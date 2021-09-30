Twitter explodes as Chelsea slip to 1-0 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League

Premier League giants Chelsea suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Juventus in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday. The Blues, who were away from home in Turin, succumbed to defeat after a goal from Federico Chiesa just 10 seconds into the second half.
Both Chelsea and Juventus were slightly wasteful in possession during the opening exchanges of the game. However, it wasn't really difficult to spot how the pattern was emerging on the pitch. While Chelsea enjoyed getting on the ball, Juventus were happy to sit back to try and hit the visitors on the counter.
Chiesa, in particular, was excellent with his pressing and sent a huge warning to Chelsea after flashing an attempt just wide of the target in the first half. Although Thomas Tuchel's men had the lion's share of possession, they were unable to find the spark inside the final third.
Understandably, the teams were inseparable at the interval of the much-awaited Champions League clash. But with Juventus kicking off the second forty-five, Chelsea were caught napping early on. Federico Bernardeschi slipped a ball into the path of Chiesa, who fired his first-time shot into the back of the net.
The Bianconeri celebrated in front of their home crowd as reigning Champions League holders Chelsea stood aghast. Sparking the urgency to try and avoid defeat, the opening goal forced Chelsea to push hard for an equalizer.
Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku failed to hit the target with two efforts late in the second half as frustration mounted for Chelsea. Kai Havertz also flashed a header over the cross-bar as Juventus held on valiantly for a crucial three points.
Juventus climb to top of Group H; Chelsea in second-place
Following the win, Juventus climbed to the summit of Group H in the Champions League with two wins from as many outings. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain second despite being level on points with third-placed Zenit, who the Blues beat in the opening game.
As expected, the defeat to the title holders in the Champions League invited several strong reactions from onlookers across the globe. Here are some of the best tweets in the wake of Juventus getting the better of Chelsea: