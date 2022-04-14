Twitter erupts as Manchester City qualify for  and Atletico Madrid play out fiery draw in their UCL semi-finals

Manchester City progressed through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after playing out a stalemate against Atletico Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side took a 1-0 lead into the second-leg and were resilient enough to defend their advantage.
Guardiola picked an extremely strong side, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all started the game. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte started in the heart of defense, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo on either side.
Neither side could get a foothold in the game during the first-half, with the only significant chance falling to Ilkay Gundogan, who saw his low effort rifle off the post in the 30th minute. The two sides went in level at half-time with all to play for in the second-half.
Atletico Madrid came out much the stronger side in the second-half, with Antoine Griezmann coming close to opening the scoring. Diego Simeone's side kept the pressure on Manchester City as they went looking for a goal to level the tie. Rodrigo De Paul spurned two great chances, as the Citizens seemed to have luck on their side.
The game then descended into chaos after Foden was brought down by Felipe, which lead to former City defender Stefan Savic getting into a tussle with multiple opposition players. Savic and Nathan Ake were booked for the altercation, while Felipe was sent off for his challenge.
This lead to nine minutes of added time at the end of the second-half, which Manchester City were able to navigate their way through, despite a few feisty moments.
Manchester City have important fixtures on the horizon
Guardiola's side will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals, in what is sure to be an enthralling contest. City will, however, first face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, in a re-match from their league clash last time out.
Guardiola's side are currently challenging on three different fronts, and are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of the Reds with seven games left to play.
