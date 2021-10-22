Twitter explodes as Jose Mourinho and Roma suffer 6-1 thrashing from Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt 

Jose Mourinho conceded six goals for the first time in his managerial career as Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt humiliated Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The Giallorossi were away from home in their Group C clash and were picked apart for fun by Kjetil Knutsen's hosts.
21-year-old forward Erik Botheim opened the scoring for Bodo/Glimt as early as the eighth minute at Aspmyra Stadium in northern Norway. Just 12 minutes later, Patrick Berg doubled the advantage to leave Roma in tatters.
Carlos Perez halving the deficit with his strike in the 28th minute instilled some hope for the 400 traveling Roma fans. However, the second forty-five turned out to be a nightmare for Roma as Jose Mourinho's men were left embarrassed.
Botheim made it 3-1 with a goal in the 52nd minute to give the hosts some breathing space. Ola Solbakken then bagged his brace either side of a goal from Amahi Pellegrino to complete the rout over Roma.
Jose Mourinho reacts to shocking 6-1 defeat suffered by Roma
Jose Mourinho understandably cut a frustrated figure but took all the blame for it himself. The Portuguese admitted he had to involve some of the fringe players and took responsibility for Roma's second-string outfit being put to the sword. During a post-match interaction, Jose Mourinho stated:
“I’m the one who decided to play with the team we use tonight, so it’s my responsibility. Tonight we lost against a team with more quality, it’s as simple as that.
“If I could use the same players every match I would. I expected better, but it’s my responsibility. The good thing is that no one will keep asking me why the same players keep playing.
“Every defeat leaves scars. I already spoke frankly and honestly to the players.”
The win powered Bodo/Glimt to the summit of Group C with seven points from their three outings in the Europa Conference League. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Roma are in second-place with six points from their three games so far.
In the wake of arguably the most shocking result this week, fan reactions from across the globe dominated Twitter. On that one, here are some of the best reactions to Roma and Jose Mourinho being humiliated by Bodo/Glimt.
