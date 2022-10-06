Twitter erupts as Reece James stars in Chelsea's 3-0 thrashing of AC Milan

Chelsea fans are thrilled to have watched their side comfortably see off AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League on October 5.

It was the Blues' best performance of the season as they controlled the reigning Serie A champions.

Graham Potter's side dominated proceedings in the first half and got the opener in the 24th minute.

Wesley Fofana grabbed his first ever Champions League goal from close range when Ben Chilwell whipped in a corner that caused problems in the box.

The ball fell to Fofana, who slotted home past Ciprian Tătăruşanu to send the Blues on their way to victory.

Unfortunately for the French defender he had to come off with an ankle problem in the first half following a clash with Rafael Leao.

However, his absence didn't affect Potter's team's performance as they continued to trouble the Milan defense.

Mason Mount thought he had scored in the 32nd minute when he sent a delightful chip over Tătăruşanu. The goal didn't stand as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offside in the build-up.

The Rosseneri should have scored on the brink of half-time when Rade Krunic had the opportunity to score from five yards out but Kepa Arrizabalaga was on hand to deny the Bosnian.

The second half was much of the same as Chelsea continued to bombard Tătăruşanu's goal.

The west Londoners grabbed their second of the night in the 56th minute when Aubameyang got on the end of the brilliant Reece James' cross.

A third then came in the 61st minute and this time it was James getting on the scoresheet.

The English right-back fired into the roof of Tătăruşanu's net following a neat one-two with Raheem Sterling.

It was a straightforward night for the Blues in the Champions League, who climb up to 2nd in Group E, one point behind leaders RB Salzburg.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were delighted with the performance and supporters on Twitter have reacted to what was a brilliant night for Potter's men:

Cleo...................................... @koech_cleophus @ChelseaFC Watching Chelsea, I see why Southgate picks James ahead of Trent. He is defensively better. @ChelseaFC Watching Chelsea, I see why Southgate picks James ahead of Trent. He is defensively better.

Alex Green @alexgreeeen3 @ChelseaFC



- James is the best right back in the league

- Potters spells are working 🪄

- Mount is an unsung hero tonight

- our homegrown talent is elite

- a dominant & much needed win



We’re back in it, COME ON BLUES @WhaleFinApp Full time analysis- James is the best right back in the league- Potters spells are working 🪄- Mount is an unsung hero tonight- our homegrown talent is elite- a dominant & much needed winWe’re back in it, COME ON BLUES @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Full time analysis - James is the best right back in the league - Potters spells are working 🪄 - Mount is an unsung hero tonight- our homegrown talent is elite - a dominant & much needed winWe’re back in it, COME ON BLUES 🔵 https://t.co/Ifq5cquRjW

Cai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Cai_CFC What a performance!! Great win! COME ON CHELSEA!! What a performance!! Great win! COME ON CHELSEA!! 🔵🔵

Hall🪙🫰 @wheezy_khiddy ‍ ‍



Graham Potter is that guy Watching Chelsea create tons of chances, playing attacking football, scoring 3 goals in the Champions League, and keeping a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge got to be a new thing to me.Graham Potter is that guy Watching Chelsea create tons of chances, playing attacking football, scoring 3 goals in the Champions League, and keeping a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge got to be a new thing to me.😮‍💨😮‍💨Graham Potter is that guy💙😇

CFC ZAYDEN ⭐⭐ @CFCZAYDEN Graham Potter is cooking something special, our attacking play in the second half has been immaculate Graham Potter is cooking something special, our attacking play in the second half has been immaculate

Mod @CFCMod_ REECE JAMES THE BEST RIGHT BACK IN THE WORLD, ARE THESE YOUR ITALIAN KINGS?? REECE JAMES THE BEST RIGHT BACK IN THE WORLD, ARE THESE YOUR ITALIAN KINGS??

Bobby Axe @jorge_shapiro Thiago Silva is the 2nd greatest CB to ever play for Chelsea in my lifetime.... He's got way too much class. Thiago Silva is the 2nd greatest CB to ever play for Chelsea in my lifetime.... He's got way too much class.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Giroud and Tomori walking into the Chelsea dressing room like... Giroud and Tomori walking into the Chelsea dressing room like... https://t.co/lHFuNQCN1w

Seyi CFC @cfc___seyi @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Kepa is key to this style of play. First time I was at ease with the balls being played back to the Goalkeeper. Mendy you do this one o @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Kepa is key to this style of play. First time I was at ease with the balls being played back to the Goalkeeper. Mendy you do this one o😂

DOSH @IamDosh I am happy for Aubameyang. Glad he has hit the ground running. I am happy for Aubameyang. Glad he has hit the ground running.

Biya Tifẹ 🌱 @Biyatife The days of back-to-back embarrassment are gone.



Chelsea is back! The days of back-to-back embarrassment are gone.Chelsea is back!

Mod @CFCMod_ I will never forgive those people that compared Reece James to the likes of Trent, he is not even close to him. I will never forgive those people that compared Reece James to the likes of Trent, he is not even close to him.

Chels @C0bham @Iewdawg Kepa has been rock solid. Mendy shouldn’t sniff the starting 11 for a long time @Iewdawg Kepa has been rock solid. Mendy shouldn’t sniff the starting 11 for a long time

🇦🇱🐐 @THEROUNDBALL2 He's here and he got us playing football again Tuchel S*xuals can swivel on that !!!!!!! He's here and he got us playing football again Tuchel S*xuals can swivel on that !!!!!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UQ3O7AUcXD

OTUNBA 🇨🇦 @ManLikeIcey



Potter ball 🏾 This is why I was happy Tuchel was dismissed, he lost it.Potter ball This is why I was happy Tuchel was dismissed, he lost it.Potter ball ✊🏾💙

Chelsea win in style under Potter

Potter's men impressed against Milan

There has been much debate over Chelsea's decision to sack former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German had led the Blues to the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his tenure.

However, this season had been a difficult watch for Blues supporters as under Tuchel, Chelsea were often defensive and lacked attacking intent.

Potter has given the west Londoners a real boost as they put in a performance that will enthuse fans about what they can achieve under the English tactician.

Next up for Potter's side is the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on October 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far