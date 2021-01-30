Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve handed boost in Sergio Ramos pursuit, Bianconeri transfer target heading back to parent club and more: 30 January 2021

Juventus have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Juventus have made some wise investments this January but there are suggestions that it's not been of the scale that manager Andrea Pirlo would have wanted. They are already planning ahead of the January transfer window and the Bianconeri are expected to get busy behind the scenes over the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 30 January 2021.

Andrea Pirlo provides update on Fagioli, Dybala and Chiesa ahead of Sampdoria clash

Nicolo Fagioli in action against SPAL

Speaking to the press ahead of their trip to take on Sampdoria, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo talked about a variety of topics. He spoke about Bianconeri youngster Nicolo Fagioli who impressed in his first-team debut against SPAL in the Coppa Italia which the Turin side won 4-0. He said:

“He did well against SPAL, he can replace [Manolo] Portanova who has joined Genoa. He is part of the first team and he will have some chances to play with the U 23 squad.”

Pirlo also provided an update on Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa.

“Today everyone should train with the group, except Dybala who is still recovering. We’ll evaluate him day by day, he still feels pain at his knee sometimes, but hopefully we are on the right track.

“We have many important games ahead of us, we’ll need to recover energies and decide who will play. Chiesa is feeling well, he has recovered from an ankle injury and he will start tomorrow.”

Juventus target Gianluca Scamacca to return to Sassuolo

Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus have been actively scouring the transfer market for a backup to striker Alvaro Morata. However, it doesn't look like their efforts will bear fruit as the one player that they have been closely linked with, Gianluca Scamacca, is now set to return to his parent club Sassuolo from Genoa, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato).

Scamacca has fallen down the pecking order at Genoa after impressing in his early days. New Genoa manager Davide Ballardini prefers the combo of Mattia Destro and Eldor Shomurodov up top and as such, Scamacca is bound to be left on the sidelines.

Sergio Ramos rejects latest contract offer from Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been looking to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a new contract but so far, the club and the player haven't been able to see eye-to-eye over a new deal.

According to latest reports from Spain (via Tuttojuve), Sergio Ramos has rejected the latest contract offer from Real Madrid. Juventus can now look to sign him as a free-agent in the summer and the Bianconeri have been monitoring his situation.

However, his high wages could prove to be a stumbling block. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on Ramos' as well.