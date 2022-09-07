Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe double inspires PSG to crucial win over Juventus 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on September 6 and Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show.

The French striker was at his usual best and grabbed two scintillating strikes on the night to beat a Juve side that were uninspiring.

Mbappe got PSG off to the perfect start with a wonderful effort following some incredible build-up play between the Frenchman and Neymar.

The Brazilian lobbed an astute pass over Juve's defense into Mbappe with the latter smashing past Mattia Perin.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was then called into action in the 19th minute when Arkadiusz Milik's well-timed header was saved by the Italian.

Kylian Mbappe was at it again in the 22nd minute, this time the forward fired past Perrin following a clever assist from right-back Achraf Hakimi.

It was a first-half dominated by the current Ligue 1 champions and they were cruising towards a first win of their Champions League campaign.

Massimilliano Allegri rang the changes in the second half and brought on Weston McKennie and the American got on the scoresheet in the 53rd minute.

A well-worked set piece ended up being headed in by the midfielder who rose highest to get Juve back into the game.

Juventus should have drawn level moments later when Dusan Vlahovic forced Donnarumma into a fantastic save before Mckennie could only fire wide.

Mbappe then had a chance to play in Neymar but ignored the Brazilian and shot into the side netting.

The former Barcelona attacker made his feelings clear that he was open for a pass.

Nevertheless, PSG would eventually see out their victory, securing all three points and moving joint top of Group H with Benfica.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from fans to yet another electric performance from Kylian Mbappe and his side's win over Juve:

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Kylian Mbappé is now the youngest player to score 35 goals in Champions League history (23 years, 260 days)



#UCL Kylian Mbappé is now the youngest player to score 35 goals in Champions League history (23 years, 260 days) 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé is now the youngest player to score 35 goals in Champions League history (23 years, 260 days) 🔝#UCL https://t.co/grSu4EsIQk

Apollo @DrApolloBtw @TheEuropeanLad Bros actually gonna surpass messi's 37 goals before 24 @TheEuropeanLad Bros actually gonna surpass messi's 37 goals before 24

Zito @_Zeets Verratti and Ramos play like corrupt police officers Verratti and Ramos play like corrupt police officers

Cobyclé 🌊 @Cobynss @PSG_inside @KMbappe Deuxième mi temps bof bof mais le match de verratti tout le long est EXCEPTIONNEL @PSG_inside @KMbappe Deuxième mi temps bof bof mais le match de verratti tout le long est EXCEPTIONNEL

mastadon @LemigodMastadon @PSG_English @KMbappe They have beaten Juventus for the 1st time in UCL. @PSG_English @KMbappe They have beaten Juventus for the 1st time in UCL.

fusbal barca @brokelona

Pochettino should get his coaching license terminated @PSGalu NahhhPochettino should get his coaching license terminated @PSGalu NahhhPochettino should get his coaching license terminated

. @Z7Pcvxkedd @PSGalu Mbappe carrying his son Messi as usual @PSGalu Mbappe carrying his son Messi as usual 😭😭😭😭

IN(zaghi)TER @anil_inter @TheEuropeanLad With all that oil money you’d expect more against a team without Chiesa and Pogba @TheEuropeanLad With all that oil money you’d expect more against a team without Chiesa and Pogba

Didi_Bandit @didi_bandit @iambolar Today we have witnessed the end of the Ronaldo/Messi era and the beginning of the Mbappe/Haaland era. Interesting times ahead. @iambolar Today we have witnessed the end of the Ronaldo/Messi era and the beginning of the Mbappe/Haaland era. Interesting times ahead.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Galtier knows balance & combinations man. Vitinha drops into the 6 and allows Verratti to get forwards & combine with Ramos-Hakimi down the right. He’s all about building those wide triangles from what I’ve seen of PSG this season. Lovely interplay. Galtier knows balance & combinations man. Vitinha drops into the 6 and allows Verratti to get forwards & combine with Ramos-Hakimi down the right. He’s all about building those wide triangles from what I’ve seen of PSG this season. Lovely interplay.

H4JJ @h4jj_ This is Football! GALTIER YOU MAGICIAN This is Football! GALTIER YOU MAGICIAN

Galu @PSGalu NAHHHH MBAPPEEEEEEEE THIS GUY IS CLINICAL. NAHHHH MBAPPEEEEEEEE THIS GUY IS CLINICAL.

PSG certain frontrunners to win Champions League with Kylian Mbappe flourishing

Kylian Mbappe and co are shining

PSG have to be among the favorites to win this season's Champions League, with Galtier's side having started the campaign in red-hot form.

The deadly trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi are wreaking havoc for opposition defenses.

The French striker was a nightmare for Juve all night long.

Galtier has worked hard with the club's new director Luis Campos and have really improved what had been a haphazard midfield.

The signings of Vitinha and Renato Sanches are paying dividends and Marco Verratti has long deserved a capable partner in midfield.

They look more assured defensively and Galtier has his men playing with attacking purpose.

