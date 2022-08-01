Ranking PSG's 5 best players against Nantes | French Super Cup 2022

Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took on 2021-22 French Cup victors Nantes in the French Super Cup on Sunday, July 31.

Managing PSG in a competitive fixture for the first time, new boss Christophe Galtier got off to a winning start, overseeing a massive 4-0 win at the Bloomfield Stadium.

A goal apiece from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, alongside a brilliant Neymar brace, helped the 10-time Ligue 1 winners to a resounding victory.

The Parisians, who finished 31 points ahead of ninth-placed Nantes in Ligue 1 last season, started the match on the front foot. Their passing was on point, movement as precise as one would expect, and there was a sense of urgency about their game that unsettled the French Cup holders.

It took PSG only five minutes to lodge their first shot on target on Sunday night, with Achraf Hakimi calling Nantes stopper Alban Lafont into action. A couple of minutes later, Marco Verratti characteristically found Pablo Sarabia inside the box with a brilliant lobbed pass. Unfortunately, the Spaniard skied his volley from close range.

In the 14th minute, Marquinhos dispatched a sumptuous header that looked destined to hit the back of a seemingly open net. Lafont made full use of his world-class athleticism to somehow dive across the goal to make a brilliant save. Having knocked on Nantes' door for a while, PSG finally got their much-deserved breakthrough near the halfway mark of the first half.

Messi typically beat the defense and rounded the keeper to knock the ball into an empty net.

Four minutes before the break, Nantes had the perfect opportunity to draw level, but Evann Guessand fumbled his line and hit it wide of the post. Five minutes into first-half added time, Neymar punished Nantes for their lack of cutting edge, doubling his advantage from a brilliant free kick.

PSG continued their dominance in the second half and scored their thoroughly deserved third goal of the match just 12 minutes in. Ramos emerged victorious from a post-corner scramble, cheekily finding the bottom corner to triple his team’s advantage.

The goal took the wind out of Nantes’ sails, with them rarely venturing into the French champions’ final third. Nine minutes before the full-time whistle, Jean-Charles Castelletto committed a cynical foul on Neymar inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. The Brazilian winger stepped up to take the resultant penalty and confidently put it away, thus sealing a 4-0 win.

Here are five players who stood out in PSG’s confident win in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on Sunday night:

#5 Presnel Kimpembe

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Presnel Kimpembe was deployed as a left-sided centre-back in Galtier’s three-man defense on Sunday. The Frenchman was right at home in that particular role, going above and beyond to impress his new manager.

Kimpembe cleared the ball out of harm’s way rather effortlessly, charged forward when possible, cut out the passing lanes, and rarely allowed the opposition to dribble past him.

Against Nantes, Kimpembe made five clearances, blocked two shots, intercepted twice, and won three ground duels.

On the attacking front, he completed a dribble, created a big chance, and had a shot, which, unfortunately, was blocked.

#4 Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The metronome of the team, Marco Verratti, was at the heart of everything positive for PSG last night.

He broke down play with his tackles, intercepted passes, created plenty of chances, and was rarely overpowered by Nantes’ enforcers.

On Sunday, Verratti completed 75 accurate passes, played two key passes, won eight of his 14 duels, and drew two fouls.

The Italian also made four tackles and recorded two interceptions, marking yet another complete performance from the midfield maestro.

#3 Sergio Ramos

PSG v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Former Real Madrid skipper Ramos missed the majority of Paris Saint-Germain’s matches due to niggling injury problems last season. He wishes to change that this season and last night’s display was as clear a declaration of intent as they come.

The veteran centre-back was rock solid at the back, impressed with his distribution, and scored a lovely goal to triple Paris’ advantage in the second 45.

After PSG failed to score directly from a corner kick, Ramos took matters into his own hands in the ensuing rumble. He carved open a pocket of space and back-heeled the ball away from the keeper and into the corner of the net, scoring one of his career’s cheekiest goals.

The Spaniard, who operated as a right-sided centre-back, also blocked a shot, won two duels, played 64 accurate passes, and accurately delivered a long ball.

#2 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Messi was criticized for his lack of goals last season (11 goals in 34 games across competitions). But following Sunday’s performance, he established that he had every intention of changing that in the 2022-23 season.

Messi slid into little pockets of space with ease and looked eager to get on the end of the passes. His eagerness paid off in the 22nd minute when he latched on to Neymar’s through ball, following a little help from Nicolas Pallois.

The 35-year-old beat the defense with his footwork before rounding the keeper and finding the back of the net. The vintage Messi strike opened PSG’s account for the 2022-23 season.

Messi also lodged a couple more shots on target, completed six of his seven dribbles, played two key passes, and won seven of his nine ground duels.

It was easily one of Messi’s best performances in PSG’s colors.

#1 Neymar

PSG v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been a person of interest in the last few weeks, with him being linked (via Goal) with a move away from the French capital.

Last night’s performance showed why Paris Saint-Germain would be foolish to let him leave, especially when they are pushing to win their maiden Champions League trophy.

The 30-year-old was committed to the task, created chances for his teammates, and converted both of his set-pieces with enviable confidence. His first-half free-kick, which nestled into the top corner, went over the wall and came down in time to keep Lafont off guard.

The former Barcelona man’s penalty, on the other hand, showcased his confidence, with him slowly approaching the kick and then wrongfooting the keeper to make it 4-0 for PSG.

Neymar also recorded three key passes, won four ground duels, and recorded 83.1 percent passing accuracy (54 accurate passes).

