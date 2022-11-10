Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer Carabao Cup elimination after 2-0 defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City secured a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on 9 November, and Twitter has exploded.

City had plenty of chances in the first half - Kalidou Koulibaly nearly turned Jack Grealish's delightful through ball into his own net in the 6th minute.

Grealish went close in the 41st minute but found his curled effort denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Blues youngster Lewis Hall had a golden opportunity in the 44th minute and was the star of the show throughout the first 45 minutes.

The English teenager shrugged off Rico Lewis but could only place directly at the onrushing City stopper Stefan Ortega.

City made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute, and it was Riyad Mahrez whose exquisite free-kick beat Mendy to put Pep Guardiola's side ahead.

Chelsea immediately responded two minutes later when Hakim Ziyech curled an audacious effort into the far corner, but Ortega was on hand to tip it away.

From the resulting corner, Ziyech had another pop at goal, but his powerful drive flew over the bar this time.

The pressure from Graham Potter's side was all in vain, as Manchester City added to their lead in the 57th minute.

Young Argentine striker Julian Alvarez sent a fantastic ball over the top to Mahrez, who cut inside before drilling at Mendy's goal.

The Senegalese stopper denied the former Leicester City attacker, but Alvarez was in the right place to tap home his seventh goal of the season.

Ortega made a superb stop at the other end to deny Christian Pulisic, although the American was offside.

Raheem Sterling received a good reception from the Etihad faithful when he came on in the 68th minute.

Kai Havertz summed up how things have been going for himself and Chelsea lately as he dragged a tame effort past Ortega's goal in the 77th minute.

Somehow Potter's men didn't score in the 88th minute when a City defender headed the ball on the post.

Sterling then smashed straight at Ortega before Kai Havertz had the ball in the net but was offside.

Nevertheless, Manchester City held on and secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Paddy Power @paddypower It's a good job that Chelsea sacked Tuchel when they did. It's a good job that Chelsea sacked Tuchel when they did.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC This is a Lewis Hall appreciation tweet. This is a Lewis Hall appreciation tweet. 👏 https://t.co/3KoNdtI6hH

John Terry @JohnTerry26 What a great first half performance from Lewis Hall What a great first half performance from Lewis Hall 💙

EBL @EBL2017 Julian Alvarez cost £14m and he has the qualities of a £100m player. The aggression, the work rate, the ball-striking, the versatility, the pace, the physicality, the penetrative qualities, the ability to operate as an outlet, the mentality, & positional discipline.



Dream stuff. Julian Alvarez cost £14m and he has the qualities of a £100m player. The aggression, the work rate, the ball-striking, the versatility, the pace, the physicality, the penetrative qualities, the ability to operate as an outlet, the mentality, & positional discipline.Dream stuff.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Standing ovation and cheers from the #ManCity fans in the Etihad Stadium as Raheem Sterling comes on for Chelsea. Standing ovation and cheers from the #ManCity fans in the Etihad Stadium as Raheem Sterling comes on for Chelsea. 👏

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ I must admit, it is enjoyable watching Raheem Sterling chasing a lost cause as we knock the ball around the back. I must admit, it is enjoyable watching Raheem Sterling chasing a lost cause as we knock the ball around the back.

Trey @UTDTrey Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea all getting knocked out on the same night Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea all getting knocked out on the same night https://t.co/XGNQV1JCcQ

Denis Grant @DenisGrant13 Why didn't Potter play Ziyech and Pulisic tonight, anyone know? Why didn't Potter play Ziyech and Pulisic tonight, anyone know?

Jaja Abu @abouujamal Pulisic out there playing fast break soccer. No regards for offsides or whatsoever Pulisic out there playing fast break soccer. No regards for offsides or whatsoever

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Most Goals in League Cup & FA Cup games since start of 2017-18



17 Gabriel Jesus

13 RIYAD MAHREZ

13 Padraig Amond

12 Phil Foden

12 Kelechi Iheanacho

12 Sam Surridge

12 Alfie May Most Goals in League Cup & FA Cup games since start of 2017-1817 Gabriel Jesus13 RIYAD MAHREZ13 Padraig Amond12 Phil Foden12 Kelechi Iheanacho12 Sam Surridge12 Alfie May ⭐️Most Goals in League Cup & FA Cup games since start of 2017-1817 Gabriel Jesus13 RIYAD MAHREZ13 Padraig Amond12 Phil Foden12 Kelechi Iheanacho12 Sam Surridge12 Alfie May https://t.co/5Sv6jQQ44H

City Xtra @City_Xtra WHAT A FREE-KICK FROM MAHREZ!!! WHAT A FREE-KICK FROM MAHREZ!!! 🇩🇿👑

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Why is Koulibaly not jumping like everybody else in that Chelsea- wall??



Mahrez 1-0 Why is Koulibaly not jumping like everybody else in that Chelsea- wall??Mahrez 1-0

Paddy Power @paddypower Koulibaly doing a Cucurella on it and just standing still, doing nothing as the ball sails past him into the net. Koulibaly doing a Cucurella on it and just standing still, doing nothing as the ball sails past him into the net.

Josh Mckeown @zico_josh @JanAageFjortoft Koulibaly at Chelsea is not showing why he was being lauded around as the greatest defender on the continent, mentioned at near £100M at one point 🤔 @JanAageFjortoft Koulibaly at Chelsea is not showing why he was being lauded around as the greatest defender on the continent, mentioned at near £100M at one point 🤔

City Xtra @City_Xtra STEFAN ORTEGA MORENO. WHAT IS THIS MAN. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS. STEFAN ORTEGA MORENO. WHAT IS THIS MAN. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS.

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Nah I couldn’t care if Pulisic was offside, that is an unbelievable save from Ortega he deserves to be given a decent run in goals Nah I couldn’t care if Pulisic was offside, that is an unbelievable save from Ortega he deserves to be given a decent run in goals

Prom Prom🌚 @effizzzyy chelsea should rehire thomas tuchel with a 20% salary raise before it’s too late chelsea should rehire thomas tuchel with a 20% salary raise before it’s too late 😂

Frank 🇩🇪 @TenHagEra Graham Potter is out of his depth at Chelsea. Graham Potter is out of his depth at Chelsea.

Who do Manchester City and Chelsea face next?

Potter's side face a difficult trip to Newcastle

Both sides have one game remaining before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they will be eager to reach the tournament break with victories in the league.

Next up for Manchester City is the visit of Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, 12 November.

Guardiola's side are chasing league leaders Arsenal, trailing the Gunners by two points.

Manchester City have won 10, drawn two, and lost one of their opening 13 league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chelsea face a tricky trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues sit seventh in the league and have lost two consecutive games with a 4-1 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion and a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

They are up against a high-flying Newcastle side who are third in the league.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes