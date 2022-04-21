Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure important 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal and Chelsea played out one of the games of the season at Stamford Bridge, as the Gunners eventually sealed a 4-2 victory after a dramatic battle away from home. Mikel Arteta and co came into the game on the back of three successive victories, but they secured three much-needed points to get their top-four pursuit back on track.

Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish from just inside the penalty area after latching onto a poor back pass from Andreas Christensen, who under-hit his pass to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, Chelsea struck back through Timo Werner, whose effort from the edge of the box found its way into the back of the net via a deflection.

Despite struggling defensively, both teams produced moments of magic in attack, making the first half an entertaining affair in the capital. Arsenal took the lead once again through Emile Smith Rowe, who once again scored at Stamford Bridge with a well-drilled shot after being teed up by Martin Odegaard.

Just when the Gunners thought they'd see off the first half, Chelsea drew level through Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain made a late run into the box and got the decisive touch to a brilliant cross from Mason Mount after breezing past Nuno Tavares.

The second half wasn't as exciting as the first, but the two London rivals went toe-to-toe in search of the fifth goal of the game and it eventually came through Nketiah. The Arsenal striker did brilliantly to create space for himself and poked the ball into the back of the net after it ricocheted kindly towards him from a few yards out.

The two sides fought tooth and nail in the closing stages, but the game was eventually settled from the penalty spot. Bukayo Saka was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty areaby Azpilicueta, who protested his innocence to the referee. However, the Englishman won his side a spot-kick and stepped up to convert it, as Arsenal sealed a famous win at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal tonight Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal tonight https://t.co/yXQNJ4VS8d

James Benge @jamesbenge On a more serious note, Nketiah has a quality that might be uncoachable and is certainly a natural trait that elevates any striker. He is always there or thereabouts when the ball is breaking or deflecting. When it happens as often as it does with him it can't be luck. On a more serious note, Nketiah has a quality that might be uncoachable and is certainly a natural trait that elevates any striker. He is always there or thereabouts when the ball is breaking or deflecting. When it happens as often as it does with him it can't be luck.

TS🍇 @TrujistaTTMN Nketiah brace I’m on the floor Nketiah brace I’m on the floor😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

~ @TheLfcKop Best CB itw, and Best defensive RB itl stripping to Nketiah. You can’t write this shit up.. Best CB itw, and Best defensive RB itl stripping to Nketiah. You can’t write this shit up..

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal Nketiah equals Lacazette open play goals this season in just his second start! Nketiah equals Lacazette open play goals this season in just his second start!

Renato @rehnato Nketiah has as many open play goals today as Laca has all season Nketiah has as many open play goals today as Laca has all season

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor What a whopper of a performance by Nketiah. Chased down everything at 100mph and finished his chances perfectly. Can’t ask for more than that. What a whopper of a performance by Nketiah. Chased down everything at 100mph and finished his chances perfectly. Can’t ask for more than that.

❄🇩🇯 @XavThe7th Nketiah’s arteries are clogged up with ice. Lacazette’s are clogged up with fat. Levels in this game Nketiah’s arteries are clogged up with ice. Lacazette’s are clogged up with fat. Levels in this game

EBL @EBL2017 Smith-Rowe is a devastating talent. All of his actions are so, so decisive and influential, whether that be in transition or against a low block. Smith-Rowe is a devastating talent. All of his actions are so, so decisive and influential, whether that be in transition or against a low block.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Emile Smith Rowe is only the second @Arsenal player aged 21 or younger to score 10+ Premier League goals in a season, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99 (17). Special. 10 - Emile Smith Rowe is only the second @Arsenal player aged 21 or younger to score 10+ Premier League goals in a season, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99 (17). Special. https://t.co/YFNooWrBIB

Red @TaintlessRed That footwork by Smith-Rowe deserved a goal. Quick feet. That footwork by Smith-Rowe deserved a goal. Quick feet.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Smith Rowe loves a goal at Stamford Bridge. Smith Rowe loves a goal at Stamford Bridge.

Will @willreyner 2019/20 - Kante and Kepa mistakes.

2020/21 - Jorginho mistake

2021/22 - Christensen, Sarr and Kante mistakes.



Why are we always so unserious against Arsenal at the Bridge? 2019/20 - Kante and Kepa mistakes. 2020/21 - Jorginho mistake 2021/22 - Christensen, Sarr and Kante mistakes. Why are we always so unserious against Arsenal at the Bridge?

Conn @ConnCFC Christensen’s head is at Barcelona cba. Christensen’s head is at Barcelona cba.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ I have some very harsh words for Christensen, Alonso & Lukaku right now. I’ll keep them quiet. I have some very harsh words for Christensen, Alonso & Lukaku right now. I’ll keep them quiet.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Christensen has played for every club except Chelsea. These aren’t trial games. Christensen has played for every club except Chelsea. These aren’t trial games.

ryan @B4LDB4ST4RD Christensen hooked in b2b games. He’s so gash. Barca gonna pay him £250k a week and go bankrupt again Christensen hooked in b2b games. He’s so gash. Barca gonna pay him £250k a week and go bankrupt again

#8 @Mxdiano We sold Tomori (better than Sarr and Christensen) and Guehi (better than Sarr and Christensen) to fund Lukaku (worse than Tammy Abraham, who we also sold). We sold Tomori (better than Sarr and Christensen) and Guehi (better than Sarr and Christensen) to fund Lukaku (worse than Tammy Abraham, who we also sold).

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ • Mendy

• Christensen

• Sarr

• Alonso

• Kanté

• Lukaku



Beyond poor from all of them. • Mendy• Christensen• Sarr• Alonso • Kanté • LukakuBeyond poor from all of them.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Arsenal only try for two games every season. Chelsea home and Chelsea away. We’re sick and tired. Arsenal only try for two games every season. Chelsea home and Chelsea away. We’re sick and tired.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Malang Sarr’s touch & lack of technical ability on-the-ball has been a glaring issue in some games he’s played this season. That was fully on show for Arsenal’s 3rd goal. Chelsea got good money for Guéhi, but that might be one sale they regret, even tho Levi Colwill will return. Malang Sarr’s touch & lack of technical ability on-the-ball has been a glaring issue in some games he’s played this season. That was fully on show for Arsenal’s 3rd goal. Chelsea got good money for Guéhi, but that might be one sale they regret, even tho Levi Colwill will return.

. @_Riddxck Nah man we are battering this chelsea team in the final Nah man we are battering this chelsea team in the final

Dubois @CFCDUBois Werner has turned into a Ballon d’Or contender overnight. Never give up on your dream kids. Werner has turned into a Ballon d’Or contender overnight. Never give up on your dream kids.

رَامِي @Ra_mi34 Did holding just outrace Werner...? Did holding just outrace Werner...?

@grtinho @grtinho LOOOOOOOL.... Lukaku thought he was going to play against pablo mari again today. LOOOOOOOL.... Lukaku thought he was going to play against pablo mari again today.😂😂😂 https://t.co/2XbyxyPVgU

Specs Gonzalez MBE @specsgonzalez If u look in Lukaku’s pocket, you’ll find Lukaku



That’s how bad he is at the moment. If u look in Lukaku’s pocket, you’ll find Lukaku That’s how bad he is at the moment.

Mod @CFCMod_ I wonder when we’ll see Lukaku on the pitch, very strange he was on the lineup but wasn’t playing I wonder when we’ll see Lukaku on the pitch, very strange he was on the lineup but wasn’t playing

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey Lukaku not moving inside the paint. He’s Rudy Gobert Lukaku not moving inside the paint. He’s Rudy Gobert

Zak @ZG1999_ Lukaku might beat his own record for least touches in a game, a genuine nothing player Lukaku might beat his own record for least touches in a game, a genuine nothing player

Edited by Vishal Subramanian