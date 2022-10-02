Twitter erupts as Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Phil Foden destroy Manchester United

Manchester City romped to a 6-3 victory over cross-city rivals Manchester United in a pulsating derby that has sent Twitter into a frenzy

Erling Haaland was inevitably the star of the show, and the Norweigan has made all of the headlines with an outstanding hat-trick.

Phil Foden put the Cityzens ahead in the eighth minute with a clever finish from close range after good work from Bernardo Silva.

Haaland's first came in the 34th minute when the prolific striker headed home a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

It took the forward just three minutes to add a second. The connection between the Norweigan and De Bruyne worked wonders again.

Haaland slotted in from the back post in the 37th minute after De Bruyne's pick out.

A phenomenal team goal in the 44th minute gave Foden his second of the afternoon. Haaland was the assister as Manchester City broke with pace.

Foden finished it off the move with an accomplished finish.

Antony gave Manchester United a consolation goal in the 56th minute with perhaps the goal of the day.

Cutting in from the left and striking a fierce shot past Ederson.

However, it was mere consolation as Haaland would then secure his 14th goal of what is turning out to be a mesmerizing debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norweigan steering in a low drive from left-back Sergi Gomez to restore normality.

Foden then popped up with a third of his own in the 72nd minute, his first Premier League hat-trick of his career.

However, United's Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute with a header and then grabbed another from the spot in the 90th minute.

Despite this, the Red Devils were nowhere close to staging a comeback of any sort.

It was a day to forget for Manchester United and a game that will live long in the memory of any Manchester City supporter.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a derby masterclass from the Cityzens:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Lisandro Martinez vs Haaland, De Bruyne & Foden



Lisandro Martinez vs Haaland, De Bruyne & Fodenhttps://t.co/02NVeqBSHX

Terry Flewers @terryflewers They have stopped playing again, just like earlier in the season. Man City are amazing but this is unforgivable! They have stopped playing again, just like earlier in the season. Man City are amazing but this is unforgivable!

British Gambler @British_Gambler Erling Haaland vs Lisandro Martinez today



Erling Haaland vs Lisandro Martinez today https://t.co/Pgxk63yhsp

Trey @UTDTrey Bro thinks the result matters now, we hyping up that Antony goal all week Bro thinks the result matters now, we hyping up that Antony goal all week 😂

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - In Erling Haaland & Phil Foden, @ManCity are the third side to have two hat-trick scorers in a single @premierleague game, after Arsenal v Southampton in May 2003 (Jermaine Pennant, Robert Pires) & Leicester v Southampton in October 2019 (Ayoze Pérez, Jamie Vardy). Historic. 3 - In Erling Haaland & Phil Foden, @ManCity are the third side to have two hat-trick scorers in a single @premierleague game, after Arsenal v Southampton in May 2003 (Jermaine Pennant, Robert Pires) & Leicester v Southampton in October 2019 (Ayoze Pérez, Jamie Vardy). Historic. https://t.co/OfpU1yfkBV

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤖 #Haaland 15 goals as Man City player, 11 games and it’s October 2. 15 goals as Man City player, 11 games and it’s October 2. 🔵🤖 #Haaland https://t.co/bFbGSpnf6P

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad The most special players are the ones you simply can't stop no matter what you try to come up with.



Haaland is exactly that. The most special players are the ones you simply can't stop no matter what you try to come up with.Haaland is exactly that.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 It took Mo Salah 18 games to get to 14 PL goal when he broke record for 38 game season in 2017-18. Haaland has done it in 8. It took Mo Salah 18 games to get to 14 PL goal when he broke record for 38 game season in 2017-18. Haaland has done it in 8.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball This is what Erling Haaland does to people. This is what Erling Haaland does to people. https://t.co/tAESEqjmqo

City Xtra @City_Xtra City Xtra @City_Xtra BREAKING: Manchester United fans are leaving the Etihad Stadium. BREAKING: Manchester United fans are leaving the Etihad Stadium. Important Manchester United supporter information: The next train from Piccadilly down to London Euston is at 15:12. Platform 5. twitter.com/City_Xtra/stat… Important Manchester United supporter information: The next train from Piccadilly down to London Euston is at 15:12. Platform 5. twitter.com/City_Xtra/stat…

. @utdcynical If there’s one flaw about Ten Hag (so far) it’s that he’s way too loyal to players because of results. Feels like he’ll only change the lineup when things go wrong If there’s one flaw about Ten Hag (so far) it’s that he’s way too loyal to players because of results. Feels like he’ll only change the lineup when things go wrong

mohamed 🍥 @Mohamed_therad Cameraman focusing on Sir Alex Ferguson whenever we get humiliated Cameraman focusing on Sir Alex Ferguson whenever we get humiliated https://t.co/AZQLsNjK2o

The Football Arena @thefootyarena Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Man City scored the fourth goal.. Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Man City scored the fourth goal..💔 https://t.co/x9KNQpzqlO

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8 - Manchester City 6-2 Manchester United is now the highest-scoring ever Manchester derby in any competition, with today the two sides' 187th competitive meeting. Feast. 8 - Manchester City 6-2 Manchester United is now the highest-scoring ever Manchester derby in any competition, with today the two sides' 187th competitive meeting. Feast.

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC Brentford Man City

🤝

4-0 up at half-time Brentford Man City 🤝 4-0 up at half-time

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Kevin De Bruyne has overtaken David Silva in the all-time Premier League assist table, having played 91 games fewer! 🤯



The Belgian midfielder has now set up 94 goals in 218 appearances 🍽️ Kevin De Bruyne has overtaken David Silva in the all-time Premier League assist table, having played 91 games fewer! 🤯The Belgian midfielder has now set up 94 goals in 218 appearances 🍽️ https://t.co/UqBDhEoPdg

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack Why did you leave Ajax to join this Manchester United?



Erik ten Hag:

Why did you leave Ajax to join this Manchester United? Erik ten Hag: https://t.co/lXaBCXpf5I

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Erik ten Hag to Pep at half time Erik ten Hag to Pep at half time https://t.co/ADitySDZvB

Manchester City's first-half blitz destroys Manchester United

Haaland and co were unstoppable

It was Guardiola's side's first-half performance which secured a huge victory over rivals United.

The Cityzens came out all guns blazing in what was a phenomenal first 45 minute showing.

Haaland and Foden were a nightmare for the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Jack Grealish impressed against Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese picked up an early yellow card and it had looked ominous from the on for Erik ten Hag's defense.

The scoreline is actually kind on the Red Devils as they were well and truly blown any by Manchester City.

Guardiola's side stay second but move within a point of league leaders Arsenal while Manchester United are sixth.

