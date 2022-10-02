Twitter erupts as Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Phil Foden destroy Manchester United

Manchester City romped to a 6-3 victory over cross-city rivals Manchester United in a pulsating derby that has sent Twitter into a frenzy
Erling Haaland was inevitably the star of the show, and the Norweigan has made all of the headlines with an outstanding hat-trick.
Phil Foden put the Cityzens ahead in the eighth minute with a clever finish from close range after good work from Bernardo Silva.
Haaland's first came in the 34th minute when the prolific striker headed home a Kevin De Bruyne corner.
It took the forward just three minutes to add a second. The connection between the Norweigan and De Bruyne worked wonders again.
Haaland slotted in from the back post in the 37th minute after De Bruyne's pick out.
A phenomenal team goal in the 44th minute gave Foden his second of the afternoon. Haaland was the assister as Manchester City broke with pace.
Foden finished it off the move with an accomplished finish.
Antony gave Manchester United a consolation goal in the 56th minute with perhaps the goal of the day.
Cutting in from the left and striking a fierce shot past Ederson.
However, it was mere consolation as Haaland would then secure his 14th goal of what is turning out to be a mesmerizing debut season at the Etihad Stadium.
The Norweigan steering in a low drive from left-back Sergi Gomez to restore normality.
Foden then popped up with a third of his own in the 72nd minute, his first Premier League hat-trick of his career.
However, United's Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute with a header and then grabbed another from the spot in the 90th minute.
Despite this, the Red Devils were nowhere close to staging a comeback of any sort.
It was a day to forget for Manchester United and a game that will live long in the memory of any Manchester City supporter.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a derby masterclass from the Cityzens:
Manchester City's first-half blitz destroys Manchester United
It was Guardiola's side's first-half performance which secured a huge victory over rivals United.
The Cityzens came out all guns blazing in what was a phenomenal first 45 minute showing.
Haaland and Foden were a nightmare for the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.
Jack Grealish impressed against Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese picked up an early yellow card and it had looked ominous from the on for Erik ten Hag's defense.
The scoreline is actually kind on the Red Devils as they were well and truly blown any by Manchester City.
Guardiola's side stay second but move within a point of league leaders Arsenal while Manchester United are sixth.
Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here