Twitter erupts as Jamie Vardy stars in Leicester's 5-2 demolition of Manchester City

Leicester City sent shockwaves across Europe with a stunning performance away from home, as they destroyed Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Jamie Vardy stole the show with a stunning hattrick, with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison scoring the other two goals.
Pep Guardiola suffered what was one of the most embarrassing defeats of his illustrious managerial career, as the Cityzens were stunned on their home turf by a rampant Leicester City side.
Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the home side, as he scored one of the goals of the season in the opening minutes of the game. Vardy, however, scored a penalty in the first half to bring his side level and added two more after the interval to complete a stunning hat-trick.
Maddison's curler was the pick of the goals, as he gave Leicester City breathing space with a stunner from outside the box. Nathan Ake pulled one back for his side, but Tielemans' late goal meant the Foxes hit Guardiola and co for five at the Etihad.
In what was the most surprising result of the Premier League season thus far, here are the best Twitter reactions from the game.
