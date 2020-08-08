Twitter explodes as Juventus crash out of Champions League despite Cristiano Ronaldo heroics

Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, going out on away goals despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace and beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the French outfit from the penalty spot, scoring an outrageous Panenka penalty against Wojcieh Szczesny.

Depay then conceded a penalty at the opposite end for a silly foul, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to bring the two sides on level terms. The 35 year old, who also happens to hold a plethora of records in the competition, then scored an absolutel thunderbolt from outside the box with his left foot to give his side the lead.

However, despite the heroics of Ronaldo, Lyon prevailed courtesy of their away goal advantage, causing one of the biggest upset in recent memory. The French outfit had won the first leg 1-0, and scored the decisive away goal in the second leg to set up a quarter final clash against Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo -- this is his competition!

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in #UCL history to score 10+ goals for three different clubs:



⚽️ Manchester United (15)

⚽️ Real Madrid (105)

⚽️ Juventus (10)



This is his competition. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

20 - Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 goals in his last 13 home Champions League knockout matches. In total, he has scored 67 goals in the knock-out stages of the competition, 21 more than any other player (Messi, 46). Relentless. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ImdIUXNWXc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 7, 2020

Goals in Champions League knockout stages:



Ronaldo - 67

AC Milan - 65

Arsenal - 53

PSG - 41

Dortmund - 40 pic.twitter.com/6U3Nf5XtH5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2020

Record breaker, history maker

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Champions League:



Trophies

Goals

Home goals

Away goals

Group stage goals

Quarter-final goals

Semi-final goals

Final goals

Free-kicks

Penalties

Headers

Braces

Hat-tricks

Assists



He always delivers on the biggest stage.



👑 pic.twitter.com/iTs6Z4jTar — bet365 (@bet365) August 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has 67 career Champions League knockout stage goals.



The next two closest players (Messi and Muller) have 67 KO stage goals combined 😳 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/dFd2EWKNjy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2020

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is just the third player to score a Champions League goal against a specific opponent with three different clubs, after Jorg Butt against Juventus and Ruud van Nistelrooy against Bayern Munich. Composed. pic.twitter.com/7Rci2Epv9K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now broken the record for the most goals scored in a single season for Juventus (36).



A record which stood for 95 years! pic.twitter.com/ByxGpEUxN1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2020

OMG ..RONALDO, WHAT A GOAL!🚀🥵 🐐 😍🔥



Juventus 2-1 Lyon



The match is live on @FDLM30 👌🏻😍#JuveOL



pic.twitter.com/Lv92aYPDlE — SnapGoal (@SnapGoal) August 7, 2020

Juventus have scored 7 CL knockout goals in last 2 seasons, all of them scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. — Ryan. (@Rygista) August 7, 2020

Zinedine Zidane finally lost in the Champions League

✅ Liverpool

✅ Bayern

✅ Juventus

✅ PSG

✅ Juventus

✅ Atletico

✅ Bayern

✅ Napoli

✅ Atletico

✅ Man City

✅ Wolfsburg

✅ Roma

❌ Man City



😧Zinedine Zidane has lost his first EVER Champions League knockout match as a manager. #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/WNTKW7L1Yx — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) August 7, 2020

The magnitude of Lyon's win and Juventus' loss can be best described by this tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in the #UCL quarter-finals for the first time in 10 seasons:



2009-10: Defeated by Lyon in Round of 16



2019-20: Defeated by Lyon in Round of 16



Lyon dishing out the L's ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/jLF6b2f96Z — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

OFFICIAL: Manchester City will face Lyon in the #UCL quarter-final. pic.twitter.com/j0mRlkw9u6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 7, 2020

Ouch!

Juventus have some serious thinking to do