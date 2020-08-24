Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win 6th Champions League title

Bayern Munich triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain to lift the ultimate prize in club football, as they recorded a 1-0 win to lift their sixth UEFA Champions League title. It was an end to end game, worthy of any final with both teams going for the win.
However, the finishing by the two clubs left a lot to be desired for, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Robert Lewandowski all going close to scoring but not finding the finishing touch.
It was Kingsley Coman who opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, heading home a delightful chipped ball by Joshua Kimmich. Kylian Mbappe went down amid a soft tug from Kimmich, but the referee deemed it not worthy of a penalty.
Twitter didn't hold back in celebrating Bayern Munich's remarkable win.
Kingsley Coman, take a bow -- from PSG's youth team to scoring against them in the Champions League final
