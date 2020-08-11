A penalty from Bruno Fernandes in extra-time capped off a taxing 1-0 victory for Manchester United as they sealed a spot in the Europa League semifinals. They had to grind out the win against a well-drilled Copenhagen side, who assembled their share of chances but ran short of ideas towards the end.

🇪🇺 The last time @ManUtd were in the @EuropaLeague semi-finals...



🏆 ...they went on to win the competition!



👀 Will history repeat itself? pic.twitter.com/AGWC4Ci5Ra — SPORF (@Sporf) August 10, 2020

✓ Inter

✓ Man Utd



The first two #UEL semi-finalists have been confirmed. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VIYijH9isY — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 10, 2020

Copenhagen were the team piling pressure on their opponent early on, even though it was expected to be one-way traffic in favour of Manchester United.

They were the side in ascendancy, having managed to pounce on errors made by Manchester United players and create clear-cut opportunities.

The Danish giants mustered a slew of good chances in the opening exchanges of the game, hurrying the Red Devils and surprising them with how well they kept hold of the ball.

The Reds 🔴



United have been forced to defend in the opening 20 minutes, while @MarcusRashford and @MasonGreenwood have had half-chances.#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/nyJ6NpVnRQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020

What a mess! Copenhagen should’ve scored there after a horrendous bit of play from Fred. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 10, 2020

Solskjaer urging Fred to 'focus' on playing it forward after that snafu. Fred has merit but as the sole holding midfielder it's risky - as United discovered at Spurs. Fair bit of bickering going on between #mufc players amid the display. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 10, 2020

United's problem? We don't have a style of football. When we are forced to have possession or break teams down, we are useless! Up the tempo lads... #mufc — All For United (@allforunited) August 10, 2020

While fingers were being pointed at Fred for his lack of concentration, Manchester United fans expressed how much they were missing Nemanja Matic in the middle.

Man Utd all over the place at back. Missing Matic screening the defence. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 10, 2020

Getting Drawn to the Ball:



Fred gets drawn to the ball and the passer just moves into space. Fernandes and Pogba don't track him either though if Fred maintains his position this chance is dealt with.



Matic is fantastic at preventing these issues.pic.twitter.com/veGWDfXES5 — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 10, 2020

Copenhagen have been very well organised so far, we've got to be far more incisive with out passing if we want to break them down. #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) August 10, 2020

Manchester United are often at their brutal best when the front three gel and operate together, and that was not the case as until the 40th minute, only Sergio Romero had fewer touches (9) than Greenwood. (12)

The youngster got on the scoresheet emphatically just before the half-time whistle, only for his strike to be chalked off by a VAR intervention.

There are some players you just feel are always going to score, or at least work the goalkeeper, and Greenwood one of those. It's captivating watching him in those positions. He's 18 years old https://t.co/tJJAXDyGh5 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 10, 2020

Mason Greenwood becomes the youngest player to have a goal ruled out by VAR in a Europa League quarter-final. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 10, 2020

The offside call which saw Mason Greenwood's opening goal ruled out ❌#UEL pic.twitter.com/CTPEwlPFRP — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2020

Pain. That would've been a record breaking goal from Greenwood. — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) August 10, 2020

It was denied and that's fine but the finish was sensational. To get it into the far corner from a tightening angle is just testimony to how adept he is in front of goal. — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 10, 2020

HT: United 0-0 Copenhagen. Chances are few and far between and we go in level at the break in Cologne. Need to pick the tempo up in the second half because it’s been far too slow and predictable.



What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far? 🤔 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 10, 2020

Solskjaer's troops sprung to life in the second-half and began to work spaces easily as compared to the first phase of the game, but somehow failed to add to the score line.

Fernandes tested Karl-Johan Johnsson many a time in this period, even smashing the left post with an absolute pile-driver that had the keeper beaten all ends up. Copenhagen did not shy away either, turning the match-up into an end-to-end affair.

Manchester United have hit the woodwork more times than any other side in the Europa League this season...



How close was Bruno Fernandes here!? 😱#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ubUFm0ZTKU — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2020

I don't know how many times I've said this in recent months but..



#mufc have had everything but the goal tonight. — ً (@utdrobbo) August 10, 2020

Despite all the attempts to break the deadlock, neither side came up with the all-important strike.

Solskjaer to the players: 'Come on boys, 30 minutes. Keep going.' Quite reassuring for us never-gonna-bes how basic the instructions are at an elite football level. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 10, 2020

Karl-Johan Johnsson has had some game!



He's made 11 saves.



At the other end, Sergio Romero hasn't had to make any yet... pic.twitter.com/6TsCjUMRXR — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes finally broke Copenhagen's bubble with a well-taken penalty, after Martial was hauled down by Andreas Bjelland. It was yet another spot-kick for the English giants this season, but little did they care.

21 - Manchester United have won their 21st penalty in all competitions this season, more than any other side within the top five European leagues. Formality. #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2020

From the spot, of course. 😉 https://t.co/TlUvBCjXau — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes and the penalty spot.



Name a more iconic duo 😜pic.twitter.com/4wz7KqoT8f — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes in the Europa League this season:



• 9 appearances

• 7 goals

• 4 assists



A phenomenal return. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/bhwK6Ii7lg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 10, 2020

⭐ Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other PL player since his Man Utd debut on February 1 – 19 in 21 appearances (11 goals, 8 assists) pic.twitter.com/4Tw9AcC7uw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes so clinical at penalties, changed his run-up, went for power, same outcome. 1-0 #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 10, 2020

In what ended as a gritty, closely contested match, Manchester United's quality and ability to drive into the box stood out. One of the favourites to win the title, the Red Devils will now prepare for the semifinals against either Sevilla or fellow EPL side Wolves.

A lot of credit went to Copenhagen shot-stopper Johnsson, who was arguably the man of the match for saves one could run out of objectives to describe.

Johnsson has been ridiculous. What a performance. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2020

Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson is having himself a game 🧤 pic.twitter.com/djyugdL3zP — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2020

Game of his life this keeper. Incredible. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 10, 2020

