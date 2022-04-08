Twitter explodes as Barcelona come from behind to secure draw against Frankfurt 

Barcelona managed to salvage a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday. The visitors endured a slow start amidst a raucous atmosphere generated by the Frankfurt supporters and struggled to get going for the majority of the first half.
However, it was still Barcelona that conjured the first real attempt of the game as early as the third minute. Ferran Torres forced an excellent save from Kevin Trapp after a shot from distance.
Frankfurt quickly replied on the counter, with Jesper Lindstrom picking out Djibril Sow. Unfortunately for the hosts, Sow was unable to keep his shot on target as the effort flashed wide.
The Catalans were then handed a blow in the 23rd minute when Gerard Pique had to come off after picking up an injury. Clement Lenglet replaced the Spaniard and looked a bit rusty on the ball early on.
Just six minutes before the half-time interval, it seemed as if Barcelona would fall behind. Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to clear a low cross away from danger and the ball fell to Frankfurt striker Rafael Borre. Sergio Busquets lunged in with a tackle from behind and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty as soon as Borre went down.
Barcelona protested and Busquets pleaded his innocence. Eventually, their claims were answered as VAR advised the referee to take another look at the incident. Replays suggested Busquets had got the ball before bringing Borre down in the followthrough. As such, the decision was overturned and Barcelona breathed a sigh of relief.
The relief was short-lived though as the hosts edged themselves ahead just three minutes after the restart in the second half. Ansgar Knauff produced an outrageous half-volley from outside the box to give Frankfurt a well-deserved lead. Ter Stegen was at full stretch to try and prevent it, but Knauff picked his spot to perfection and left the Barcelona custodian with no chance.
Substitues help Barcelona claw their way back into the game
Xavi responded by introducing both Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele after the hour mark. The duo combined to good effect shortly after as the La Liga giants grabbed the equalizer in the 66th minute.
Dembele produced a quick turn before feeding De Jong, who was then involved in a clever one-two exchange that allowed Torres to find the back of the net.
The Blaugrana restored parity and were handed a boost when Frankfurt centre-back Tuta was sent off after a second bookable offense. However, the Catalans were unable to make best use of the numerical advantage and still came under pressure from the hosts.
