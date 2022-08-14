Twitter erupts as Neymar brace powers PSG to massive 5-2 win over Montpellier

A Neymar brace helped PSG make it two wins from two to start their season as they thrashed Montpellier 5-2 in their opening home game of Ligue 1.
Christophe Galtier made just one change from the team that beat Clermont Foot 5-0 last week, with Kylian Mbappe replacing Pablo Sarabia. The Frenchman had the chance to open the scoring at the Parc des Princes midway through the first-half, but missed his penalty.
Shortly after, a rejuvenated Lionel Messi had a wonderful free kick tipped wide by the goalkeeper. Eventually, the Parisians' pressure had its desired effect six minutes before half-time. Mbappe's low cross was turned into his own net by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko, which gave PSG a deserved lead.
In the 43rd minute, the French champions were awarded a second penalty for a handball, with Neymar taking spot-kick duties. The 30-year-old forward slotted the ball away following his trademark run-up to double the host team's lead.
PSG seal emphatic victory in second half against Montpellier
Shortly after the interval, Neymar netted once again to put the Parisiens out of sight after the opposition goalkeeper's clearance was blocked by Mbappe. The Frenchman then controlled the ball and played in Achraf Hakimi, whose deflected cross was guided in by a diving header from the Brazilian superstar.
The visitors then gave themselves hope as former Sunderland playmaker Whabi Khazri reduced the deficit after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to parry a shot to safety.
However, Galtier's men restored their three-goal lead after Mbappe bagged his first goal of the campaign as he poked home from a corner. A flurry of substitutions then followed for the hosts, with new signings Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele making their home debuts.
Neymar thought he had sealed his hat-trick near full-time, but a tight offside call by VAR denied the former Barcelona winger a third goal. PSG did eventually grab a fifth when Sanches ruthlessly dispatched a Nuno Mendes cross to cap off a dream debut for the Portugal international.
The visitors made it 5-2 in injury time as Donnarumma, who did not have his best evening in goal, was beaten at his near post by Tchato. Despite the concession of two soft strikes, Galtier will be delighted with the performance of his new side, who have now scored 10 goals in their opening two Ligue 1 clashes.
PSG supporters seem to be relishing the new version of their team, as they took to Twitter to celebrate yet another comfortable victory:
