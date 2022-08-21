Twitter erupts as Real Madrid secure stunning 4-1 win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid visited the Balaidos and returned to the Santiago Bernabeu with all three points and the pole position at the top of the table. It was a masterclass performance against Celta Vigo, which saw Carlo Ancelotti's men ruthlessly defeat their hosts 4-1.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a calmly-taken penalty to the right corner while sending Agustin Marchesin sprawling in the other direction. The penalty came after David Alaba's shot on goal was deflected off Renato Tapia's hand.

Soon after, with just 22 minutes on the clock, it was another handball incident, but this time, in the Madridistas' box. Eder Militao's outstretched arm got a touch on the ball after it was nodded downwards by Goncalo Paciencia.

This time, it was Iago Aspas who converted the penalty with a powerful low shot to beat Thibaut Courtois.

Mere minutes before the half-time whistle, Real Madrid went ahead again thanks to an audacious curler from Luka Modric. The aging midfielder received a pass from David Alaba and cut inside before driving the ball brilliantly into the top corner from distance to put his team ahead.

Nearly on the hour mark, a spectacular goal from Vinicius Junior saw Los Blancos push even further ahead on the night. The Madridistas took off on a vibrant counter-attack that saw Modric provide a remarkably threaded throughpass for Vinicius Jr., who rounded Marchesin and scored.

Celta Vigo continued to slump, and Madrid used it to their full advantage as Federico Valverde added his name to the scoresheet for Los Blancos' fourth goal. It was yet another counter attack, which saw Vinicius Jr. marauding down the left flank and drive a low pass into the box for Benzema to finish.

However, the Frenchman was unable to get on it, and Valverde was on hand to fire the ball into the goal.

The only downside to Real Madrid's win was Eden Hazard coming on as a substitute and missing a penalty that would have seen the game finish 5-1. However, Los Blancos can be proud of their strong performance and win against Celta Vigo.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's win:

CORROSIVE 👿🇬🇭 @yawdevil_ As a honest Barcelona fan I must admit that Vinicius Jr is far far better than Ansu Fati, he is even better than Messi for the past 3 seasons. As a honest Barcelona fan I must admit that Vinicius Jr is far far better than Ansu Fati, he is even better than Messi for the past 3 seasons.

Ash @rmcf_ash @TheEuropeanLad We are winning sextuple this season @TheEuropeanLad We are winning sextuple this season

Don @Opresii Real Madrid are going to win this La Liga falaa again Real Madrid are going to win this La Liga falaa again

Ele @EleModric 1-4 in honor of Casemiro 1-4 in honor of Casemiro 😢 https://t.co/tiAis5veAQ

Diamond @Dier_mond No Kroos? No Case? No problem for Modric! The best in the world! No Kroos? No Case? No problem for Modric! The best in the world!

Jordan @Jordantnuh Modric is just incredible. Not only is he still winning games for Madrid but these performances alongside Tchouameni and Camaving provides so much value for their future.

This next gen midfield is going to be scary. Modric is just incredible. Not only is he still winning games for Madrid but these performances alongside Tchouameni and Camaving provides so much value for their future.This next gen midfield is going to be scary.

Madrid Archives @MadridArchives | Alaba in his last three matches:



vs Frankfurt.

vs Almeria.

vs Celta Vigo.

1 penalty won vs Celta Vigo.



All this from CB! | Alaba in his last three matches:vs Frankfurt.vs Almeria.vs Celta Vigo.1 penalty won vs Celta Vigo.All this from CB! 📊| Alaba in his last three matches: ⚽ vs Frankfurt.⚽ vs Almeria.🅰️ vs Celta Vigo.👉 1 penalty won vs Celta Vigo.All this from CB! https://t.co/QXLCdLVnTS

Zannah Tangalma @ZTangalma In the past year, Luka Modric has received a standing ovation from Atlético Madrid fans, Levante fans, Alaves fans, Sociedad fans and now Celta Vigo fans.



Greatness. In the past year, Luka Modric has received a standing ovation from Atlético Madrid fans, Levante fans, Alaves fans, Sociedad fans and now Celta Vigo fans. Greatness. https://t.co/tVCqxp8RjK

TC @totalcristiano Karim Benzema giving a free penalty away to Eden Hazard, despite challenging for the golden boot. Leader Karim Benzema giving a free penalty away to Eden Hazard, despite challenging for the golden boot. Leader

Rvmfootyy @rayan_baghloul .benzema just being the . Camavinga amazing tackles and passes,hazard I'm disappointed in you by the pen Benz gave to you but we all do mistakes,valverde was amazing goal and assist Mendy&rudiger Amazing performance by the team tchounamie was a tank 🪖 , modric was modric.benzema just being the. Camavinga amazing tackles and passes,hazard I'm disappointed in you by the pen Benz gave to you but we all do mistakes,valverde was amazing goal and assist Mendy&rudiger Amazing performance by the team tchounamie was a tank 🪖 , modric was modric😍.benzema just being the 🐐. Camavinga amazing tackles and passes,hazard I'm disappointed in you by the pen Benz gave to you but we all do mistakes,valverde was amazing goal and assist Mendy&rudiger🔥🐐 https://t.co/dMDu2sCEDR

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol It’s funny how Celta have been dominating us in our own half and then all of a sudden Luka Modric happens and they’re losing again. We really need to start a conversation on where Modric sits at the best midfielders of all time table because this isn’t normal anymore. It’s funny how Celta have been dominating us in our own half and then all of a sudden Luka Modric happens and they’re losing again. We really need to start a conversation on where Modric sits at the best midfielders of all time table because this isn’t normal anymore.

