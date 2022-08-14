Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Tottenham share the spoils in entertaining 2-2 draw 

Fans are shellshocked as Tottenham Hotspur escaped Stamford Bridge with a point following a dramatic 2-2 draw with London rivals Chelsea on August 13.
The Blues had seemed to be continuing their fine run of form heading into the dying embers against Spurs, having beaten their London rivals in their six previous meetings.
In a tense affair at Stamford Bridge, new signing Kalidou Koulibaly's superb strike in the 19th minute gave them the lead.
The Blues were the dominant side throughout the first half with Tottenham unable to get a foothold in the game.
New left-back Marc Cucurella's floating corner met Koulibaly who powered home a pulsating volley into the back of Hugo Lloris' net.
Chelsea were the better side, although a change in Tottenham's system in the second-half did cause problems for Thomas Tuchel's defense.
Raheem Sterling went close in the 61st minute following a game of pinball in Spurs' box but the Blues' new attacker couldn't score.
Harry Kane raced forward a minute later creeping past Thiago Silva but sending a poor shot agonizingly wide.
In the 68th minute, Rodrigo Bentancur appeared to foul Kai Havertz but play was waved play on and Pierre-Emile Hojberg would slot home from outside the box.
A melee ensued between Blues boss Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte following the goal, with the German aggrieved with the supposed foul.
However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was soon dancing down the touchline.
Reece James struck in the 77th minute following good play from Sterling.
Spurs didn't give up the game, however, and Harry Kane stunned the Bridge with what was almost the very last action of the game in the 90+6 minute.
Following the match, Tuchel and Conte clashed once again, with the 'Battle of the Bridge' entering a new chapter into its intriguing playbook.
Here are the reactions from fans on Twitter to the huge win for Tuchel's side over Spurs:
Tottenham nick a point against Chelsea
Chelsea were the better team on the day but Spurs will be the happier side coming out of the clash.
It was box office stuff with two of Europe's most impressive sides going toe-to-toe and drama unfolding.
It is just gameweek two of the Premier League season and we have already been given a blockbuster.
Both sides showed their passion and determination to win but there were some questionable refereeing decisions.
Conte's side look a real threat going forward but Tuchel can be enthused with the way in which his team took the game to their rivals.
There could have been a red card for Tottenham's Christian Romero, who pulled Cucurella's hair before Kane's goal but nothing was given.
The tension between the two managers and the dramatic finish from Kane. This match was the Premier League at it's very best.