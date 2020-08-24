Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win 6th Champions League title

Bayern Munich triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain to lift the ultimate prize in club football, as they recorded a 1-0 win to lift their sixth UEFA Champions League title. It was an end to end game, worthy of any final with both teams going for the win.

However, the finishing by the two clubs left a lot to be desired for, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Robert Lewandowski all going close to scoring but not finding the finishing touch.

It was Kingsley Coman who opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, heading home a delightful chipped ball by Joshua Kimmich. Kylian Mbappe went down amid a soft tug from Kimmich, but the referee deemed it not worthy of a penalty.

Twitter didn't hold back in celebrating Bayern Munich's remarkable win.

Kingsley Coman, take a bow -- from PSG's youth team to scoring against them in the Champions League final

5 - Kingsley Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final after Karim Benzema (2018), Zinedine Zidane (2002), Marcel Desailly (1994) and Basile Boli (1993). Subbed. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/MBWwYREK1r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman's #UCLFinal by numbers:



38 touches

3 ball recoveries

2 take-ons completed

1 chance created

1 foul won

1 shot

1 goal



The match-winner against his former club? pic.twitter.com/ahamDphGSk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman went from PSG's youth team to scoring against them in the Champions League final 👀 pic.twitter.com/deSwqjI3t9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2020

👶 Born in Paris.



📈 Came through @PSG_Inside's Academy.



✅ @PSG_Inside's youngest ever player.



🔄 Brought into @FCBayern starting XI for #UCLFinal.



⚽️ Scores 1st goal against former club in their 1st ever #UCL final.



👏 Kingsley Coman. pic.twitter.com/qBYealPzMA — SPORF (@Sporf) August 23, 2020

Coman the Bavarian — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 23, 2020

Kimmich with an assist worthy of winning any final!

Kimmich may well be responsible for key moments of Bayern's season, and both exquisite in execution in similar ways:

- the chip v Dortmund

- that cross, just hung in the air — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 23, 2020

Joshua Kimmich has now registered at least one assist in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the 2019/20 #UCL



🆚 PSG 🅰️

🆚 Lyon🅰️🅰️

🆚 Barcelona 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/0yU0NkzFvt — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 23, 2020

They didn't keep an eye on him. https://t.co/XyUWzzjKiC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

No players were fouled more in the first half of the #UCLFinal than PSG's Thilo Kehrer and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (3 each).



The right-backs are under attack. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Mbappe had a night to forget

Kylian Mbappé has not scored with any of his 13 shots in the #UCL knock-out stage this season, no player has attempted more without finding the net.



He's already fired in three shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/wNfKjNP2M7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Can’t believe Mbappe missed that chance. PSG should have been 2-0 up. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich - The Machine!

100% - FC Bayern München are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100% of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins). Flawless. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/taT6pn23Ik — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

👏 Kinglsey Coman has scored Bayern Munich's 500th goal in Champions League history; only Real Madrid (567) and Barcelona (517) have netted more



👀 Coman opens the scoring in the 2019/20 #UCLfinal at the expense of his boyhood club pic.twitter.com/pGbkLt4qSP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 23, 2020

500 - FC Bayern München have scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal becoming just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Opener. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/KxsyPJbVYL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

An absolute masterclass (so far) from Bayern since taking the lead, assisted by Tuchel ceding any control in midfield with substitutions that look a bit desperate in hindsight. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 23, 2020

Barcelona have Lionel Messi

PSG has Neymar and Mbappe.

Bayern Munich have a team. — Wel Beast (@WelBeast) August 23, 2020

Neymar had a nightmare too...

Shots attempted by Neymar in the #UCL since the restart:



🆚 Bayern Munich - 1

🆚 RB Leipzig - 3

🆚 Atalanta - 7



Goals in that time - 0⃣ pic.twitter.com/TwdsUcew4z — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 23, 2020

Two fouls on Neymar in the first few minutes of the second half after he didn't win a single foul in the first half.



He's still yet to complete a take-on in the #UCLFinal so far. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Goalkeepers, the real heroes...

Yes, there have been plenty of chances at both ends but that half belonged to Neuer and Navas. Haven't put a foot wrong and made some big saves. #UCLFinal — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) August 23, 2020