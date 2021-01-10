Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve handed major boost as transfer target wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Locatelli's agent drops major transfer hint and more: 10 January 2021

Juventus have been handed major boosts in their pursuits for two of their transfer targets.

Juventus will take on Sassuolo in the Serie A tonight and Andrea Pirlo's men can move into the top four with a win. The club is looking to bring in some reinforcements over the course of this transfer window as they chase a tenth consecutive Scudetto.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 January 2021.

Juventus looking to sign Arkadiusz Milik on a free transfer next summer

Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus had identified Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik as a transfer target last summer and had been heavily linked with a move for the player. However, they ended up signing Alvaro Morata.

But now Pirlo wants to bring in another striker and according to Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici is all set to meet Milik's representatives next week to discuss a potential deal.

Juventus would have been open to roping him in January. However, despite there being just six months left in his contract and Milik being unused, Napoli are demanding €15-18 million for his sale. As such, unless Napoli reduce their asking price, Juventus will look to sign Milik in the summer on a free transfer.

Juventus 'interested in bringing out-of-favour Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik to the club for free https://t.co/FJFcl80Tx2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Manuel Locatelli's agent talks up Juventus move

Manuel Locatelli

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus and now his agent Stefano Castelnuovo has told Tuttosport (via MilanLive) that he does not believe that the player will return to AC Milan with a move to Juventus likely to happen next summer.

Locatelli had joined AC Milan's youth setup in 2009 but the club let him leave in 2019 shortly after which he blossomed into one of the finest young midfielders in the country. Asked about a potential return to AC Milan for his client, Stefano Castelnuvo said,

“Sassuolo immediately believed in Manuel, it was what was needed after the early closure of his experience at Milan. A return? He will always be grateful to the club, but I think Manuel prefers a different experience, Italy or abroad makes no difference.

Advertisement

“It would not surprise me if Manuel arrived at Juventus with a delay of one season. There was a negotiation last year but it didn’t go through. Everything is still open with Juve, maybe it will be better next summer.”

10 - Manuel Locatelli is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player born after 1/1/1998 to have delivered 10 assists in Serie A. Altruist.#SassuoloGenoa pic.twitter.com/MsxjPOAqgJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2021

Juventus interested in signing 'new Sergio Aguero'

Jose Juan Macias

Juventus are being heavily linked with Chivas Guadalajara striker Jose Juan Macias who has been dubbed the 'new Sergio Aguero'. According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for a while and a deal could happen quite soon.

The report claims that Juventus have received major boost in their pursuit of the young striker as it turns out that Jose Juan Macias wants to play on the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus are reportedly going to keep monitoring him and then make a move to sign him in the summer.