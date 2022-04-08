Twitter explodes as Barcelona come from behind to secure draw against Frankfurt 

Barcelona managed to salvage a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday. The visitors endured a slow start amidst a raucous atmosphere generated by the Frankfurt supporters and struggled to get going for the majority of the first half.

However, it was still Barcelona that conjured the first real attempt of the game as early as the third minute. Ferran Torres forced an excellent save from Kevin Trapp after a shot from distance.

Frankfurt quickly replied on the counter, with Jesper Lindstrom picking out Djibril Sow. Unfortunately for the hosts, Sow was unable to keep his shot on target as the effort flashed wide.

The Catalans were then handed a blow in the 23rd minute when Gerard Pique had to come off after picking up an injury. Clement Lenglet replaced the Spaniard and looked a bit rusty on the ball early on.

Just six minutes before the half-time interval, it seemed as if Barcelona would fall behind. Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to clear a low cross away from danger and the ball fell to Frankfurt striker Rafael Borre. Sergio Busquets lunged in with a tackle from behind and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty as soon as Borre went down.

Barcelona protested and Busquets pleaded his innocence. Eventually, their claims were answered as VAR advised the referee to take another look at the incident. Replays suggested Busquets had got the ball before bringing Borre down in the followthrough. As such, the decision was overturned and Barcelona breathed a sigh of relief.

The relief was short-lived though as the hosts edged themselves ahead just three minutes after the restart in the second half. Ansgar Knauff produced an outrageous half-volley from outside the box to give Frankfurt a well-deserved lead. Ter Stegen was at full stretch to try and prevent it, but Knauff picked his spot to perfection and left the Barcelona custodian with no chance.

Substitues help Barcelona claw their way back into the game

Xavi responded by introducing both Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele after the hour mark. The duo combined to good effect shortly after as the La Liga giants grabbed the equalizer in the 66th minute.

Dembele produced a quick turn before feeding De Jong, who was then involved in a clever one-two exchange that allowed Torres to find the back of the net.

The Blaugrana restored parity and were handed a boost when Frankfurt centre-back Tuta was sent off after a second bookable offense. However, the Catalans were unable to make best use of the numerical advantage and still came under pressure from the hosts.

In the wake of the result, several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions from the Europa League clash:

Squawka @Squawka



WWDDWWWWDWWWWD



The run goes on.



#UEL Barcelona are now unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions:WWDDWWWWDWWWWDThe run goes on. Barcelona are now unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions: WWDDWWWWDWWWWD The run goes on. 💪 #UEL https://t.co/JDPN1nGOhm

Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski Well, the Waldstadion looks incredible tonight. A stadium befitting of European football. Well, the Waldstadion looks incredible tonight. A stadium befitting of European football.

Honey Boy💕 @lordpahad Frenkie De Jong is my favourite central midfielder.

Regista w/ an engine 🫴🏾. Frenkie De Jong is my favourite central midfielder. Regista w/ an engine 🫴🏾.

Sports On @sportsonnn

Barcelona Ferran Torres has been involved in six goals in his last five games for BarcelonaBarcelona Ferran Torres has been involved in six goals in his last five games for Barcelona 🌟Barcelona https://t.co/o4Ii0Oz7y2

🎴 @dvaarte xavi don’t wanna use luuk de jong nor braithwaite xavi don’t wanna use luuk de jong nor braithwaite https://t.co/22DBKEazKT

Lizaniwos 🏁🇪🇹 @Lizaniwos19 I thought Barca will consider selling him after they sign Kessie but the way he is playing ain't no way Xavi would let Frankie leave the club I thought Barca will consider selling him after they sign Kessie but the way he is playing ain't no way Xavi would let Frankie leave the club

Ayomi @fearlessdon62 De Jong and Dembele really changed the dynamics of the game De Jong and Dembele really changed the dynamics of the game

G @PassedToMessi Trapp is one of the worst goalkeepers Barca have faced in the past years. Trapp is one of the worst goalkeepers Barca have faced in the past years.

Löçky @somaIiba De Jong cooking hard De Jong cooking hard https://t.co/NXIDK5ljvp

Salma @culecorn I aspire to reach the level of calmness Busquets has I aspire to reach the level of calmness Busquets has

Pako @_freudian the way Frenkie De Jong penetrates esp coming from the back is insane the way Frenkie De Jong penetrates esp coming from the back is insane

Chris Captain @ChrisCapitan twitter.com/tomiconcina1/s… Tomiconcina🎙 @Tomiconcina1 Que golazo del Barcelona por favor. Toques, movimientos, buen fútbol. El que termina haciendo el gol es Ferrán Torres, 1-1.



Que golazo del Barcelona por favor. Toques, movimientos, buen fútbol. El que termina haciendo el gol es Ferrán Torres, 1-1.https://t.co/yUZmKVZMye Messi would thrive in this Barca Team Messi would thrive in this Barca Team 😭 twitter.com/tomiconcina1/s…

Raphäel رفيق 𓅓 @Benawyn Imagine this Barca team in the next 2yrs…I see total domination incoming. Imagine this Barca team in the next 2yrs…I see total domination incoming.

Dev𓅓 @Obey_Devi Koeman really had y’all doubting De Jong 🤦🏽‍♂️ Koeman really had y’all doubting De Jong 🤦🏽‍♂️

Faysal @elfayz_ The importance of Dembele is showing bro. He’s levels above Ferran, Adame and all Barca’s attackers The importance of Dembele is showing bro. He’s levels above Ferran, Adame and all Barca’s attackers

Man like Iyke👓 @Iykekomo_ Frankfurt game tonight is more reason why Adama needs to go back to wolves and why we need a clinical attacker (Ansu Fati). Frankfurt game tonight is more reason why Adama needs to go back to wolves and why we need a clinical attacker (Ansu Fati).

Culés Till We Die @CurtizFrank Official: Pique has left adductor discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. Official: Pique has left adductor discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. #fcblive ❗Official: Pique has left adductor discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. #fcblive https://t.co/jBl4N1ceUa

King 👑 Abayomi 🇳🇬 #EndSARS @Yhormite01 If it’s Koeman we will loose this match clues need to appreciate where we were coming from.. Xavi Ball If it’s Koeman we will loose this match clues need to appreciate where we were coming from.. Xavi Ball 🔥

dabarako @Abdulla86419336 Not a criticism but xavi needs to play riqui Puig more Not a criticism but xavi needs to play riqui Puig more

Edited by Nived Zenith