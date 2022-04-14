Twitter erupts as Manchester City qualify for  and Atletico Madrid play out fiery draw in their UCL semi-finals

Manchester City progressed through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after playing out a stalemate against Atletico Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side took a 1-0 lead into the second-leg and were resilient enough to defend their advantage.

Guardiola picked an extremely strong side, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all started the game. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte started in the heart of defense, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo on either side.

Neither side could get a foothold in the game during the first-half, with the only significant chance falling to Ilkay Gundogan, who saw his low effort rifle off the post in the 30th minute. The two sides went in level at half-time with all to play for in the second-half.

Atletico Madrid came out much the stronger side in the second-half, with Antoine Griezmann coming close to opening the scoring. Diego Simeone's side kept the pressure on Manchester City as they went looking for a goal to level the tie. Rodrigo De Paul spurned two great chances, as the Citizens seemed to have luck on their side.

The game then descended into chaos after Foden was brought down by Felipe, which lead to former City defender Stefan Savic getting into a tussle with multiple opposition players. Savic and Nathan Ake were booked for the altercation, while Felipe was sent off for his challenge.

This lead to nine minutes of added time at the end of the second-half, which Manchester City were able to navigate their way through, despite a few feisty moments.

Manchester City have important fixtures on the horizon

Guardiola's side will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals, in what is sure to be an enthralling contest. City will, however, first face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, in a re-match from their league clash last time out.

Guardiola's side are currently challenging on three different fronts, and are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of the Reds with seven games left to play.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid:

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULT



Manchester City celebrate their 100th UEFA Champions League game by securing their place in the semi-finals



#UCL RESULTManchester City celebrate their 100th UEFA Champions League game by securing their place in the semi-finals ⏰ RESULT ⏰Manchester City celebrate their 100th UEFA Champions League game by securing their place in the semi-finals 👏#UCL https://t.co/Frnjo6qafE

David Cartlidge @davidjaca Beautiful scenes. Atleti being Atleti, City giving Atleti some Atleti. Wanted more of it. Beautiful scenes. Atleti being Atleti, City giving Atleti some Atleti. Wanted more of it.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in each of their four knockout phase matches this season Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in each of their four knockout phase matches this season 🚫#UCL https://t.co/n8yBYm4Gsb

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

Bayern Munich (2014, 2015, 2016)

Manchester City (2021, 2022)



Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager to reach nine Champions League semifinals Barcelona (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)Bayern Munich (2014, 2015, 2016)Manchester City (2021, 2022)Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager to reach nine Champions League semifinals ▪️ Barcelona (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)▪️ Bayern Munich (2014, 2015, 2016)▪️ Manchester City (2021, 2022)Pep Guardiola becomes the first manager to reach nine Champions League semifinals 👏 https://t.co/g7GHZyILve

Squawka @Squawka



He only played 17 minutes. 🥵



#UCL Nathan Aké made more clearances (5) than any other player on the pitch during Atlético Madrid vs. Man City.He only played 17 minutes. 🥵 Nathan Aké made more clearances (5) than any other player on the pitch during Atlético Madrid vs. Man City.He only played 17 minutes. 🥵#UCL https://t.co/FUkoBph186

VUJ @DavidVujanic A Liverpool Vs Man City Champions League final…please football Gods..we pray to you A Liverpool Vs Man City Champions League final…please football Gods..we pray to you 🙏

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC The full time scenes between Madrid and City… incredible 🤣 The full time scenes between Madrid and City… incredible 🤣https://t.co/6csrMQh7Rr

Adrian Clarke @adrianjclarke If we didn’t have nasty bastard teams like Atletico Madrid, football would be all the poorer for it in my opinion.



Takes all sorts!



Fair play to City. They toughed it out well. If we didn’t have nasty bastard teams like Atletico Madrid, football would be all the poorer for it in my opinion. Takes all sorts! Fair play to City. They toughed it out well.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Atletico Madrid players against Foden



Atletico Madrid players against Fodenhttps://t.co/9ukPsEXgip

ESPN FC @ESPNFC IT'S GETTING HEATED BETWEEN ATLETICO MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY IT'S GETTING HEATED BETWEEN ATLETICO MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY 😳 https://t.co/xbUaBZR4cE

ESPN FC @ESPNFC In a minute span, Stefan Savić pulled Phil Foden while he was on the ground and then pulled the hair of Jack Grealish at the end of Man City-Atletico Madrid. In a minute span, Stefan Savić pulled Phil Foden while he was on the ground and then pulled the hair of Jack Grealish at the end of Man City-Atletico Madrid. https://t.co/o1VWJHNCQx

B/R Football @brfootball Atlético Madrid have had one goal attempt in 135 minutes against Manchester City Atlético Madrid have had one goal attempt in 135 minutes against Manchester City 😬 https://t.co/9JgFHryWep

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I NEVER wanna see City play Atletico Madrid ever again in my life. Apologies to the whole Spanish league who have to play them every season I NEVER wanna see City play Atletico Madrid ever again in my life. Apologies to the whole Spanish league who have to play them every season

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man City's 2nd half heat map against Atletico Madrid Man City's 2nd half heat map against Atletico Madrid https://t.co/kfIJZSphKH

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man City time wasting and play acting against Atletico Madrid Man City time wasting and play acting against Atletico Madrid https://t.co/FBOPQvycrO

City Xtra @City_Xtra Atletico Madrid's players are currently on the pitch, on the verge of crying. I for one, absolutely love to see it. Atletico Madrid's players are currently on the pitch, on the verge of crying. I for one, absolutely love to see it.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Atletico Madrid are honestly the most entertaining / crazy team to watch when they are not playing against your club Atletico Madrid are honestly the most entertaining / crazy team to watch when they are not playing against your club 😂

Edited by Adit Jaganathan