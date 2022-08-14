Twitter erupts as Neymar brace powers PSG to massive 5-2 win over Montpellier

A Neymar brace helped PSG make it two wins from two to start their season as they thrashed Montpellier 5-2 in their opening home game of Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier made just one change from the team that beat Clermont Foot 5-0 last week, with Kylian Mbappe replacing Pablo Sarabia. The Frenchman had the chance to open the scoring at the Parc des Princes midway through the first-half, but missed his penalty.

Shortly after, a rejuvenated Lionel Messi had a wonderful free kick tipped wide by the goalkeeper. Eventually, the Parisians' pressure had its desired effect six minutes before half-time. Mbappe's low cross was turned into his own net by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko, which gave PSG a deserved lead.

In the 43rd minute, the French champions were awarded a second penalty for a handball, with Neymar taking spot-kick duties. The 30-year-old forward slotted the ball away following his trademark run-up to double the host team's lead.

PSG seal emphatic victory in second half against Montpellier

Shortly after the interval, Neymar netted once again to put the Parisiens out of sight after the opposition goalkeeper's clearance was blocked by Mbappe. The Frenchman then controlled the ball and played in Achraf Hakimi, whose deflected cross was guided in by a diving header from the Brazilian superstar.

The visitors then gave themselves hope as former Sunderland playmaker Whabi Khazri reduced the deficit after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to parry a shot to safety.

However, Galtier's men restored their three-goal lead after Mbappe bagged his first goal of the campaign as he poked home from a corner. A flurry of substitutions then followed for the hosts, with new signings Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele making their home debuts.

Neymar thought he had sealed his hat-trick near full-time, but a tight offside call by VAR denied the former Barcelona winger a third goal. PSG did eventually grab a fifth when Sanches ruthlessly dispatched a Nuno Mendes cross to cap off a dream debut for the Portugal international.

The visitors made it 5-2 in injury time as Donnarumma, who did not have his best evening in goal, was beaten at his near post by Tchato. Despite the concession of two soft strikes, Galtier will be delighted with the performance of his new side, who have now scored 10 goals in their opening two Ligue 1 clashes.

PSG supporters seem to be relishing the new version of their team, as they took to Twitter to celebrate yet another comfortable victory:

. @IrffyDoesData Parades in a few minutes has played the ball through the lines to the front three more than veratti/vitinha all game, veratti X parades should start with the rest rotating. PSG are making mistake letting parades go Parades in a few minutes has played the ball through the lines to the front three more than veratti/vitinha all game, veratti X parades should start with the rest rotating. PSG are making mistake letting parades go

blackbird @messistremist There has never been a sportsperson who beautified their game as Messi did football. What an artist he is. There has never been a sportsperson who beautified their game as Messi did football. What an artist he is.

Jack @jackdonegan13 neymar ballon d’or charge i fear neymar ballon d’or charge i fear

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has been vintage Messi with his passing. Sharp Lionel Messi has been vintage Messi with his passing. Sharp 🇦🇷

Tushar(#LM8) @BabluTushar1 Mbappe plays and Messi doesn't score wow what a surprise Mbappe plays and Messi doesn't score wow what a surprise 😣😩😫

Jord @Jorrdh @PSG_English Messi dropping an 8.1 without goal or assist @PSG_English Messi dropping an 8.1 without goal or assist🐐

Business Growth Masters @Thomas_T_Shelby @Lionel30i There is some issue with Hakimi for sure. Even last season he wasn't preferring to pass to Messi often. Still, with time he may gel with Messi. @Lionel30i There is some issue with Hakimi for sure. Even last season he wasn't preferring to pass to Messi often. Still, with time he may gel with Messi.

Football FOF @FootballMackay @mvsrapp And today is the perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a performance if solely goals and Assists, Messi was superb tonighthe just didn’t get a good goalscoring opportunity and players weren’t finishing his chances he was creating. @mvsrapp And today is the perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a performance if solely goals and Assists, Messi was superb tonighthe just didn’t get a good goalscoring opportunity and players weren’t finishing his chances he was creating.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp No goal contributions for Messi tonight - it looked like he assisted a hat-trick goal for Neymar but it was chalked off for a marginal offside in the buildup!



Another big win for PSG though who hit 5 goals again! No goal contributions for Messi tonight - it looked like he assisted a hat-trick goal for Neymar but it was chalked off for a marginal offside in the buildup!Another big win for PSG though who hit 5 goals again! https://t.co/OVyhsTL4mb

His Excellency @eemz_em Mbappe isn't happy that Neymar, whom he wanted out, is back to his best and stealing the headlines. Fact is when Neymar is serious about football he's 10x better than Mbappe, whose only ammunition is speed Mbappe isn't happy that Neymar, whom he wanted out, is back to his best and stealing the headlines. Fact is when Neymar is serious about football he's 10x better than Mbappe, whose only ammunition is speed

Mustafa @mustafa_j10 Feels great to see Neymar in such form. Been too long. Hopefully we get an injury free season. Feels great to see Neymar in such form. Been too long. Hopefully we get an injury free season.

Légende du PSG ➐ @PSGofLegend Donnarumma a vite intérêt à gommer ses défauts parce qu'on a absolument besoin d'un gardien décisif en LDC pour aller loin. Donnarumma a vite intérêt à gommer ses défauts parce qu'on a absolument besoin d'un gardien décisif en LDC pour aller loin.

Matt @TammySZN_ PSG are serious contenders for the UCL. Ramos back at his best, Vitinha who’s been bringing new life to the midfield and Galtier allowing a 352 which suits Hakimi much more compared to the 4 back last year. Can’t forget Messi and Neymar looking much more dominant too. PSG are serious contenders for the UCL. Ramos back at his best, Vitinha who’s been bringing new life to the midfield and Galtier allowing a 352 which suits Hakimi much more compared to the 4 back last year. Can’t forget Messi and Neymar looking much more dominant too.

Gemini Papiie @Tlhogy_Sechele7 @TammySZN_ You not going to be a contender for ucl by a sulking Mbappe and selfish Hakimi I swear @TammySZN_ You not going to be a contender for ucl by a sulking Mbappe and selfish Hakimi I swear

I think mbappe is a selfish player and messi would have more goals if mbappe leaves the club @TheEuropeanLad To be honest bro.I think mbappe is a selfish player and messi would have more goals if mbappe leaves the club @LeBumJames000 @TheEuropeanLad To be honest bro.I think mbappe is a selfish player and messi would have more goals if mbappe leaves the club

Mbappe walks off from the attack after not getting a pass, The Money and Power has gone to his head badly Mbappe walks off from the attack after not getting a pass, The Money and Power has gone to his head badly😬 https://t.co/kF8NcmmzWb Only one outcome when you give someone all the power to your club. Mbappe’s career will never reach the heights it could’ve unfortunately twitter.com/criminal__x/st… Only one outcome when you give someone all the power to your club. Mbappe’s career will never reach the heights it could’ve unfortunately twitter.com/criminal__x/st…

🦅 @Ani7ii 5 goals and 3 assists in three games under Galtier. 5 goals and 3 assists in three games under Galtier. https://t.co/kejsKj1orO

Galtier is actually Cooking 14 Goals in his first 3 GamesGaltier is actually Cooking 14 Goals in his first 3 GamesGaltier is actually Cooking 🔥 https://t.co/hJJDvdcvIv

Adam Gipki @adamgipki @Jeremy_Magan Always the risk when as part of the contract you give to a player you allow them to dictate the club. I hope Galtier gets the opportunity to execute the decisions needed @Jeremy_Magan Always the risk when as part of the contract you give to a player you allow them to dictate the club. I hope Galtier gets the opportunity to execute the decisions needed

Jose Chery @cheryjose72 @eurofootcom He's clearly not happy. He thought Pochettino was gonna stay. Poch made him the main man, and Poch style of play favored him. Now he realizes that it's not like that under Galtier. @eurofootcom He's clearly not happy. He thought Pochettino was gonna stay. Poch made him the main man, and Poch style of play favored him. Now he realizes that it's not like that under Galtier.

Adam Virgo @adamvirgs19 Great to see Galtier finally getting the best out of Neymar and Messi in a PSG shirt, PSG seem a different animal in the league this season but as always the @ChampionsLeague will be what Galtier will be judged on. Great to see Galtier finally getting the best out of Neymar and Messi in a PSG shirt, PSG seem a different animal in the league this season but as always the @ChampionsLeague will be what Galtier will be judged on.

Touches

Goals



What a start to Renato Sanches' PSG career MatchesTouchesGoalsWhat a start to Renato Sanches' PSG career Matches 1️⃣Touches 1️⃣Goals 1️⃣What a start to Renato Sanches' PSG career 👏 https://t.co/91ARaCr0Jx

Another day another fact pt.35 It took Renato Sanches only 46 seconds to score his debut goal for PSG. What a beastAnother day another fact pt.35 It took Renato Sanches only 46 seconds to score his debut goal for PSG. What a beast😍Another day another fact pt.35 https://t.co/SJytSbJxwS

Audio Billonaire🔥🇺🇸 @_DannyMerry Another season of Messi babysitting his arrogant ass. Smh Another season of Messi babysitting his arrogant ass. Smh

He & Neymar’s linkup was terrific all match. Again. Was contributing everywhere and he is central to this attack. Messi is cooking. Oh, and winning. @AlPacinoRMA Tell me you didn’t watch the match without telling me you didn’t watch the match. Messi wasHe & Neymar’s linkup was terrific all match. Again. Was contributing everywhere and he is central to this attack. Messi is cooking. Oh, and winning. @AlPacinoRMA Tell me you didn’t watch the match without telling me you didn’t watch the match. Messi was 🔥. He & Neymar’s linkup was terrific all match. Again. Was contributing everywhere and he is central to this attack. Messi is cooking. Oh, and winning.😉

Cinephile 🎥 @AlPacinoRMA PSG won 5-1 without any contribution of Lionel Messi.



Lewandowski struggling in Barcelona and they still can't score.



Sums up, Sir Alex Ferguson was right about that interview about certain player. PSG won 5-1 without any contribution of Lionel Messi.Lewandowski struggling in Barcelona and they still can't score.Sums up, Sir Alex Ferguson was right about that interview about certain player.

