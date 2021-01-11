Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Juventus' 3-1 win over Sassuolo 

Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo's late goals secured all three points for Juventus against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady scrapped to a 3-1 victory after a largely underwhelming display in Turin.
Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet after a day full of missed chances and lackluster attacking from his side.
Danilo opened the scoring for the hosts through what was possibly the best-ever strike of his professional career. The Juventus full-back slid a fierce effort from outside the box to find the left bottom corner.
Ten-men Sassuolo, who lost Pedro Obiang to a red card on the brink of half-time, neatly worked an equalizer eight minutes after Juventus' goal. Gregoire Defrel cleverly worked a powerful finish in his 100th game for the Neroverdi after he ran between the Juventus center-halves.
Just when it looked like another frustrating match was on the cards for Andrea Pirlo's troops, Ramsey stepped up and guided the ball home from inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo scored Juventus' third on a day when he was far from his devastating best. The veteran latched on to a Danilo cross, beat his markers and scored with a world-class finish from inside the penalty area.
