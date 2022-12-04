Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud enjoy record-breaking nights in France's 3-1 win against Poland

Fans erupted on Twitter as France managed a 3-1 win against Poland, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace and a goal from Olivier Giroud.

The French completely dominated the Round of 16 game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 4). Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with their win.

Olivier Giroud missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half after Ousmane Dembele set him up. The former Arsenal striker missed an empty goal from close range but the Barcelona winger was deemed offside anyway.

Poland then posed a massive threat to the French goal. Hugo Lloris and the French backline frantically defended the goal despite multiple quickfire attempts from the Polish attacking line.

Giroud then scored in the 44th minute after Kylian Mbappe played the No. 9 through. He timed his run perfectly to avoid the offside trap and found a calm finish past Wojciech Szczesny to find the back of the net.

Giroud became the French national team's all-time top scorer with his goal against Poland. His tally is now 52, one more than the legendary Thierry Henry.

The Polish attack was blunt during the second half and failed to pose any considerable threat to Lloris' goal.

Kylian Mbappe scored his team's second from just inside the penalty area. He blasted the ball past Szczesny at the near post. It was a spectacular effort by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker.

Mbappe scored another one in injury time of the game. His third goal was a class act. After receiving the ball inside the box, he blasted the home at the far post and increased his side's advantage by three.

Robert Lewandowski scored a late penalty at the end of injury time, which was nothing more than a mere consolation for Poland.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after France secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

B/R Football @brfootball Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé looks at Giroud Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé looks at Giroud 😍 https://t.co/hV1bRPODuA

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ OFFICIEL ! OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT, SEUL, LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR EN ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE (52 BUTS) ! OFFICIEL ! OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT, SEUL, LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR EN ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE (52 BUTS) ! 🚨🚨 OFFICIEL ! OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT, SEUL, LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR EN ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE (52 BUTS) ! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/QWYG920Fu5

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Olivier Giroud, best goalscorer in the history of France with 52 goals. Olivier Giroud, best goalscorer in the history of France with 52 goals. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/hnbeb5YtiN

SPORTbible @sportbible Olivier Giroud. One of the most underrated players of his generation. Olivier Giroud. One of the most underrated players of his generation. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/6EaNRBNk2q

Footballogue @Footballogue IL L'A FAIT ! GIROUD EST LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DES BLEUS ! IL L'A FAIT ! GIROUD EST LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DES BLEUS ! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/1lkg6kbtLX

SPORTbible @sportbible OLIVIER GIROUD HAS JUST OVERTAKEN THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S RECORD GOALSCORER! OLIVIER GIROUD HAS JUST OVERTAKEN THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S RECORD GOALSCORER! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/MwEAppa6OB

Dubois @CFCDUBois



Key to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 years



Led Milan to a Serie A title after 10 years



Led Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 years



France’s all time leading scorer.



PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME Led Montpellier to their first ever league titleKey to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 yearsLed Milan to a Serie A title after 10 yearsLed Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 yearsFrance’s all time leading scorer.PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME @_OlivierGiroud_ Led Montpellier to their first ever league titleKey to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 years Led Milan to a Serie A title after 10 years Led Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 years France’s all time leading scorer.PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME @_OlivierGiroud_ 🔥 https://t.co/6NYrzM75Fz

B/R Football @brfootball We were denied another Olivier Giroud stunner We were denied another Olivier Giroud stunner 🚲 https://t.co/wSF9o8HlUV

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 117 games

◉ 52 goals



The most underrated striker in the world. Olivier Giroud has scored more goals for France than any other player in the history of the men’s national team, overtaking Thierry Henry.◎ 117 games◉ 52 goalsThe most underrated striker in the world. Olivier Giroud has scored more goals for France than any other player in the history of the men’s national team, overtaking Thierry Henry.◎ 117 games◉ 52 goals The most underrated striker in the world. 🌎 https://t.co/4rf0f61UMI

Troll Football @TrollFootball Giroud becomes France top scorer beating Henry



Giroud becomes France top scorer beating Henryhttps://t.co/4Cs52tvWIK

BeFootball @_BeFootball



À JAMAIS DANS L'HISTOIRE DE NOTRE PAYS 🤍 OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DE L'ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE !À JAMAIS DANS L'HISTOIRE DE NOTRE PAYS OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DE L'ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE ! 😍🇫🇷🇫🇷 À JAMAIS DANS L'HISTOIRE DE NOTRE PAYS 💙🤍❤️ https://t.co/xTsCEKLFCS

Trey @UTDTrey Giroud’s career is actually so underrated, so many achievements. Fair play Giroud’s career is actually so underrated, so many achievements. Fair play

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Olivier Giroud has surpassed Thierry Henry as France's all-time men's goalscorer (52) Olivier Giroud has surpassed Thierry Henry as France's all-time men's goalscorer (52) 😯🔥 https://t.co/3a8qDcRhNg

ESPN FC @ESPNFC OLIVIER GIROUD PASSES THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S ALL-TIME LEADING MEN'S GOALSCORER!!! OLIVIER GIROUD PASSES THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S ALL-TIME LEADING MEN'S GOALSCORER!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/5gQzZMO4Fo

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8) Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8) 😮👏 https://t.co/uJLZDH6LWO

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Kylian Mbappé has now 8 goals in two World Cup editions, he’s still 23 — and he also added one more assist today. Kylian Mbappé has now 8 goals in two World Cup editions, he’s still 23 — and he also added one more assist today. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FyOlVqz5nv

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Mbappé overtakes Pélé on World Cup goals.



This kid is disgustingly good at Football, so underrated. Mbappé overtakes Pélé on World Cup goals.This kid is disgustingly good at Football, so underrated. https://t.co/KVbeh6gOVD

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup Kylian Mbappé has surpassed Pelé as the player to have scored the most goals in the World Cup before their 24th birthday. Simply outrageous Kylian Mbappé has surpassed Pelé as the player to have scored the most goals in the World Cup before their 24th birthday. Simply outrageous 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup

Eurosport @eurosport



The kid is special Mbappe has now passed Pelé for most World Cup goals scored before turning 24!The kid is special Mbappe has now passed Pelé for most World Cup goals scored before turning 24!The kid is special ⭐️ https://t.co/Rr0U4Akk42

VisualGame @avisualgame Kylian Mbappé has now equaled Pele’s record for most World Cup goals before the age of 24, he has the rest of this tournament to break it.



We are witnessing a hyper general player. Kylian Mbappé has now equaled Pele’s record for most World Cup goals before the age of 24, he has the rest of this tournament to break it.We are witnessing a hyper general player. https://t.co/eRfJeZBnNA

charles idoko @charly_leonar

Overtaking Pele

@Mrbankstips @LouieDi13 Mbappe becomes youngest player with most World Cup goalsOvertaking Pele Mbappe becomes youngest player with most World Cup goals Overtaking Pele 💥 @Mrbankstips @LouieDi13

Dougie Critchley @DougieCritchley



One King's record passing to another. Mbappe's 8th World Cup goal, he surpasses Pele as the player to have netted the most goals in the competition before their 24th birthday.One King's record passing to another. Mbappe's 8th World Cup goal, he surpasses Pele as the player to have netted the most goals in the competition before their 24th birthday.One King's record passing to another. 👑

Sportsville @Sportsville_ Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored under age 24, he had 8 goals in the last two tournaments Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored under age 24, he had 8 goals in the last two tournaments ⚽️🚨 https://t.co/sSgVKlPwKG

Alex 🇨🇭 @Alexeii__ Lewandowski when his country needs him. Lewandowski when his country needs him. https://t.co/ZcDXeOP5xV

klaudia 🇵🇱 Natalka day @RE4RVIEWZ WHERE IS LEWANDOWSKI 5 GOALS IN 9 MINUTES WHERE IS LEWANDOWSKI 5 GOALS IN 9 MINUTES

infinity @dddduw mbappe is fucking unbelievable mbappe is fucking unbelievable

Pote Galvez @XtremezDon 3-0 my god what a finish Mbappe! 3-0 my god what a finish Mbappe!

𝙂𝙚𝙚𝙔𝙤𝙪 @GeeY0U Mbappe is different gravy Mbappe is different gravy

Rella fan @vintagemiiko Nah Mbappe saw that Rashford performance and came outside fair enough man Nah Mbappe saw that Rashford performance and came outside fair enough man

ْ @FcbRaulOD7GS7 When it’s all done for Mbappe no doubt in my mind he’s gonna be top 2 all time When it’s all done for Mbappe no doubt in my mind he’s gonna be top 2 all time

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8) Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8) 😮👏 https://t.co/uJLZDH6LWO

Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with the win. They will take on the winner of England's clash against Senegal in the last eight.

France striker Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has now scored five goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was level with Lionel Messi, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata, and Enner Valencia coming into the clash against Poland.

However, with his brace tonight, he has now created clear daylight between himself and the rest of the pack. With their superstar in this kind of form, France's fans can start to dream of becoming world champions on back-to-back occasions.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes