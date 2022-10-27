Twitter explodes as Barcelona’s UCL campaign goes from bad to worse after 3-0 Bayern Munich defeat

Twitter exploded as Barcelona's UEFA Champions League campaign went from bad to worse with a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 26).

The Catalan club were out of the competition even before the game started as Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 at home. This meant the Italian outfit qualified for the Round of 16 behind Bayern.

However, they suffered yet another loss against Bayern. Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 10th minute of the game and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the second in the 31st minute.

Benjamin Pavard put the final nail in the coffin with an injury-time goal to make it 3-0 for the Bavarians.

Barcelona now have four points from their five games in the Champions League and have dropped down to the UEFA Europa League for the second season running. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Alphonso Davies stopping counter-attacks, cheat code. Barcelona players must hate the sight of him from over the years. Alphonso Davies stopping counter-attacks, cheat code. Barcelona players must hate the sight of him from over the years.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge What's gone wrong at Barcelona! Pulled more levers than a train driver in the summer to sign all these players and there in the Europa League before Halloween What's gone wrong at Barcelona! Pulled more levers than a train driver in the summer to sign all these players and there in the Europa League before Halloween

elonchurch @OmOauntienurse Bye Barcelona Bye Barcelona 👋

InfoCule ❤️💙 @Infoculee FC Barcelona 0 - 3 Bayern Munich



Gol del Bayern Munich. | 90 +4



#FCBlive #FCBarcelona #BarçaBayern FC Barcelona 0 - 3 Bayern MunichGol del Bayern Munich. | 90 +4 ⚽️ FC Barcelona 0 - 3 Bayern Munich ❌ Gol del Bayern Munich. | 90 +4 #FCBlive #FCBarcelona #BarçaBayern

SebaX @SoloFutbolM10 !Es oficial! El Barcelona faltando a 1 fecha de la Champions League, jugará la Europa League. !Es oficial! El Barcelona faltando a 1 fecha de la Champions League, jugará la Europa League. https://t.co/Db5dbqrP4e

liverpoolfan @petsimxplayer34 @FCBarcelona MISSING!! MISSING!! Name: FC Europalona Missing: October 26th🗓Characteristics: Trophylessness, Bankruptcy, Stripping in Europe, Hyping flops, Losing Possible Locations: Copa Del Rey headquarters Last seen: Bottling the Europa League :warning: Warning! Afraid of big teams! MISSING!! MISSING!!Name: FC Europalona Missing: October 26th🗓Characteristics: Trophylessness, Bankruptcy, Stripping in Europe, Hyping flops, Losing Possible Locations: Copa Del Rey headquarters Last seen: Bottling the Europa League :warning: Warning! Afraid of big teams! @FCBarcelona 🚨MISSING!! MISSING!!🚨 Name: FC Europalona Missing: October 26th🗓Characteristics: Trophylessness, Bankruptcy, Stripping in Europe, Hyping flops, Losing Possible Locations: Copa Del Rey headquarters Last seen: Bottling the Europa League :warning: Warning! Afraid of big teams!⚠️

▶️ SARKODIE'S LAWYER 🇬🇭🇳🇬🌞 @Sark_Lawyer As useless as Barcelona is, they are still better than Man United. Eii As useless as Barcelona is, they are still better than Man United. Eii https://t.co/Ozw8x30G7R

Fredrick @RickyxLaw Not an ounce of sympathy to Barcelona. Deserve all the bad things Not an ounce of sympathy to Barcelona. Deserve all the bad things

Melody Nelson @QueenMel____ Congratulations FC Barcelona 🤣🤣



Come to Chelsea Congratulations FC Barcelona 🤣🤣Come to Chelsea https://t.co/YS2k3CaZzT

Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta Barcelona deserve to lose and lose and lose.



Get back Messi Barcelona deserve to lose and lose and lose.Get back Messi

Harshit Lochan @LochanHarshit I'm actually feeling bad for Barcelona now. It's just the fans on twitter are so toxic and arrogant. I'm actually feeling bad for Barcelona now. It's just the fans on twitter are so toxic and arrogant.

Nathan @NathanH2101 HAHAHAHAHA BARCELONA HAHAHAHAHA BARCELONA

Semeí Ortíz @PaulPaulpi Gol Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munchen Gol Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munchen 😬⚽️

Programmer Oluwashola Smart @Qualitysmart01 Barcelona is such a huge disgrace.

0-3 Barcelona is such a huge disgrace. 0-3

#SpacesWithDesmond @DesmondBredu Love it when Barcelona lose! Love it when Barcelona lose!

Pedro unsure that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would have played for his Barcelona side

Pedro Rodriguez in action for Barcelona

Pedro Rodriguez played for one of the most legendary Barcelona teams of all time. The team had the likes of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in midfield and a prime Lionel Messi in attack.

The Spaniard is currently teammate with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in Serie A outfit Lazio. The Serbian is one of the standout midfielders in world football at the moment. He has scored 62 goals and provided 58 assists in 309 games for the Italian club and is constantly linked with a transfer to a bigger club.

The midfielder has four goals and seven assists in 15 games this season. However, Pedro is unsure if Milinkovic-Savic would have played for the Blaugranas during the club's prime years, as he recently said (via Football Italia):

“It’s hard. But he is so strong. He is a complete midfielder with a great shoot. However, that Barcelona side had the likes of Busquets, Fabregas, Xavi and Iniesta. Even Thiago Alcantara wasn’t playing much.”

Pedro's contract with the Italian club is set to expire in June. When asked whether he will renew, the Spaniard replied:

“I haven’t spoken to the President or Igli [Tare]. It’s not the right time. We are focused on the season. I feel well here, I am happy with the team and the fans are special.”

Speaking about what he has learned in Lazio, he said:

"You can learn something everywhere you go. I came here to win, I am ambitious and this is why I am here. Sarri told me that he wanted to win, so he convinced me. I’ve accepted this important challenge, Lazio have a winning history.”

La Masia graduate Pedro played for the Blaugrana for seven years from 2008 to 2015. He played 321 games and tallied 99 goals and 62 assists for the Catalans.

