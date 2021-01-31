Twitter erupts as Juventus claim crucial 2-0 win over Sampdoria

Juventus registered a crucial 2-0 win over Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris in Serie A to mount further pressure on leaders AC Milan.

The Old Lady had its nose in front when Federico Chiesa rounded off a wonderful team goal that unlocked the hosts' back-line. It started with a well-orchestrated exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, with the latter playing in Chiesa to complete the move. Aaron Ramsey put the cherry on top with an injury-time goal.

Juventus completely bossed possession and won battles in midfield. On another day, if not for some brave defending by Sampdoria's centre-backs, they'd have comfortably won by three or more goals.

Giorgio Chiellini also matched Sampdoria's defensive performance with a couple of outstanding challenges and aerial wins. Besides, it was patient build-up from Juventus, who were barely bothered.

Morata looked certain to continue his ripe form with a goal, but VAR overruled his effort in the 56th minute offside. Ramsey, however, did manage to add gloss to the scoreline in the 91st minute after being played in by Juan Cuadrado.

Overall, it was a complete, progressive performance from Juventus, who are slowly beginning to gather momentum again.

Sampdoria 0-1 Juventus Twitter reactions

Samp 0-2 Juventus: Impressive Juve today, especially 1st half. Created big chances, conceded 0, controlled midfield...Arthur excellent again.



Chiesa completes a fantastic month (5 goals in January), now 14 goal contributions this season.



Cuadrado 10 assists this season #SAMJUV — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) January 30, 2021

FT. Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus.



➔ La Vecchia logró otra victoria en la Serie A.

➔ Chiesa, que sigue creciendo, convirtió el primero.

➔ Ramsey cerró la cuenta.

➔ Qué bien Cuadrado y Arthur.

➔ Se le negó el gol, pero CR7 estuvo activo y colaboró en los dos goles bianconeros. pic.twitter.com/hX6j7aylWs — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) January 30, 2021

Así quedaron las posiciones en Italia luego de la trabajada victoria de Juventus. pic.twitter.com/5url5jC9WT — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) January 30, 2021

FT: 0-2



⚽ 0-1 Chiesa

⚽ 0-2 Ramsey



How was the match? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/p75neZg095 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) January 30, 2021

20’ | 👍 | Bossing the possession 68% early on as we look to get the breakthrough! 👊#SampJuve [0-0] #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/hkHi1j3nfu — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 30, 2021

Great build up by Juventus on this goal. Quick passing, nice combinations. Ronaldo plays it wide to Morata who crosses it low to Chiesa for the goal — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 30, 2021

Wonderful team goal from Juventus. Featuring Ronaldo, Morata and Chiesa. I just want Morata to always start. That last all. That’s all I want. Juve 1-0 Sampdoria. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 30, 2021

Chiesa 🔥 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 30, 2021

Federico Chiesa scores the opener for Juve! ⚫⚪



A nice team move picks the Sampdoria defence apart 👏 pic.twitter.com/vbO5GqJKOW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 30, 2021

😫 | OPENER



20 - #Morata sends a low ball across the area and #Chiesa turns in at the far post. We're one down.#SampJuve 0⃣-1⃣#SerieATIM — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) January 30, 2021

So far Juve playing rather beautifully against Sampdoria. The Pirlo style of football that he’s been trying to install. We hadn’t seen much of it but Mckennie, Cuadrado and Morata help facilitate this fast football. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 30, 2021

Federico Chiesa marca su 5to gol en #Serie A esta temporada, superando a Álvaro Morata por la 2da mayor cantidad de goles para la Juventus (Cristiano Ronaldo lidera el equipo con 15 goles). pic.twitter.com/NrMsKNjUqc — ESPN Datos (@ESPNDatos) January 30, 2021

Andrea Pirlo has probably realized this is his best midfield unit right now - Arthur, Bentancur and McKennie. Don’t see Rabiot or Ramsey starting consistently now. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 30, 2021

Chiellini flying in with blocks. We missed you, Capitano ©️ 🦍 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 30, 2021

Dopo il primo tempo. Questo centrocampo sembra il migliore possibile, ora, per la #Juventus. Ottima prestazione di #Cuadrado. La #Sampdoria è ben organizzata, ma non incide. #SampJuve — riccardo cucchi (@CucchiRiccardo) January 30, 2021

Chiesa now has 7 goals and 6 assist on the season👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ijU6jTKXuo — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) January 30, 2021

58ʼ – SAVE! Quagliarella with a great efforts but Szczesny denies him. #SampJuve | 0-1 | #JuveLive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) January 30, 2021

71’ played. Still 1-0 to Juve. Samp pressing Juve a lot higher up the field. — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 30, 2021

An injured Morata would probably give you more next 15 minutes — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 30, 2021