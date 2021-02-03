Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo double inspires Juventus to 2-1 victory over Inter

A Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Juventus secure a 2-1 victory over Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg. In a tightly contested match, Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the difference again as he scored a penalty and then took advantage of a defensive mixup from Inter to secure a vital first leg lead.

Things started promisingly for Antonio Conte's side as Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead after some good work from Alexis Sanchez and Nico Barella. However, Juventus slowly started to work their way into the match and they were awarded a penalty after a VAR check in the 26th minute.Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to level things.

Just a few minutes later, the Portuguese superstar showed his class as he made the most of a horrible Inter mixup to finish clinically from a tight angle.

Speaking after the game to reporters, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo praised his side's reaction after going behind:

“We weren’t ourselves against Inter in the league, that was a slip-up, but it was also a valuable lesson and we worked on the mistakes that were made in that game.

“This is just the first leg, we haven’t achieved anything yet. What this does prove is that if we are fully concentrated, it becomes difficult for anyone against us. We know our strength.

“It’s not easy to maintain this intensity when playing practically every day. I saw a great reaction after going behind.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 77th minute after his wonderful brace and looked displeased with the decision. However, Andrea Pirlo defended it and praised his Juventus squad as a 'squad full of champions':

“I understand that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t happy at being substituted, but it was only right to rest him for the upcoming Serie A game, even if just a few minutes. He could not have answered his critics in a better way than he did tonight.

“We have a squad full of champions and must make the most of that.”

Advertisement

Juventus will look to draw inspiration from this game and put in a similar performance when they take on Roma in the Serie A on Saturday. Inter, on the other hand, will be determined to bounce back quickly and hit back in the second leg of this tie.

Best Tweets from Inter 1-2 Juventus

Inter 1-2 Juventus FT:



⚽️ Lautaro

⚽️ Ronaldo (pen)

⚽️ Ronaldo



Two first half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus a slender lead going into the second leg. pic.twitter.com/jz5gczA0ko — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 2, 2021

FT: Inter 1-2 Juventus #CoppaItalia



Cristiano Ronaldo’s 8th double of the season enough to record a massive away win in the semi first leg. Andrea Pirlo’s men now with 9 wins from their last 10. Perfect start to a season defining month. #InterJuventus pic.twitter.com/V7DagpO8JK — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

4/5 - #Juventus have won the first leg semi-final of the Coppa Italia on four of their last five occasions (D1), including twice against Inter - 3-0 in January 2016 previously. Habitat.#InterJuventus #CoppaItalia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2021

Juventus fell behind to Inter Milan the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.



Then stepped up Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 2, 2021

🎙Pirlo 🇮🇹: “I understand that Ronaldo 🇵🇹 wasn’t happy at being substituted, but it was only right to rest him for the upcoming Serie A match, even if it was just a few minutes." #InterJuve #Juventus pic.twitter.com/YXXY4eV95u — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute phenomenon

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than anyone in the history of football 🥇🙌 https://t.co/Zf7cZCLjxT pic.twitter.com/coaArvIWvo — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has 22 goals in 23 games this season.



He turns 36 on Friday 🍷 pic.twitter.com/DH2yhrQHTo — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 2, 2021

WOW!



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 25+ goals consecutively for 15 SEASONS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/l9pApvwi8Y — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 2, 2021

Since Cristiano Ronaldo Joined Juventus.



• Jeep Sponsorship

Before Ronaldo: €16M

After Ronaldo: €50M



• Adidas Sponsorship

Before: €23M

After: €51M



• Social Media Following

Before: 49.7M

After: 97.9M



Not just a Top Top Footballer, But also a Top Top Brand. pic.twitter.com/1kV8V1rsM3 — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo in AWAY Matches for Juventus this season:



13 Games

13 Goals

70.1 Minutes per goal contribution.



CLUTCH away from home. Greatest ever. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GIpQ1rYvhC — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 762 goals in his career. He has 299 since turning 30 years old alone.



Incredible 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KTri3uBWCk — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/Uqti9cdTQ6 — Goal (@goal) February 2, 2021

Rule no. 1: Never underestimate Cristiano Ronaldo



Rule no. 2: Never forget the rule number 1 pic.twitter.com/OlfNc6iTNw — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 139 WEAK foot career goals, the Most in football History. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ar29HGzSiQ — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's STATS vs INTER:



- 2 goals

- 2 shots on target

- 100% dribble success

- 4/5 duels won (80%)

- 2 fouls won

- 1 tackle

- 1 interception



Man of the Match.pic.twitter.com/AeqYGIyZoc — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 2, 2021

Most match winning goals in all competitions 2020/21:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (8)

🇵🇱Lewandowski (7)

🇺🇾Suarez (7)

🇧🇪 Lukaku (7)

🇮🇹 Immobile (6) pic.twitter.com/KPv1t1e2rQ — FTTV_WORLD (@FTTV2O) February 2, 2021

The manager Cristiano is back 😂



The guy is so enthusiastic , so involved always. Just got subbed off and here is asking Morata to push forward. ♥️



My Idolo, My King 👑#Ronaldo #juventus @Cristiano

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQvzbD4Tzf — KHANXADA SKA (@KhanxadaSka) February 2, 2021