Twitter explodes as Jose Mourinho and Roma suffer 6-1 thrashing from Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt 

Jose Mourinho conceded six goals for the first time in his managerial career as Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt humiliated Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The Giallorossi were away from home in their Group C clash and were picked apart for fun by Kjetil Knutsen's hosts.

21-year-old forward Erik Botheim opened the scoring for Bodo/Glimt as early as the eighth minute at Aspmyra Stadium in northern Norway. Just 12 minutes later, Patrick Berg doubled the advantage to leave Roma in tatters.

Carlos Perez halving the deficit with his strike in the 28th minute instilled some hope for the 400 traveling Roma fans. However, the second forty-five turned out to be a nightmare for Roma as Jose Mourinho's men were left embarrassed.

Botheim made it 3-1 with a goal in the 52nd minute to give the hosts some breathing space. Ola Solbakken then bagged his brace either side of a goal from Amahi Pellegrino to complete the rout over Roma.

Jose Mourinho reacts to shocking 6-1 defeat suffered by Roma

Jose Mourinho understandably cut a frustrated figure but took all the blame for it himself. The Portuguese admitted he had to involve some of the fringe players and took responsibility for Roma's second-string outfit being put to the sword. During a post-match interaction, Jose Mourinho stated:

“I’m the one who decided to play with the team we use tonight, so it’s my responsibility. Tonight we lost against a team with more quality, it’s as simple as that.

“If I could use the same players every match I would. I expected better, but it’s my responsibility. The good thing is that no one will keep asking me why the same players keep playing.

“Every defeat leaves scars. I already spoke frankly and honestly to the players.”

The win powered Bodo/Glimt to the summit of Group C with seven points from their three outings in the Europa Conference League. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Roma are in second-place with six points from their three games so far.

In the wake of arguably the most shocking result this week, fan reactions from across the globe dominated Twitter. On that one, here are some of the best reactions to Roma and Jose Mourinho being humiliated by Bodo/Glimt.

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Jose Mourinho’s Roma have lost 6-1 to Norwiegan side Bodø/Glimt - the first time a side managed by Mourinho has ever conceded six goals 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Jose Mourinho’s Roma have lost 6-1 to Norwiegan side Bodø/Glimt - the first time a side managed by Mourinho has ever conceded six goals https://t.co/dFsQshxzGH

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Mourinho's Roma are currently losing to a team that Google can't be arsed getting a logo for Mourinho's Roma are currently losing to a team that Google can't be arsed getting a logo for https://t.co/z4AGZjuUpG

Martin🇳🇴🔰 @wazzaera I just witnessed my dear local team Bodø/Glimt smash José Mourinho’s Rome 6-1😍😭 Surely one of the most memorable nights of my life I just witnessed my dear local team Bodø/Glimt smash José Mourinho’s Rome 6-1😍😭 Surely one of the most memorable nights of my life https://t.co/Kimj0RKUbT

Phatela @luvlesedi The Wife. @urlo4lemongrab When did you realise that ‘nah, mhmmm, I’m not loved’? When did you realise that ‘nah, mhmmm, I’m not loved’? Europa Conference League: Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games. twitter.com/urlo4lemongrab… Europa Conference League: Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games. twitter.com/urlo4lemongrab…

pretty Naturewaaa @naturewaaa Good sex will make ladies Apologise for what they didn't do..They would be like Honey Honey im sorry for what BODO/GLIMT did to AS ROMA yesterday 😆 🤣 Good sex will make ladies Apologise for what they didn't do..They would be like Honey Honey im sorry for what BODO/GLIMT did to AS ROMA yesterday 😆 🤣

GICA @gatzavida AS Roma's traveling fans confronted the players after the 6-1 defeat vs Bodo tonight AS Roma's traveling fans confronted the players after the 6-1 defeat vs Bodo tonight https://t.co/TiJzX8WIH1

Matt Petcoke @MattPetcoke Bryan Reynolds vs Bodo Glimt 21/10/2021, highlights and skills | Best moments | Uefa Conference League | AS Roma Bryan Reynolds vs Bodo Glimt 21/10/2021, highlights and skills | Best moments | Uefa Conference League | AS Roma https://t.co/WEsYS38n1p

Afrika @Afrikakula1 Man Utd - As Roma 7-1

As Roma - Bayern 1-7

Barcellona - As Roma 6-1

As Roma - Fiorentina 1-7

Man Utd - As Roma 6-2

Bodo-Glimt - As Roma 6-1To be continued…. Man Utd - As Roma 7-1

Stefano 🔴⚫️ @Stef_Sartori As much as the players are to blame for Roma in their shocking defeat to Bodo/Glimt, Mourinho throwing them under the bus in his post match interview is poor.Does he have no shame?! Take some responsibility yourself and not just say your depth is poor. Help these players grow. As much as the players are to blame for Roma in their shocking defeat to Bodo/Glimt, Mourinho throwing them under the bus in his post match interview is poor.Does he have no shame?! Take some responsibility yourself and not just say your depth is poor. Help these players grow.

Lawrence Snr. @LabdokiJuma So a certain team from Norway by the name FC Bodo/Glimt has thrashed the Mourinho managed team AS Roma 6-1 goals and its not trending. This is so heart breaking. So a certain team from Norway by the name FC Bodo/Glimt has thrashed the Mourinho managed team AS Roma 6-1 goals and its not trending. This is so heart breaking.

Kai @KaiMaestro2 AS Roma have lost 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt. If you’re wondering who they are, they’re a small team from the capital of Italy AS Roma have lost 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt. If you’re wondering who they are, they’re a small team from the capital of Italy

With love, Rome @withloveRoma Hi Everyone, Welcome to the Annual 7-1 humiliation. Please start preparing your excuses for your family and friends. Unfortunately, the Mourinho fans aren't used to this, welcome to you guys too

Roma happened Hi Everyone, Welcome to the Annual 7-1 humiliation. Please start preparing your excuses for your family and friends. Unfortunately, the Mourinho fans aren't used to this, welcome to you guys too

Tom Overend @tovers98 Roma losing 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt in the Conference LeagueThe Chelsea Jose Mourinho could neverVery sad to see Roma losing 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt in the Conference LeagueThe Chelsea Jose Mourinho could neverVery sad to see

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Jose Mourinho looking at the Roma score Jose Mourinho looking at the Roma score https://t.co/EQxPqei79C

Saturnion :) @saturnion13 AS Roma is the first team ever to concede at least 6 goals in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

European DNA. https://t.co/9tt5Tc0zOe

Therese 🇳🇴 @ThereseUTD OMG I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!Bodø/Glimt just beat Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1!! SIX-ONE!!WHAT A FEELING WHAT A NIGHT!💛 OMG I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!Bodø/Glimt just beat Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1!! SIX-ONE!!WHAT A FEELING WHAT A NIGHT!💛 https://t.co/NHOpajq3Rc

𝓒𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓽 𝓒𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓰𝓸𝓵𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓸-Wtuber🍷🐌 @Caligoletto2 AS Roma form in European Cups AS Roma form in European Cups https://t.co/S7k7MvEWei

Chetan Narula @chetannarula Is it really possible that Jose Mourinho went to a club with a bench/second-choice XI worse than Spurs?! #ASRoma Is it really possible that Jose Mourinho went to a club with a bench/second-choice XI worse than Spurs?! #ASRoma

Aaru🔰 @AarUTD

@OfficialASRoma Jose Mourinho losing to a club who haven't decided their name yet.You could not make this up. Jose Mourinho losing to a club who haven't decided their name yet.

@OfficialASRoma https://t.co/kt1wbvH1DH

La Maggica UK @MaggicaUk I told my son 2 yes ago chose any team but not Roma as you will be a loser for life. Learn from your father. For any romanisti fathers out there don’t abuse of your children. Keep them as far away as possible from @OfficialASRoma so they can enjoy life more I told my son 2 yes ago chose any team but not Roma as you will be a loser for life. Learn from your father. For any romanisti fathers out there don’t abuse of your children. Keep them as far away as possible from @OfficialASRoma so they can enjoy life more

Edited by Nived Zenith

