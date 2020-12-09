Twitter explodes as Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo destroy Barcelona 3-0 

A Weston McKennie strike sandwiched between two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo steered Juventus to an authoritative victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Not to mention, Cristiano Ronaldo also led from the front, inflicting Barcelona their first defeat at Camp Nou in the UCL since 2013

⚽️ 13' Ronaldo

⚽️ 20' McKennie

⚽️ 52' Ronaldo



ℹ️ Barcelona 0-3 Juventus #UCL pic.twitter.com/JUQMou25st — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 8, 2020

📆 The last time @FCBarcelona lost in the @ChampionsLeague at the Camp Nou was in 2013.



❌ @Cristiano and @JuventusFC have broken their 38 game streak. pic.twitter.com/e6h65NSimY — SPORF (@Sporf) December 8, 2020

It was one of the most highly-anticipated spectacles as arguably two of modern football's best in Messi and Ronaldo locked horns at the Camp Nou. While the former's rued opportunities embodied Barcelona's struggles, Cristiano Ronaldo was emphatic in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals against Barcelona (2) since leaving for Juventus than Lionel Messi has scored against Real Madrid (0) in that time. #UCL pic.twitter.com/cZytJXJfLU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 8, 2020

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in 2020 for club & country 🔥#TeamOfTheYear — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 8, 2020

Welcome to Camp Nou, Ronaldo. Where you know how to do your thing the best. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 8, 2020

Barca fans shouldn't even think of using penalties to troll Ronaldo because this season that's the only goal their Goat has been scoring — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

The debate is over.



Ronaldo is the Greatest Of All Time. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in his last 13 games at Camp Nou 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aziQtJBaja — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show as Juventus sink Barcelona

The Juventus talisman won the first penalty by himself after being dragged down in the box by Araujo da Silva. He converted it by shooting straight down the goal. In the 52nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way for the second time from the spot, putting Barcelona to sword with Juventus' third.

Advertisement

Don’t worry guys, things will get better. If the score stays the same, we’ll probably draw Bayern in the next round. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 8, 2020

With his two goals against Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 134 Champions League goals in his career - at least twice as many as every other player except Lionel Messi (118), Raúl (71) and Robert Lewandowski (71).



What a player. 🐐pic.twitter.com/8CxAhzlCGG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) December 8, 2020

SIUUUUU SQUARED!



Cristiano Ronaldo AGAIN from the penalty spot.



Barcelona 0-3 Juventus #UCL — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) December 8, 2020

While Ronaldo is poised to dominate the back pages tomorrow, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie produced a wonder strike in the first half. It was truly a special moment for the 22-year-old, who doubled the Old Lady's lead.

Advertisement

First half golazos:



Weston McKennie: 1

Cristiano Ronaldo: 0

Lionel Messi: 0 pic.twitter.com/yYMLktbD3e — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 8, 2020

Weston McKennie scored this acrobatic beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/flcbaGXgw6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2020

Weston McKennie has done well against Messi, tbh. The American has gotten some toe-pokes in and hasn't been ridiculed off the dribble. Any opponent facing Messi would take that. #UCL — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) December 8, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/aKZomSBy2P — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

Messi prodded forward with purpose but there was a lack of cohesion as far as Barcelona were concerned. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. managed to breeze through the second-half, with a header from Antoine Griezmann proving to be the only legitimate scare.

After Juventus wins tonight and Ronaldo scores, I urge all Barcelona and Messi fans on my TL to please stay away from Twitter for the next 24hrs. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

Both Juventus and Barcelona, courtesy of five wins and a defeat, are set to go through to the round of 16. Juventus finished above the Spanish giants due to their superior head-to-head record.

Winning at Camp Nou isn't for everyone 😁 pic.twitter.com/2anlfaallR — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) December 8, 2020

Barça's possible confirmed opponents in the round of 16: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. [onda cero] pic.twitter.com/RSpRMHL07p — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 8, 2020

FT: Barça 0-3 Juventus



What a performance man! 🔥



Weston McKennie volley and Cristiano Ronaldo double from the spot were enough to let Juventus lead the group.



World class display from the defense especially Buffon. No more words just a great display overall.



Thoughts? | #UCL — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

Also Read: Reports: Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League two years after leaving