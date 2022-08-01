Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi and Neymar star in PSG's stunning victory over Nantes | French Super Cup 2022

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos all got on the scoresheet as PSG won their first trophy of the season by beating Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions clash on July 31.
Messi opened the scoring after a wonderful ball from Neymar put him through on goal. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner showed excellent composure to round the goalkeeper and finish into an empty net.
Neymar then doubled PSG's lead on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant free-kick right into the top corner. The Brazilian has been subject to some criticism in recent weeks, but the 30-year-old star showed why he was once the world's most expensive player with a sublime curling strike.
Sergio Ramos then put PSG three ahead after he scored a cheeky backheel goal in the 57th minute. Neymar rounded off the goalscoring by grabbing his second goal of the night and PSG's fourth from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.
This performance well and truly kicked off the Christophe Galter era at PSG. Although Kylian Mbappe missed the match as he was suspended, Lionel Messi and Neymar gave a glimpse of what this superstar team could achieve if they were all fully fit and in good form.
Speaking to Canal Supporters (via PSGTalk), Neymar discussed the victory and spoke about Lionel Messi:
"People talk a lot without knowing what is going on inside the club. We see it every day; Lionel Messi remains Lionel Messi.
“He will not change and will always remain a player who will make a difference. I hope we will stay like this season and that everything will go well for me, Leo and Kylian. If all three of us are good, PSG will be good.”
With Lionel Messi and Neymar looking sharp and Sergio Ramos finally fit and firing, PSG are looking like a strong team and will be hopeful of going deep in the UEFA Champions League this season.
The Parisian outfit's superstars have already got their hands on their first trophy of the season and will be determined to ensure that it is not their last.
