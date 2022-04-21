Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure important 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal and Chelsea played out one of the games of the season at Stamford Bridge, as the Gunners eventually sealed a 4-2 victory after a dramatic battle away from home. Mikel Arteta and co came into the game on the back of three successive victories, but they secured three much-needed points to get their top-four pursuit back on track.
Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish from just inside the penalty area after latching onto a poor back pass from Andreas Christensen, who under-hit his pass to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, Chelsea struck back through Timo Werner, whose effort from the edge of the box found its way into the back of the net via a deflection.
Despite struggling defensively, both teams produced moments of magic in attack, making the first half an entertaining affair in the capital. Arsenal took the lead once again through Emile Smith Rowe, who once again scored at Stamford Bridge with a well-drilled shot after being teed up by Martin Odegaard.
Just when the Gunners thought they'd see off the first half, Chelsea drew level through Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain made a late run into the box and got the decisive touch to a brilliant cross from Mason Mount after breezing past Nuno Tavares.
Arsenal and Chelsea play out Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge
The second half wasn't as exciting as the first, but the two London rivals went toe-to-toe in search of the fifth goal of the game and it eventually came through Nketiah. The Arsenal striker did brilliantly to create space for himself and poked the ball into the back of the net after it ricocheted kindly towards him from a few yards out.
The two sides fought tooth and nail in the closing stages, but the game was eventually settled from the penalty spot. Bukayo Saka was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty areaby Azpilicueta, who protested his innocence to the referee. However, the Englishman won his side a spot-kick and stepped up to convert it, as Arsenal sealed a famous win at Stamford Bridge.
