×
Create
Notifications

Twitter erupts as Liverpool pile pressure on Manchester City in Premier League title race with 1-0 win over Newcastle

Twitter reacts to Jurgen Klopp&#039;s side securing a crucial victory.
Twitter reacts to Jurgen Klopp's side securing a crucial victory.
Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST
News

In front of a packed St. James' Park, Liverpool secured a tightly-contested 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. The result momentarily took Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the standings as Manchester City are yet to play this game-week.

Liverpool took the lead inside the first 20 minutes through midfielder Naby Keita. The 27-year-old played a nice one-two with forward Diogo Jota. After receiving the ball from the Portuguese forward, Keita showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and score.

The game was tight going into half-time as the Reds held a slender 1-0 lead. Newcastle United, however, did have a few chances and even scored past Alisson Becker. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool had a couple of great opportunities to put the game beyond all doubt in the second half. Sadio Mane later took a shot that was agonizingly close to the goal. Diogo Jota also had two efforts on goal saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Reds, however, held on to three points as they did their bit in the Premier League title race. Here are a few tweets following Liverpool's victory over Newcastle United:

James Milner MOTM 😂😂😂 #NEWLIV
James Milner awarded man of the match. #NEWLIV #LFC https://t.co/ZleI6cmHwg
It’s not easy to stop Mo Salah 😅 https://t.co/PBVvtnksM6
Andy Robertson has some engine on him doesn't he?! 👏 #NEWLIV
I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of watching Luis Diaz
Rival fans watching Luis Diaz https://t.co/ub42DY6TIr
Luis Diaz's first instinct is always to dribble past the opposition and it is lovely to watch
@jimbeglin pls retire. I’m sure all of us would appreciate that
Allan Saint-Maximin is doing more harm than good in this match.
Jota's been so wasteful
Got to say… Diaz is an absolute GEM 🔥💎🔥#NEWLIV
Is there magnets in the ball and dubravka’s gloves?
Only for dubravka, we would be running away with this. Hopefuly we don't rue the missed chances 🙏🙏 #NEWLIV
That Salah pass whew
🔴 Massive chance for Sadio Mane, who should have killed the game for #LFC. Big, big opportunity.
Newcastle please 🥺
This Guimaraes guy is good. #NEWLIV
Naby keita is the player man u fans wish pogba was
Van dijk casually dribbled out 3 players. What a player
Oh Nabyyyy https://t.co/n6xNUQQOTe
James Milner using his 50 years of experience to do a perfect tackle in the buildup for the goal, love to see.
New contract, @LFC. Now. https://t.co/F8Jz7hr2ec
That goal doesn’t happen without that immense tackle from Milner Put some respect on his name
What a goal that is by Naby lad!! 😍#NEWLIV
This season Naby is making up for all the seasons he remained injured.

As things stand, the Reds are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Merseyside outfit have amassed 82 points from 34 matches.

The ball is now in Manchester City's court. Pep Guardiola's side are due to travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in a few hours. Anything other than a win will see City remain second in the standings.

Liverpool will now look to make it through to the UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool will now shift their attention back to the UEFA Champions League as they look to reach their third final in five years.

As things stand, the Reds hold a 2-0 advantage over Villarreal from the first leg, which took place in mid-week. However, the Reds cannot take Villarreal lightly despite the lead in the tie. Unai Emery's side have already knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of this season's tournament.

Next week. The deciders 👊What's your dream #UCL final? https://t.co/2SAfX3ljIy
Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth mentioning that the winner of this tie will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris. Man City are currently leading that tie 4-3 but the second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी