Twitter explodes as Juventus crash out of Champions League despite Cristiano Ronaldo heroics

Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, going out on away goals despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace and beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the French outfit from the penalty spot, scoring an outrageous Panenka penalty against Wojcieh Szczesny.
Depay then conceded a penalty at the opposite end for a silly foul, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to bring the two sides on level terms. The 35 year old, who also happens to hold a plethora of records in the competition, then scored an absolutel thunderbolt from outside the box with his left foot to give his side the lead.
However, despite the heroics of Ronaldo, Lyon prevailed courtesy of their away goal advantage, causing one of the biggest upset in recent memory. The French outfit had won the first leg 1-0, and scored the decisive away goal in the second leg to set up a quarter final clash against Manchester City.
