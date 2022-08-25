Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are drawn in the same group for 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to renew their hostilities after being drawn in the same group ahead of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign. The draw for the group stages were held in Istanbul, the city where the Champions League final will be held on June 10, 2023.

Eredivisie champions Ajax were the first team to be drawn and were placed in Group A. Porto followed them and were pitted in Group B.

Bayern Munich were then placed in Group C, while Europa League winners Eintrach Frankfurt were drawn into Group D. AC Milan and reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid were placed in Group E and F, respectively.

Premier League champions Manchester City were the first team in Group G and the final team out of Pot 1 were Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who were drawn in Group H.

RB Leipzig were the first club out of Pot 2, and they joined Real Madrid in Group F of the competition. Italian giants Juventus were next in line and out of two possible options, the Old Lady were drawn into Group H alongside PSG.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham were the third club from Pot 2 and the north London outfit were drawn into Group D with Eintracht Frankfurt. Premier League giants Liverpool followed Spurs out of the pot, with the Reds joining Ajax in Group A of next season's Champions League.

Sevilla were then placed in Group G with Manchester City, while Barcelona were pitted in Group C, where they face familiar foes Bayern Munich. To wrap things up in Pot 2, Chelsea drew AC Milan in Group E and Atletico Madrid moved to Group B with Porto.

Pot 3 had several interesting sides and the first team to be out in the open were Napoli, who were placed in Group A with Ajax and Liverpool. Red Bull Salzburg then joined AC Milan and Chelsea in Group E.

Portuguese giants Benfica were the third club to come out of Pot 3 and went straight into a tough Group H, where PSG and Juventus awaited them. Borussia Dortmund were also handed a tough draw as they went straight into Group G with Manchester City and Sevilla.

Bayer Leverkusen then went to Group B with Porto and Atletico Madrid, while Sporting Lisbon were placed alongside Frankfurt and Tottenham in Group D. Pot 3 came to a conclusion with Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan joining Group F and Group C respectively.

Scottish giants Celtic were drawn into Group F, where Real Madrid, Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk were already placed, to begin Pot 4 proceedings. Marseille were then placed in Group D alongside Frankfurt, Tottenham and Sporting.

Danish side FC Copenhagen and Club Brugge of Belgium moved into Group G and Group B, respectively. Rangers, who are making a comeback to the group stages of the Champions League, were placed in Group A with Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli.

The last three teams out of Pot 4 were Dinamo Zagreb (Group E), Maccabi Haifa (Group H) and Viktoria Plzen (Group C) as the Champions League group stage draw came to a conclusion. With the eight groups confirmed, several reactions poured in on Twitter. Here are some of the best:

