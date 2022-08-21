Twitter erupts as Real Madrid secure stunning 4-1 win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid visited the Balaidos and returned to the Santiago Bernabeu with all three points and the pole position at the top of the table. It was a masterclass performance against Celta Vigo, which saw Carlo Ancelotti's men ruthlessly defeat their hosts 4-1.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a calmly-taken penalty to the right corner while sending Agustin Marchesin sprawling in the other direction. The penalty came after David Alaba's shot on goal was deflected off Renato Tapia's hand.
Soon after, with just 22 minutes on the clock, it was another handball incident, but this time, in the Madridistas' box. Eder Militao's outstretched arm got a touch on the ball after it was nodded downwards by Goncalo Paciencia.
This time, it was Iago Aspas who converted the penalty with a powerful low shot to beat Thibaut Courtois.
Mere minutes before the half-time whistle, Real Madrid went ahead again thanks to an audacious curler from Luka Modric. The aging midfielder received a pass from David Alaba and cut inside before driving the ball brilliantly into the top corner from distance to put his team ahead.
Nearly on the hour mark, a spectacular goal from Vinicius Junior saw Los Blancos push even further ahead on the night. The Madridistas took off on a vibrant counter-attack that saw Modric provide a remarkably threaded throughpass for Vinicius Jr., who rounded Marchesin and scored.
Celta Vigo continued to slump, and Madrid used it to their full advantage as Federico Valverde added his name to the scoresheet for Los Blancos' fourth goal. It was yet another counter attack, which saw Vinicius Jr. marauding down the left flank and drive a low pass into the box for Benzema to finish.
However, the Frenchman was unable to get on it, and Valverde was on hand to fire the ball into the goal.
The only downside to Real Madrid's win was Eden Hazard coming on as a substitute and missing a penalty that would have seen the game finish 5-1. However, Los Blancos can be proud of their strong performance and win against Celta Vigo.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's win:
