Twitter explodes as Chelsea slip to 1-0 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League

Premier League giants Chelsea suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Juventus in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday. The Blues, who were away from home in Turin, succumbed to defeat after a goal from Federico Chiesa just 10 seconds into the second half.

Both Chelsea and Juventus were slightly wasteful in possession during the opening exchanges of the game. However, it wasn't really difficult to spot how the pattern was emerging on the pitch. While Chelsea enjoyed getting on the ball, Juventus were happy to sit back to try and hit the visitors on the counter.

Chiesa, in particular, was excellent with his pressing and sent a huge warning to Chelsea after flashing an attempt just wide of the target in the first half. Although Thomas Tuchel's men had the lion's share of possession, they were unable to find the spark inside the final third.

Understandably, the teams were inseparable at the interval of the much-awaited Champions League clash. But with Juventus kicking off the second forty-five, Chelsea were caught napping early on. Federico Bernardeschi slipped a ball into the path of Chiesa, who fired his first-time shot into the back of the net.

The Bianconeri celebrated in front of their home crowd as reigning Champions League holders Chelsea stood aghast. Sparking the urgency to try and avoid defeat, the opening goal forced Chelsea to push hard for an equalizer.

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku failed to hit the target with two efforts late in the second half as frustration mounted for Chelsea. Kai Havertz also flashed a header over the cross-bar as Juventus held on valiantly for a crucial three points.

Juventus climb to top of Group H; Chelsea in second-place

Following the win, Juventus climbed to the summit of Group H in the Champions League with two wins from as many outings. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain second despite being level on points with third-placed Zenit, who the Blues beat in the opening game.

As expected, the defeat to the title holders in the Champions League invited several strong reactions from onlookers across the globe. Here are some of the best tweets in the wake of Juventus getting the better of Chelsea:

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#UCL #JuventusChelsea 10 - Federico Chiesa has scored the fastest Juventus' Champions League goal since the beginning of the second half (10 seconds). Lightning. 10 - Federico Chiesa has scored the fastest Juventus' Champions League goal since the beginning of the second half (10 seconds). Lightning.



#UCL #JuventusChelsea https://t.co/VjEITDU2Lm

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥 ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥



#UCL https://t.co/j6lTa7HhJP

Cerebróne @Cerebrone Why does everyone focus slander on the extremely young Nico Pépé who assisted decisive goals to deliver his team the FA Cup…while that 28-year old grown man Ziyech at Chelsea gets no heat? Why does everyone focus slander on the extremely young Nico Pépé who assisted decisive goals to deliver his team the FA Cup…while that 28-year old grown man Ziyech at Chelsea gets no heat?

Sam @samuelJayC Juve with a masterclass in how to defend second half. Juve with a masterclass in how to defend second half.

George Costanza @JorJayh The downfall of chelsea has begun. The domino effect that triggers into sacking of managers has just started. Come January, chelsea may have a new manager in place. #JUVCHE The downfall of chelsea has begun. The domino effect that triggers into sacking of managers has just started. Come January, chelsea may have a new manager in place. #JUVCHE

Max @MaxGarfield2003 Lukaku and Chiesa after being forced to chase a long ball for the 50th time in this first half #JUVCHE Lukaku and Chiesa after being forced to chase a long ball for the 50th time in this first half #JUVCHE https://t.co/SHf2AJvNIk

AC Dubois @CFCDUBois The season after winning the UCL in 2012 we failed to make it out of the group which had Juventus in it.. The season after winning the UCL in 2012 we failed to make it out of the group which had Juventus in it.. https://t.co/6HmRyNdZ9C

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Apparently it was a 10/10 window but we’re subbing on players who were sent out on loan to Midtable clubs last season in a Champions League tie against Juventus. Apparently it was a 10/10 window but we’re subbing on players who were sent out on loan to Midtable clubs last season in a Champions League tie against Juventus.

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea We had a far better team than Juventus and that's without counting Lukaku. We should be doing a lot better than this.



This defeat is not on the players, it's on one man and one man only. I've praised Tuchel a lot - go through my tweets - and he got this one terribly wrong. We had a far better team than Juventus and that's without counting Lukaku. We should be doing a lot better than this.



This defeat is not on the players, it's on one man and one man only. I've praised Tuchel a lot - go through my tweets - and he got this one terribly wrong.

Paddy Power @paddypower Juventus have Juventused the absolute life out of Chelsea tonight. Juventus have Juventused the absolute life out of Chelsea tonight.

CORROSIVE  RULE 👿🇬🇭 @yawdevil_ Lukaku has never score against Juventus even after his stay in the Italian league 😂😂 and y’all think he’s the right man to lead the attack. Timo Werner is clear 👍🏽 Lukaku has never score against Juventus even after his stay in the Italian league 😂😂 and y’all think he’s the right man to lead the attack. Timo Werner is clear 👍🏽

Bear ⭐️⭐️ @danisburke Chelsea were shit. I don’t want to hear the ‘support the team’ bollocks. It was back to recent years Chelsea where we can’t break anyone down. Could have played until next week and wouldn’t have scored. #JUVCHE Chelsea were shit. I don’t want to hear the ‘support the team’ bollocks. It was back to recent years Chelsea where we can’t break anyone down. Could have played until next week and wouldn’t have scored. #JUVCHE

Josephine @Theladsinblue #CFC I think these last two games might be the worst I’ve seen Chelsea play under Tuchel. #JUVCHE I think these last two games might be the worst I’ve seen Chelsea play under Tuchel. #JUVCHE #CFC

miracle 🏅 @_miraclefx this same geoup of players will get Thomas Tuchel sacked just like Lampard #JUVCHE this same geoup of players will get Thomas Tuchel sacked just like Lampard #JUVCHE

Also Read

President Hoodlum 🌍 @2muchdrag



#JUVCHE Kai Havertz and Ziyech should be dinner men serving children in the public school. They can never make it 😭😭😭 Kai Havertz and Ziyech should be dinner men serving children in the public school. They can never make it 😭😭😭



#JUVCHE

Pys @CFCPys No Reaction, No fight, No Effort from so many Chelsea players tonight, really disappointing as a fan to see your team get dominated at home and then put in another shocking performance 4 days later, gone from wanting a game asap to not caring there’s a international break soon. No Reaction, No fight, No Effort from so many Chelsea players tonight, really disappointing as a fan to see your team get dominated at home and then put in another shocking performance 4 days later, gone from wanting a game asap to not caring there’s a international break soon.

Edited by Nived Zenith