Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Juventus' 3-1 win over Sassuolo 

Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo's late goals secured all three points for Juventus against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady scrapped to a 3-1 victory after a largely underwhelming display in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet after a day full of missed chances and lackluster attacking from his side.

Danilo opened the scoring for the hosts through what was possibly the best-ever strike of his professional career. The Juventus full-back slid a fierce effort from outside the box to find the left bottom corner.

Ten-men Sassuolo, who lost Pedro Obiang to a red card on the brink of half-time, neatly worked an equalizer eight minutes after Juventus' goal. Gregoire Defrel cleverly worked a powerful finish in his 100th game for the Neroverdi after he ran between the Juventus center-halves.

Just when it looked like another frustrating match was on the cards for Andrea Pirlo's troops, Ramsey stepped up and guided the ball home from inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo scored Juventus' third on a day when he was far from his devastating best. The veteran latched on to a Danilo cross, beat his markers and scored with a world-class finish from inside the penalty area.

Here are the best tweets from Juventus' hard-fought victory at home.

Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores yet again

3 wins for Pirlo in 2021. Not always beautiful to watch. Four points behind 2nd placed Inter with a game in hand and set to face off in a week! — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 10, 2021

GOAL! Finally Juventus have scored the opener.



Danilo smashes it in. pic.twitter.com/xibF3x4uXP — Goal (@goal) January 10, 2021

Danilo has been involved in two goals in his last two home games.



🅰️ vs. Udinese

⚽️ vs. Sassuolo



What a strike. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WiYiS4FFWZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021

📊 Danilo scores his 3rd league goal for Juventus - 2 have come against Sassuolo. (RobyBagg10) — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 10, 2021

Obiang gets a straight red after the referee consults with VAR! 🟥



The game changes just before half time and there'll be a man advantage for Juventus in the second 45 👀 pic.twitter.com/eRToIWo4J4 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Juventus 0-0 Sassuolo HT:



🔴 Obiang sent off



Sassuolo will play the second half with ten men after Pedro Obiang saw red. pic.twitter.com/rWb8Eh4uJI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 10, 2021

Without De Ligt the #Juventus defence is just so brittle. Demiral not good enough today & Bonucci has been a disaster yet again — Adam Digby (@Adz77) January 10, 2021

Juventus have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five home games in Serie A.



10-man Sassuolo the latest team to score against them. pic.twitter.com/bfdDqH5Zvw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021

For all you Chiriches doubters out there.... look what the Romanian Stam can do in front of Ronaldo! #THFC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/63jz5XbYj3 — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 10, 2021

🤕 Weston McKennie

🤕 Paulo Dybala



Juventus suffered two first half injuries against Sassuolo! pic.twitter.com/aq7aTJlPqO — Goal (@goal) January 10, 2021

Defrel equalises for 10 man Sassuolo- now that’s a delicious first touch. 1-1 — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 10, 2021

Ten men Sassuolo with the equalizer against Juventus!!!



Gregoire Defrel with a brilliant first touch to go inbetween the two defenders. Wonderful finish. GAME ON — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 10, 2021

2013 - #Juventus have conceded a goal in a Serie A home game while playing with a numerical advantage for the first time since October 2013 against AC Milan. Surprise.#JuventusSassuolo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 10, 2021

If only Pirlo could sub himself on to the pitch. That would be nice. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 10, 2021

Air Cristiano. Sassuolo's keeper + jump + arm = Ronaldo. Surreal. How tall is he, now? 4 meters? pic.twitter.com/bdoHKdhGGU — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 10, 2021

20 minutes to go. Juve trying to find way to score. Still 1-1. Frabotta yellow card 🟡 #JuveSassuolo — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 10, 2021

74’ |😱| OCCASIONISSIMA!!!!!#Kulusevski inventa un filtrante stupendo per @Cristiano che si vede parare la sua conclusione da un super intervento di Consigli.



Non molliamo, forza!#JuveSassuolo [1-1] #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 10, 2021

Ronaldo leaving it for Frabrotta to cross resulting in Ramsey scoring.



Unreal @cristiano — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) January 10, 2021

JUVE TAKE THE LEAD.



First time low cross by #BendItLikeFrabotta to pick out Ramsey at the far post. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 10, 2021

Cristiano is now the highest active scorer & joint highest scorer ever for club & country in football history:



🇵🇹 CRISTIANO 759

🇦🇹 Josef Bican 759

🇧🇷 Pelé 757

🇧🇷 749 Romário

🇦🇷 719 Messi

🇭🇺 705 Puskás pic.twitter.com/6DTZouLQ7M — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) January 10, 2021

7️⃣ 5️⃣ 9️⃣ career goals.



As per some stat platforms this puts him on par with Bican as the joint top official goalscorer in footballing history.



👏👏 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/Vnm4m7drQ8 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 10, 2021

Ronaldo gets his goal 🔥



His 15th league goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Hgud5sUFDM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has currently tied Josef Bican for most official goals of all time (759). Only one more goal needed to make Ronaldo the highest scoring player ever. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/2t68UtEWrX — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) January 10, 2021

