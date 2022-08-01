PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to join Barcelona this summer; Parisians interested in Leicester City defender, and more - July 31, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Goals from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos helped manager Christophe Galtier win his first silverware of the new season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that club legend Lionel Messi is unlikely to return this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 31, 2022:

Lionel Messi unlikely to join Barcelona this summer, says Xavi

Lionel Messi is expected to stay at the Parc des Princes this season.

Xavi has hinted that Lionel Messi is unlikely to join Barcelona this summer. The Argentinean has been linked with a sensational return to the Camp Nou, with club president Joan Laporta expressing a desire to bring him back. The 35-year-old left the club in unceremonious circumstances last summer before joining PSG on a Bosman move.

Messi did not have the best of debut seasons in Paris - scoring just 11 times across competitions - fuelling talks of a return to his old hunting ground this summer. With his current contract set to expire in less than 12 months, speculation is ripe about his future. The Blaugrana continue to be the frontrunners to lap up their prodigal son. However, Xavi has now indicated that a move is unlikely this summer.

Speaking to Sport (as quoted by Football Espana), the Barcelona manager said that he would like Messi back in the future.

“I would like it if Messi’s time at Barca had not ended. I think that he deserves a second opportunity. Let’s hope so. If the question is, would I like him to return? The answer is yes. It’s an idea for the future that the club has, but not for this season,” said Xavi.

PSG interested in Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Wesley Fofana, according to L’Equipe via Sempre Inter. The Parisians remain eager to bolster their backline and were hot in the heels of Milan Skriniar.

However, the move has stalled due to Inter Milan’s €70 million valuation of the Slovak international. The Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to pay such an exorbitant fee for the 27-year-old and have backed away from the deal.

The Parisians have now set their sights on Fofana as an ideal alternative to Skriniar. The 21-year-old is highly regarded at Leicester City, who value him at €60 million.

Marquinhos tips Neymar to flourish in new season

Neymar (left) scored a brace against Nantes on Sunday.

Marquihos believes Neymar would have a great season ahead. The Brazilian has divided opinion during his time at PSG but can decide games on his own on his day. The 30-year-old showed his prowess by scoring a brace in the Trophee des Champions, helping the Parisians win the trophy.

Speaking ahead of the game, Marquinhos said that Neymar has worked hard during the holidays to get back into shape for the new season.

“I know him very well, and I know he likes challenges. This is his personality; he is very competitive. Since the start of the season. I have seen a determined Neymar. He also worked hard during the holidays to get back in shape for the start of the season,” said Marquinhos.

He added:

“Seeing him like this is great. It’s an important season for him and for us. He knows it, and we know it. We hope he will have a great season to show all his qualities.”

