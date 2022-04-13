Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema crushes Chelsea hopes by sealing 5-4 Real Madrid win on aggregate in Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema crushed Chelsea's hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday. The Frenchman netted a hat-trick in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge last week and ended up playing a decisive role in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

However, it was Chelsea that dominated the game for the majority of the 90 minutes. The Blues, who were trailing 3-1, opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Mason Mount.

Real Madrid were evidently rattled by the fearless approach adopted by the visitors and ended up conceding another goal in the second half. Antonio Rudiger shrugged off Luka Modric during a corner before planting his header into the back of the net in the 51st minute.

Thomas Tuchel's men were level on aggregate and looked likely to edge themselves ahead and complete one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the competition. Marcos Alonso found the back of the net for Chelsea, but VAR intervened and ruled out the strike. The Spaniard was adjudged to have handled the ball and Chelsea's celebrations were cut short.

But the Blues soon celebrated what they possibly thought to be the winning goal of the game. Timo Werner repaid the faith shown in him by tucking away an opportunity and seemingly putting the reigning champions into the semi-final in the 75th minute.

Modric brilliance helps Real Madrid claw their way back into the game at Chelsea's expense

Luka Modric then produced an unbelievable moment of individual brilliance to help Real Madrid pull a crucial goal back five minutes later. The Croatian unleashed an outside-of-the-foot pass into the path of substitute Rodrygo, who guided the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were handed a lifeline as the game went into extra-time. Benzema then stamped his authority on the game with the decisive goal in the 96th minute. Vinicius Jr. launched a cross into the penalty area for Benzema to plant his header into the back of the net.

Chelsea did push for a late goal, but ultimately fell short. Despite the result, the visitors can hold their heads high. The second leg ended 3-2 in favor of the Blues, but the hosts edged the tie 5-4 on aggregate, booking their place in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the wake of their dramatic win, several reactions poured in on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:

