Twitter erupts as Manchester City qualify for  and Atletico Madrid play out fiery draw in their UCL semi-finals

City and Atletico Madrid got feisty
City and Atletico Madrid got feisty
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 14, 2022 04:00 AM IST
Manchester City progressed through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after playing out a stalemate against Atletico Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side took a 1-0 lead into the second-leg and were resilient enough to defend their advantage.

Guardiola picked an extremely strong side, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all started the game. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte started in the heart of defense, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo on either side.

Neither side could get a foothold in the game during the first-half, with the only significant chance falling to Ilkay Gundogan, who saw his low effort rifle off the post in the 30th minute. The two sides went in level at half-time with all to play for in the second-half.

Atletico Madrid came out much the stronger side in the second-half, with Antoine Griezmann coming close to opening the scoring. Diego Simeone's side kept the pressure on Manchester City as they went looking for a goal to level the tie. Rodrigo De Paul spurned two great chances, as the Citizens seemed to have luck on their side.

The game then descended into chaos after Foden was brought down by Felipe, which lead to former City defender Stefan Savic getting into a tussle with multiple opposition players. Savic and Nathan Ake were booked for the altercation, while Felipe was sent off for his challenge.

This lead to nine minutes of added time at the end of the second-half, which Manchester City were able to navigate their way through, despite a few feisty moments.

Manchester City have important fixtures on the horizon

Guardiola's side will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals, in what is sure to be an enthralling contest. City will, however, first face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, in a re-match from their league clash last time out.

Guardiola's side are currently challenging on three different fronts, and are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of the Reds with seven games left to play.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid:

⏰ RESULT ⏰Manchester City celebrate their 100th UEFA Champions League game by securing their place in the semi-finals 👏#UCL https://t.co/Frnjo6qafE
Beautiful scenes. Atleti being Atleti, City giving Atleti some Atleti. Wanted more of it.
The end of Atlético vs. City got spicy 🌶️ https://t.co/v3qSuDS7yf
Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in each of their four knockout phase matches this season 🚫#UCL https://t.co/n8yBYm4Gsb
▪️ Barcelona (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)▪️ Bayern Munich (2014, 2015, 2016)▪️ Manchester City (2021, 2022)Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager to reach nine Champions League semifinals 👏 https://t.co/g7GHZyILve
Nathan Aké made more clearances (5) than any other player on the pitch during Atlético Madrid vs. Man City.He only played 17 minutes. 🥵#UCL https://t.co/FUkoBph186
A Liverpool Vs Man City Champions League final…please football Gods..we pray to you 🙏
The full time scenes between Madrid and City… incredible 🤣https://t.co/6csrMQh7Rr
Every Atletico Madrid champions league game twitter.com/nocontextlaugh…
If we didn’t have nasty bastard teams like Atletico Madrid, football would be all the poorer for it in my opinion. Takes all sorts! Fair play to City. They toughed it out well.
Atletico Madrid players against Fodenhttps://t.co/9ukPsEXgip
IT'S GETTING HEATED BETWEEN ATLETICO MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY 😳 https://t.co/xbUaBZR4cE
In a minute span, Stefan Savić pulled Phil Foden while he was on the ground and then pulled the hair of Jack Grealish at the end of Man City-Atletico Madrid. https://t.co/o1VWJHNCQx
Atlético Madrid have had one goal attempt in 135 minutes against Manchester City 😬 https://t.co/9JgFHryWep
I NEVER wanna see City play Atletico Madrid ever again in my life. Apologies to the whole Spanish league who have to play them every season
Man City's 2nd half heat map against Atletico Madrid https://t.co/kfIJZSphKH
Man City time wasting and play acting against Atletico Madrid https://t.co/FBOPQvycrO
Not a @ManCity fan but fair play the way they dealt with that shithousery from @Atleti 👏🏿👏🏿
Atletico Madrid's players are currently on the pitch, on the verge of crying. I for one, absolutely love to see it.
Atletico Madrid are honestly the most entertaining / crazy team to watch when they are not playing against your club 😂
Edited by Adit Jaganathan
