Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win 6th Champions League title

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League
Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 24 Aug 2020, 02:29 IST
News
Advertisement

Bayern Munich triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain to lift the ultimate prize in club football, as they recorded a 1-0 win to lift their sixth UEFA Champions League title. It was an end to end game, worthy of any final with both teams going for the win.

However, the finishing by the two clubs left a lot to be desired for, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Robert Lewandowski all going close to scoring but not finding the finishing touch.

It was Kingsley Coman who opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, heading home a delightful chipped ball by Joshua Kimmich. Kylian Mbappe went down amid a soft tug from Kimmich, but the referee deemed it not worthy of a penalty.

Twitter didn't hold back in celebrating Bayern Munich's remarkable win.

Kingsley Coman, take a bow -- from PSG's youth team to scoring against them in the Champions League final

Advertisement

Kimmich with an assist worthy of winning any final!

Mbappe had a night to forget

Bayern Munich - The Machine!

Neymar had a nightmare too...

Goalkeepers, the real heroes...

Published 24 Aug 2020, 02:29 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Joshua Kimmich Twiter reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी