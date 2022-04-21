×
Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure important 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win against Chelsea
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Arsenal and Chelsea played out one of the games of the season at Stamford Bridge, as the Gunners eventually sealed a 4-2 victory after a dramatic battle away from home. Mikel Arteta and co came into the game on the back of three successive victories, but they secured three much-needed points to get their top-four pursuit back on track.

Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish from just inside the penalty area after latching onto a poor back pass from Andreas Christensen, who under-hit his pass to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, Chelsea struck back through Timo Werner, whose effort from the edge of the box found its way into the back of the net via a deflection.

Despite struggling defensively, both teams produced moments of magic in attack, making the first half an entertaining affair in the capital. Arsenal took the lead once again through Emile Smith Rowe, who once again scored at Stamford Bridge with a well-drilled shot after being teed up by Martin Odegaard.

Just when the Gunners thought they'd see off the first half, Chelsea drew level through Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain made a late run into the box and got the decisive touch to a brilliant cross from Mason Mount after breezing past Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal and Chelsea play out Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge

The second half wasn't as exciting as the first, but the two London rivals went toe-to-toe in search of the fifth goal of the game and it eventually came through Nketiah. The Arsenal striker did brilliantly to create space for himself and poked the ball into the back of the net after it ricocheted kindly towards him from a few yards out.

The two sides fought tooth and nail in the closing stages, but the game was eventually settled from the penalty spot. Bukayo Saka was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty areaby Azpilicueta, who protested his innocence to the referee. However, the Englishman won his side a spot-kick and stepped up to convert it, as Arsenal sealed a famous win at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

3-2 Arsenal.NKETIAH SCORES AGAIN!!!! WHAT IS THIS GAME?!? https://t.co/BkYzViSAUc
Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal tonight https://t.co/yXQNJ4VS8d
On a more serious note, Nketiah has a quality that might be uncoachable and is certainly a natural trait that elevates any striker. He is always there or thereabouts when the ball is breaking or deflecting. When it happens as often as it does with him it can't be luck.
Nketiah brace I’m on the floor😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Best CB itw, and Best defensive RB itl stripping to Nketiah. You can’t write this shit up..
Nketiah equals Lacazette open play goals this season in just his second start!
Nketiah has as many open play goals today as Laca has all season
What a whopper of a performance by Nketiah. Chased down everything at 100mph and finished his chances perfectly. Can’t ask for more than that.
Nketiah’s arteries are clogged up with ice. Lacazette’s are clogged up with fat. Levels in this game
Smith-Rowe is a devastating talent. All of his actions are so, so decisive and influential, whether that be in transition or against a low block.
10 - Emile Smith Rowe is only the second @Arsenal player aged 21 or younger to score 10+ Premier League goals in a season, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99 (17). Special. https://t.co/YFNooWrBIB
That footwork by Smith-Rowe deserved a goal. Quick feet.
Smith Rowe loves a goal at Stamford Bridge.
2019/20 - Kante and Kepa mistakes. 2020/21 - Jorginho mistake 2021/22 - Christensen, Sarr and Kante mistakes. Why are we always so unserious against Arsenal at the Bridge?
Christensen’s head is at Barcelona cba.
I have some very harsh words for Christensen, Alonso & Lukaku right now. I’ll keep them quiet.
Christensen has played for every club except Chelsea. These aren’t trial games.
Christensen hooked in b2b games. He’s so gash. Barca gonna pay him £250k a week and go bankrupt again
We sold Tomori (better than Sarr and Christensen) and Guehi (better than Sarr and Christensen) to fund Lukaku (worse than Tammy Abraham, who we also sold).
• Mendy• Christensen• Sarr• Alonso • Kanté • LukakuBeyond poor from all of them.
Arsenal only try for two games every season. Chelsea home and Chelsea away. We’re sick and tired.
Malang Sarr’s touch & lack of technical ability on-the-ball has been a glaring issue in some games he’s played this season. That was fully on show for Arsenal’s 3rd goal. Chelsea got good money for Guéhi, but that might be one sale they regret, even tho Levi Colwill will return.
Nah man we are battering this chelsea team in the final
Werner has turned into a Ballon d’Or contender overnight. Never give up on your dream kids.
Did holding just outrace Werner...?
LOOOOOOOL.... Lukaku thought he was going to play against pablo mari again today.😂😂😂 https://t.co/2XbyxyPVgU
If u look in Lukaku’s pocket, you’ll find Lukaku That’s how bad he is at the moment.
I wonder when we’ll see Lukaku on the pitch, very strange he was on the lineup but wasn’t playing
Lukaku not moving inside the paint. He’s Rudy Gobert
Lukaku might beat his own record for least touches in a game, a genuine nothing player
Edited by Vishal Subramanian

