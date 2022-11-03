Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe takes center stage in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) settled for second in Group H of the Champions League with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Juventus on 2 November, which sent Twitter into meltdown.

Juve started brightly with Manuel Locatelli going close in the 7th minute with a piledriver from 30 yards out that flew just past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal.

Despite the Old Lady perhaps being the better side in the opening 15 minutes, it was PSG who took the lead in the 13th.

Kylian Mbappe added to his double from the reverse fixture with a phenomenal solo effort.

The Frenchman shrugged off Federico Gatti with a splendid nutmeg and skipped past Locatelli, who was left floored before firing past Juve goalkeeper Wojtech Szczęsny.

Juve continued to impress despite the scoreline, Locatelli was always a threat from distance and Juan Cuadrado was superb both defensively and in attack.

An equalizer did arrive for Massimilliano Allegri's men in the 33rd minute through Leandro Bonucci's bullet header.

Neat link-up play between Locatelli and Cuadrado led to the Colombian sending in a sumptuous cross which met Bonucci.

The second half arrived and the game was an open one.

Mbappe went close in the 60th minute when Lionel Messi send the French forward through on goal with an exquisite pass.

However, Mbappe couldn't conjure up enough power to beat Szczęsny.

Nuno Mendes stepped off the bench in the 68th minute and was on the scoresheet just a minute later in the 69th.

The Portuguese left-back latched on to Mbappe's perfect through ball, glided forward and fired home from a tight angle.

Juve reacted brilliantly and had the ball in the net in the 77th minute when Locatelli followed up on a rebound following Donnarumma's save from Filip Kostic.

However, the flag was then raised as the Italian was in an offside position.

The Parisians ended up winners but Juve were certainly admirable in their efforts.

It is a first win for Christophe Galtier's men at the Allianz Stadium and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Squawka @Squawka



Sitting down the Juventus defence.



#UCL Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player in Champions League history to score 40 goals in the competition.Sitting down the Juventus defence. Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player in Champions League history to score 40 goals in the competition.Sitting down the Juventus defence. 💀#UCL https://t.co/5RkGSpNALm

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 PSG.



NUNO MENDES SCORES JUST SECONDS AFTER COMING ON! MBAPPE ASSIST! 2-1 PSG.NUNO MENDES SCORES JUST SECONDS AFTER COMING ON! MBAPPE ASSIST! https://t.co/G91zQZ2Wbm

Michel Bondestin @michelbondestin @ChampionsLeague He is the spiritual son of R9. Same ability to dribble, run with the ball. His speed of action, simply phenomenal!! @ChampionsLeague He is the spiritual son of R9. Same ability to dribble, run with the ball. His speed of action, simply phenomenal!!

Mvunyelwa Radebe @MvunyelwaRadebe @PSG_English @KMbappe Going forward you're unstoppable as a team but peddling back to assist defense is a problem because your front 3 players don't chase opponents & brings unnecessary pressure to the likes of Veratti & Sanches in the middle of the park @PSG_English @KMbappe Going forward you're unstoppable as a team but peddling back to assist defense is a problem because your front 3 players don't chase opponents & brings unnecessary pressure to the likes of Veratti & Sanches in the middle of the park

UTDMODAK 🇾🇪🔰 @UTDMODAK @PSG_English

Mbappe is just too good man @KMbappe People can hate him as much as they want butMbappe is just too good man @PSG_English @KMbappe People can hate him as much as they want but Mbappe is just too good man ♥️

Leo 💫 @stopitmessi There are only 2 guys that actually look to assist messi



1. Neymar

2. Verrati



Mbappe only wants messi to create for him. There are only 2 guys that actually look to assist messi1. Neymar2. Verrati Mbappe only wants messi to create for him.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

4 goals

4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Champions League games with PSG:4 goals4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Champions League games with PSG:⚽️ 4 goals🎯 4 assists https://t.co/JQqCwuJJ9j

Twistz🫧 @OneboyTwistz Juventus are really playing very well but just unlucky with the long range efforts Juventus are really playing very well but just unlucky with the long range efforts

Soft Boy Jargo @ThatJargo PSG gonna get Madrid again and get knocked out smh PSG gonna get Madrid again and get knocked out smh

PSG face a tough task in the last 16 having finished second in Group H

Benfica managed a 6-1 mauling of Maccabi Haifa on matchday six which means PSG have had to settle for second place due to away goals.

It means Galtier's side can expect to come up against one of the big guns of the competition.

PSG could even face last season's champions Real Madrid, of whom they lost in the Round of 16 3-2 in demoralizing fashion.

The Parc des Princes faithful will be praying for a tie against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur or FC Porto.

