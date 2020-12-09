Create
Twitter explodes as Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo destroy Barcelona 3-0 

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's brace powered Juventus to a telling victory against Barcelona
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 09 Dec 2020, 03:36 IST
News
A Weston McKennie strike sandwiched between two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo steered Juventus to an authoritative victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Not to mention, Cristiano Ronaldo also led from the front, inflicting Barcelona their first defeat at Camp Nou in the UCL since 2013

It was one of the most highly-anticipated spectacles as arguably two of modern football's best in Messi and Ronaldo locked horns at the Camp Nou. While the former's rued opportunities embodied Barcelona's struggles, Cristiano Ronaldo was emphatic in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show as Juventus sink Barcelona

The Juventus talisman won the first penalty by himself after being dragged down in the box by Araujo da Silva. He converted it by shooting straight down the goal. In the 52nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way for the second time from the spot, putting Barcelona to sword with Juventus' third.

While Ronaldo is poised to dominate the back pages tomorrow, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie produced a wonder strike in the first half. It was truly a special moment for the 22-year-old, who doubled the Old Lady's lead.

Messi prodded forward with purpose but there was a lack of cohesion as far as Barcelona were concerned. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. managed to breeze through the second-half, with a header from Antoine Griezmann proving to be the only legitimate scare.

Both Juventus and Barcelona, courtesy of five wins and a defeat, are set to go through to the round of 16. Juventus finished above the Spanish giants due to their superior head-to-head record.

Published 09 Dec 2020, 03:36 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
