Twitter explodes as Juventus crash out of Champions League despite Cristiano Ronaldo heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice but couldn
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice but couldn't help Juventus progress to the next round
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 08 Aug 2020, 02:37 IST
News
Advertisement

Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, going out on away goals despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace and beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the French outfit from the penalty spot, scoring an outrageous Panenka penalty against Wojcieh Szczesny.

Depay then conceded a penalty at the opposite end for a silly foul, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to bring the two sides on level terms. The 35 year old, who also happens to hold a plethora of records in the competition, then scored an absolutel thunderbolt from outside the box with his left foot to give his side the lead.

However, despite the heroics of Ronaldo, Lyon prevailed courtesy of their away goal advantage, causing one of the biggest upset in recent memory. The French outfit had won the first leg 1-0, and scored the decisive away goal in the second leg to set up a quarter final clash against Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo -- this is his competition!

Record breaker, history maker

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane finally lost in the Champions League

The magnitude of Lyon's win and Juventus' loss can be best described by this tweet

Ouch!

Juventus have some serious thinking to do

Published 08 Aug 2020, 02:37 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Cristiano Ronaldo Memphis Depay Twitter Reactions Football News
