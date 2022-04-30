Twitter erupts as Liverpool pile pressure on Manchester City in Premier League title race with 1-0 win over Newcastle

In front of a packed St. James' Park, Liverpool secured a tightly-contested 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. The result momentarily took Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the standings as Manchester City are yet to play this game-week.
Liverpool took the lead inside the first 20 minutes through midfielder Naby Keita. The 27-year-old played a nice one-two with forward Diogo Jota. After receiving the ball from the Portuguese forward, Keita showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and score.
The game was tight going into half-time as the Reds held a slender 1-0 lead. Newcastle United, however, did have a few chances and even scored past Alisson Becker. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.
Liverpool had a couple of great opportunities to put the game beyond all doubt in the second half. Sadio Mane later took a shot that was agonizingly close to the goal. Diogo Jota also had two efforts on goal saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
The Reds, however, held on to three points as they did their bit in the Premier League title race. Here are a few tweets following Liverpool's victory over Newcastle United:
As things stand, the Reds are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Merseyside outfit have amassed 82 points from 34 matches.
The ball is now in Manchester City's court. Pep Guardiola's side are due to travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in a few hours. Anything other than a win will see City remain second in the standings.
Liverpool will now look to make it through to the UEFA Champions League final
Liverpool will now shift their attention back to the UEFA Champions League as they look to reach their third final in five years.
As things stand, the Reds hold a 2-0 advantage over Villarreal from the first leg, which took place in mid-week. However, the Reds cannot take Villarreal lightly despite the lead in the tie. Unai Emery's side have already knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of this season's tournament.
It is worth mentioning that the winner of this tie will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris. Man City are currently leading that tie 4-3 but the second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.