunner from outside the box. Nathan Ake pulled one back for his side, but Tielemans' late goal meant the Foxes hit Guardiola and co for five at the Etihad.

In what was the most surprising result of the Premier League season thus far, here are the best Twitter reactions from the game.

Leicester stun Man City at the Etihad with a brilliant performance#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Bdy4RNdBmL — Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2020

Man City losing. Title decider tomorrow. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 27, 2020

Jamie Vardy when he plays against Man City: pic.twitter.com/CqSwLwfhU1 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 27, 2020

Leicester City are the first team to score five goals against a team managed by Pep Guardiola in any competition in his career.



Absolutely incredible. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/KzDYJNukdd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

Leicester are the first team in Premier League history to score three penalties in one game 😲#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/XrlU7Muiv4 — Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020

Man City 2-5 Leicester pic.twitter.com/oDhvDcssDW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2020

This is mad. Can’t quite believe what I’m watching. What a bloody super Sunday. Well played @LCFC 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

Jamie Vardy has now scored 7+ Premier League goals against Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City.



36 against the 'Big Six' in total now. 🤯 https://t.co/5C6KtLrBic — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

Jamie Vardy has now scored as many Premier League goals as Peter Crouch (108).



What a combo that would have been. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZAmdhnRJ1P — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

Jamie Vardy is the first player EVER to score a hat-trick away from home against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.



Not even Lionel Messi has managed that. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/uideV02vRD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

✓ Kyle Walker

✓ Eric Garcia

✓ Benjamin Mendy



Three of Man City's back four have conceded a penalty against Leicester. 🙃 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

James Maddison paid tribute to former Leicester City club doctor Stuart Birtwistle who passed away after a long battle with cancer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OTiiRlW1fV — 90min (@90min_Football) September 27, 2020

First time Leicester have started a season with three wins since the year water skiing was invented — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 27, 2020

Manchester City fans gather to criticize Leicester defeat pic.twitter.com/76GJo6387S — Luís Rodrigues (@insoniascarvao) September 27, 2020

Imagine if Leicester City beat us 5-2 at Stamford Bridge and Guardiola is our manager, #PepOut will surely trend tonight. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 27, 2020

Leicester City have won their opening three games of a top-flight league season for the first time in their history.



Great Character™ pic.twitter.com/nP7q2LC3t7 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 27, 2020

Vardy will get the headlines but that was pure class from Youri Tielemans. Outstanding performance and a reminder, if needed, why he is Leicester’s record signing. Castagne is also a player #lcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 27, 2020

Goodness me, what a performance from @LCFC. 3 games, 12 goals, 9 points. Top of the league. Mad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

FT: Man City 2-5 Leicester



Five goals at home 🤯 pic.twitter.com/un21dH3z3t — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2020

Jamie Vardy vs. Man City



21 Touches

56% Pass accuracy (5/9)

3/3 Shots on target

3 Goals

2 Penalties won

8/10 Duels won



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Y2A6Y9JDm0 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) September 27, 2020

KDB not been the same since Thiago showed up — sabah (@Sabah07) September 27, 2020

