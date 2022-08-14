Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Tottenham share the spoils in entertaining 2-2 draw 

Fans are shellshocked as Tottenham Hotspur escaped Stamford Bridge with a point following a dramatic 2-2 draw with London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

The Blues had seemed to be continuing their fine run of form heading into the dying embers against Spurs, having beaten their London rivals in their six previous meetings.

In a tense affair at Stamford Bridge, new signing Kalidou Koulibaly's superb strike in the 19th minute gave them the lead.

The Blues were the dominant side throughout the first half with Tottenham unable to get a foothold in the game.

New left-back Marc Cucurella's floating corner met Koulibaly who powered home a pulsating volley into the back of Hugo Lloris' net.

Chelsea were the better side, although a change in Tottenham's system in the second-half did cause problems for Thomas Tuchel's defense.

Raheem Sterling went close in the 61st minute following a game of pinball in Spurs' box but the Blues' new attacker couldn't score.

Harry Kane raced forward a minute later creeping past Thiago Silva but sending a poor shot agonizingly wide.

In the 68th minute, Rodrigo Bentancur appeared to foul Kai Havertz but play was waved play on and Pierre-Emile Hojberg would slot home from outside the box.

A melee ensued between Blues boss Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte following the goal, with the German aggrieved with the supposed foul.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was soon dancing down the touchline.

Reece James struck in the 77th minute following good play from Sterling.

Spurs didn't give up the game, however, and Harry Kane stunned the Bridge with what was almost the very last action of the game in the 90+6 minute.

Following the match, Tuchel and Conte clashed once again, with the 'Battle of the Bridge' entering a new chapter into its intriguing playbook.

Here are the reactions from fans on Twitter to the huge win for Tuchel's side over Spurs:

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



That's a trophy for him. Legend Harry Kane delivered us from Chelsea fans' noise this evening.That's a trophy for him. Legend Harry Kane delivered us from Chelsea fans' noise this evening. That's a trophy for him. Legend 👌

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold Red cards for both Conte and Tuchel at the final whistle. Conte went over to shake Tuchel's hand and they did, but the Chelsea boss wouldn't let go of his hand, seemingly telling the Italian to look him in the eyes. Both squared up and it all kicked off. Red cards for both Conte and Tuchel at the final whistle. Conte went over to shake Tuchel's hand and they did, but the Chelsea boss wouldn't let go of his hand, seemingly telling the Italian to look him in the eyes. Both squared up and it all kicked off.

⚡ @UTDCJ_

conte and tuchel going in at each other conte and tuchel going in at each other 😭😭https://t.co/OpthMbZlfj

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Conte and Tuchel doing too much, you ain’t Klopp & Pep🤣🤣 Conte and Tuchel doing too much, you ain’t Klopp & Pep🤣🤣

Siavoush Fallahi @SiavoushF Nobody makes me feel like Antonio Conte does, I’d fight for him Nobody makes me feel like Antonio Conte does, I’d fight for him

🇸🇪 @axelthfc I said before I’ll be happy with a draw if we score a last minute equaliser and I stand by it. Kane’s celebration>>>> I said before I’ll be happy with a draw if we score a last minute equaliser and I stand by it. Kane’s celebration>>>>

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson Kane smiling like he just won a trophy. You haven’t and won’t win shit. I’m absolutely fuming. Let them celebrate like they just win the league. Neither goal should have stood. Taylor can never referee a premier league game ever again. Kane smiling like he just won a trophy. You haven’t and won’t win shit. I’m absolutely fuming. Let them celebrate like they just win the league. Neither goal should have stood. Taylor can never referee a premier league game ever again.

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy These lot were on about Reece James for 20 minutes and now he’s just cost chelsea the 3 points🤣🤣🤣🤣 These lot were on about Reece James for 20 minutes and now he’s just cost chelsea the 3 points🤣🤣🤣🤣

Laurie @LFCLaurie People’s insistence on comparing Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold when one does something good has become so tedious.



They’re both elite players. Do you not get bored? People’s insistence on comparing Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold when one does something good has become so tedious.They’re both elite players. Do you not get bored?

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 Chelsea.



REECE JAMES GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD AGAIN AND TUCHEL GOES WILD! 2-1 Chelsea.REECE JAMES GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD AGAIN AND TUCHEL GOES WILD! https://t.co/QMtRB9sLIE

Freddie Keighley @FreddieKeighley



The final whistle is met with boos from around Stamford Bridge, but the away end is in full voice



@MirrorFootball Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clash again at full-time and both managers are shown a red card after Harry Kane rescues a point for Tottenham.The final whistle is met with boos from around Stamford Bridge, but the away end is in full voice #CheTot Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clash again at full-time and both managers are shown a red card after Harry Kane rescues a point for Tottenham.The final whistle is met with boos from around Stamford Bridge, but the away end is in full voice #CheTot @MirrorFootball

Zola Era @maher_rian There will not be a word about Romero pulling Cucurellas hair because it lead to a harry Kane goal There will not be a word about Romero pulling Cucurellas hair because it lead to a harry Kane goal

Sean @SeanDOlfc Chelsea’s problem is they have to play absolutely out of their skins to score an open play goal Chelsea’s problem is they have to play absolutely out of their skins to score an open play goal

Toby Creegan @toby_creegan Great advert for the prem #CheTot would love for my club to have this kind of passion and competitiveness 🫠 Great advert for the prem #CheTot would love for my club to have this kind of passion and competitiveness 🫠

Ajay Franklin @CFCAjay_Frankin As long as England's Captain Harry "Trophy-less" Kane plays for Tottenham, they'll always be favoured. As long as England's Captain Harry "Trophy-less" Kane plays for Tottenham, they'll always be favoured.

Reeno @JamesReene I don’t care. I love Thomas Tuchel and I love Antonio Conte I don’t care. I love Thomas Tuchel and I love Antonio Conte 💙

Tottenham nick a point against Chelsea

A phenomenal Premier League clash at the Bridge

Chelsea were the better team on the day but Spurs will be the happier side coming out of the clash.

It was box office stuff with two of Europe's most impressive sides going toe-to-toe and drama unfolding.

It is just gameweek two of the Premier League season and we have already been given a blockbuster.

Both sides showed their passion and determination to win but there were some questionable refereeing decisions.

Conte's side look a real threat going forward but Tuchel can be enthused with the way in which his team took the game to their rivals.

There could have been a red card for Tottenham's Christian Romero, who pulled Cucurella's hair before Kane's goal but nothing was given.

The tension between the two managers and the dramatic finish from Kane. This match was the Premier League at it's very best.

