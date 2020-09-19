Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich make opening day statement with stunning 8-0 win

Bayern Munich kicked off their Bundesliga title defence with an astonishing 8-0 victory against Schalke at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarian giants were rampant on the night and made a massive statement of intent in their first game of the season, as the away side was brushed aside.

Serge Gnabry stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick, while new signing Leroy Sane also made an impression with a fantastic competitive debut for the club. The former Manchester City winger recorded a goal and two assists and showed glimpses of why the Bavarian giants were desperate to sign him this summer.

Aside from Sane and Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller got their names on the scoresheet, while substitute Jamal Musiala also scored a goal for Bayern Munich.

Hansi Flick's and co pulled no punches and put a hapless Schalke side to the sword, as they recorded the biggest opening day victory in Bundesliga history. The Bavarian giants are coming on the back of a treble winning season and will look to have another successful campaign in 2020-21.

Bayern Munich are still in the market for a handful of additions, as they look to fine tune their squad and compete on all fronts again. Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool yesterday and it remains to be seen if he is replaced by the club.

Sergino Dest and Ivan Perisic continue to be linked with the Bavarian giants, with Flick eager to add news players to his squad in the coming weeks.

