Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combine to spearhead PSG to 2-0 win against Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured an important victory in terms of their Ligue 1 title hopes as they triumphed 2-0 against Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show for the Parisian giants, with his second goal coming after a good bit of work from Lionel Messi.

PSG were awarded an early penalty after Djibril Sidibe brought down Angel di Maria inside the box. While it looked like Messi would take the spot-kick, Mbappe stepped up and made no mistake to put his side 1-0 up on the night. Monaco had their fair share of chances but were unable to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks, as the Italian enhanced his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in world football with an impressive display.

Messi assists Mbappe again in crucial PSG win against Monaco

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Just before the interval, Mbappe doubled his tally with another important goal for PSG. As Monaco probed to find an equalizer, Messi latched onto a poor pass and drove forward with the ball. The Argentine great then teed up Mbappe on the edge of the box, who finished emphatically to haunt his former club.

Messi had a few chances to get his name on the scoresheet, but it didn't quite happen for the Argentine in front of goal. However, he produced another scorching assist for Mbappe and has been PSG's star of the show in the UEFA Champions League this season, as he continues to adapt to life at his new club.

In the closing stages of the game, Monaco piled on the pressure to get on the scoresheet, but Donnarumma stood tall to secure a clean sheet for PSG. Courtesy of their victory, PSG have opened up a 13-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit and Mbappe was the star of the show against his former club, as he led from the front with an impressive brace.

Mbappe also got his name on the history books, as his second goal of the night was his 100th for PSG in Ligue 1. In what turned out to be a routine victory for PSG, here are the best tweets from the game.

