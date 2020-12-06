Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer shock defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz 

Barcelona were humbled by newly-promoted Cadiz at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday, as goals from Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo secured a statement 2-1 victory for the hosts.

A Pedro Alcala own-goal was the only way Blaugrana managed to find the back of the net in a game where they bossed close to 83% of the possession.

Barcelona's 2-1 defeat in tweets

62' 🔛

63' ⚽️



⚡️ @AlvaroNegredo9's winner came just 43 seconds after he was subbed on in #CadizBarça! pic.twitter.com/6UOGefbBXx — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 5, 2020

🟡 Cadiz in LaLiga this season



Beat Real Madrid ✅

Beat Barcelona ✅



😎 Not a bad way to celebrate your LaLiga return after 15 years... pic.twitter.com/ncsyEUAdGj — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 5, 2020

Gimenez capitalized on Barcelona's troublesome defending from a set-piece and converted at the back post in the eighth minute of the game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen did his best to produce a save from the first attempt, but the striker was there to hand his side a welcome lead.

Cadiz have beaten Barcelona for the first time since the sensational 4-0 triumph on May 11, 1991.



Alvaro Gimenez, who scored the opener tonight, was born 8 days later.



Ronald Koeman played for Barca that day. pic.twitter.com/G6nH2di7ig — Michael Yokhin (@Yokhin) December 5, 2020

Shock start 👀



Barça fall behind in Cádiz!



⚽️ After a corner, Álvaro Giménez put it away past Marc-André ter Stegen.



Koeman's side have failed to win each of their last 3 LaLiga away games. Can they turn this around? 🤔#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RRsKao0S4x — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) December 5, 2020

Alvaro Gimenez who just put Cadiz 1-0 up v Barca tonight got 3 goals in 24 Championship games for Birmingham last season. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

It was all Barcelona after the goal, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite coming close to levelling the score. They went into half-time behind, but finally burst Cadiz's bubble in the 57th minute.

💥 BOOM! GOAL BARÇA! @JordiAlba's CROSS IS DEFLECTED IN BY PEDRO ALCALÁ (OG) TO DRAW BARÇA LEVEL! 1-1! pic.twitter.com/3BjNv1nDXv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2020

1-1 Barcelona EQUALISE!!!



Pedro Alcala deflects home Jordi Alba's cross for an own goal.......disaster for Cadiz — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 5, 2020

Gimenez paved the way for former Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo just after the hour mark. The predatory striker made an instant impact, this time taking advantage off an error from Clement Lenglet and Ter Stegen.

The latter was at fault for smashing his clearance straight into the path of Negredo. Credit must go to Negredo for his composure and finishing though.

Another absolute disaster at the back for Barca! 🤦



Negredo takes advantage of a gift, and Cadiz go straight back in front 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/N1xBSFOMrF — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 5, 2020

Genuinely, one of the silliest goals you could wish to see. Lovely cool finish from Negredo right at the end, mind. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) December 5, 2020

63' Cádiz take the lead again. Calamity strikes between Lenglet and Ter Stegen. Negredo scores. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 5, 2020

Oh my.



Negredo straight on and punishes a very costly, unusual mistake from Ter Stegen to tap it in an empty goal on his first touch. Scored against Madrid, now Barça. Hosts back on top!



2-1 #CadizBarca #LaLigaSantander — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) December 5, 2020

Negredo contributing to Barca’s eventual bankruptcy to speed up the Messi dream omgggg pic.twitter.com/TYJilGr2ZO — Hamdan🇦🇪🎄 (@mcfchamdan) December 5, 2020

Barcelona, although on the charge for most part of the game, were susceptible to the counter. Their midfield failed to gel together, defend well, or stick to their markers. Sergio Busquets, in particular, received substantial criticism from the Barcelona fans.

Busquets is like a dummy round, famous by name but actually 100% useless. pic.twitter.com/Krj3d00jUa — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 5, 2020

messi false winger. coutinho false footballer. busquets false athlete. koeman false coach. — c.a (@commonartiste) December 5, 2020

Busquets and Frenkie De Jong when they start together. pic.twitter.com/KuCQ9fKNQp — G (@PassedToMessi) December 5, 2020

It was Lionel Messi who made almost everything happen for Barcelona in the middle. His attempts were in vain, as it was just one of those evenings for arguably the world's finest.

Cadiz, as a result, moved up to fifth place in the La Liga table. They are now four points clear of Barcelona, who suffered their fourth defeat in 10 league outings.

Oct 2020: Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz



Dec 2020: Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona



Newly-promoted Cadiz have now beaten LaLiga's biggest two clubs. pic.twitter.com/OlzQzF1Ax2 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 5, 2020

After 10 league games, Barcelona are just three points above the relegation zone.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/dHB5KdfLWy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

FC Barcelona is the Arsenal of Spain this season.



Good in Europe, horrible in the league. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 5, 2020

Every single match this season, Messi keeps showing why Cristiano Ronaldo is the one and only true GOAT in the world of Football!!! — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) December 5, 2020

Barcelona's defending for Cadiz's second goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZO8NX4hO69 — Goal (@goal) December 5, 2020

FT: Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona



Barca's fourth league loss of the season 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ex9BFxRuqv — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 5, 2020

Barcelona has had it's worse start to a La Liga season since the format was changed in 1988. No team has ever won La Liga after a start that bad.



— @2010MisterChip pic.twitter.com/zG9fyuuoMP — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 5, 2020

Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs. Cadiz:



◉ Most shots (10)

◉ Most take-ons completed (9)

◉ Most shots on target (5)

◉ Most fouls won (3)



Can he do any more? pic.twitter.com/6vNwGGE18z — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

