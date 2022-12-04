Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud enjoy record-breaking nights in France's 3-1 win against Poland

Fans erupted on Twitter as France managed a 3-1 win against Poland, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace and a goal from Olivier Giroud.
The French completely dominated the Round of 16 game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 4). Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with their win.
Olivier Giroud missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half after Ousmane Dembele set him up. The former Arsenal striker missed an empty goal from close range but the Barcelona winger was deemed offside anyway.
Poland then posed a massive threat to the French goal. Hugo Lloris and the French backline frantically defended the goal despite multiple quickfire attempts from the Polish attacking line.
Giroud then scored in the 44th minute after Kylian Mbappe played the No. 9 through. He timed his run perfectly to avoid the offside trap and found a calm finish past Wojciech Szczesny to find the back of the net.
Giroud became the French national team's all-time top scorer with his goal against Poland. His tally is now 52, one more than the legendary Thierry Henry.
The Polish attack was blunt during the second half and failed to pose any considerable threat to Lloris' goal.
Kylian Mbappe scored his team's second from just inside the penalty area. He blasted the ball past Szczesny at the near post. It was a spectacular effort by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker.
Mbappe scored another one in injury time of the game. His third goal was a class act. After receiving the ball inside the box, he blasted the home at the far post and increased his side's advantage by three.
Robert Lewandowski scored a late penalty at the end of injury time, which was nothing more than a mere consolation for Poland.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after France secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with the win. They will take on the winner of England's clash against Senegal in the last eight.
France striker Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Kylian Mbappe has now scored five goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
He was level with Lionel Messi, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata, and Enner Valencia coming into the clash against Poland.
However, with his brace tonight, he has now created clear daylight between himself and the rest of the pack. With their superstar in this kind of form, France's fans can start to dream of becoming world champions on back-to-back occasions.
Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup