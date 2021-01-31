Twitter erupts as Juventus claim crucial 2-0 win over Sampdoria

Juventus registered a crucial 2-0 win over Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris in Serie A to mount further pressure on leaders AC Milan.
The Old Lady had its nose in front when Federico Chiesa rounded off a wonderful team goal that unlocked the hosts' back-line. It started with a well-orchestrated exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, with the latter playing in Chiesa to complete the move. Aaron Ramsey put the cherry on top with an injury-time goal.
Juventus completely bossed possession and won battles in midfield. On another day, if not for some brave defending by Sampdoria's centre-backs, they'd have comfortably won by three or more goals.
Giorgio Chiellini also matched Sampdoria's defensive performance with a couple of outstanding challenges and aerial wins. Besides, it was patient build-up from Juventus, who were barely bothered.
Morata looked certain to continue his ripe form with a goal, but VAR overruled his effort in the 56th minute offside. Ramsey, however, did manage to add gloss to the scoreline in the 91st minute after being played in by Juan Cuadrado.
Overall, it was a complete, progressive performance from Juventus, who are slowly beginning to gather momentum again.
