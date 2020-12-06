Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer shock defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz 

Barcelona were humbled by newly-promoted Cadiz at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday, as goals from Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo secured a statement 2-1 victory for the hosts.
A Pedro Alcala own-goal was the only way Blaugrana managed to find the back of the net in a game where they bossed close to 83% of the possession.
Barcelona's 2-1 defeat in tweets
Gimenez capitalized on Barcelona's troublesome defending from a set-piece and converted at the back post in the eighth minute of the game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen did his best to produce a save from the first attempt, but the striker was there to hand his side a welcome lead.
It was all Barcelona after the goal, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite coming close to levelling the score. They went into half-time behind, but finally burst Cadiz's bubble in the 57th minute.
Gimenez paved the way for former Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo just after the hour mark. The predatory striker made an instant impact, this time taking advantage off an error from Clement Lenglet and Ter Stegen.
The latter was at fault for smashing his clearance straight into the path of Negredo. Credit must go to Negredo for his composure and finishing though.
Barcelona, although on the charge for most part of the game, were susceptible to the counter. Their midfield failed to gel together, defend well, or stick to their markers. Sergio Busquets, in particular, received substantial criticism from the Barcelona fans.
It was Lionel Messi who made almost everything happen for Barcelona in the middle. His attempts were in vain, as it was just one of those evenings for arguably the world's finest.
Cadiz, as a result, moved up to fifth place in the La Liga table. They are now four points clear of Barcelona, who suffered their fourth defeat in 10 league outings.
