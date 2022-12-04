Create

Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud enjoy record-breaking nights in France's 3-1 win against Poland

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 04, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud made history for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Fans erupted on Twitter as France managed a 3-1 win against Poland, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace and a goal from Olivier Giroud.

The French completely dominated the Round of 16 game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 4). Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with their win.

Olivier Giroud missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half after Ousmane Dembele set him up. The former Arsenal striker missed an empty goal from close range but the Barcelona winger was deemed offside anyway.

Poland then posed a massive threat to the French goal. Hugo Lloris and the French backline frantically defended the goal despite multiple quickfire attempts from the Polish attacking line.

Giroud then scored in the 44th minute after Kylian Mbappe played the No. 9 through. He timed his run perfectly to avoid the offside trap and found a calm finish past Wojciech Szczesny to find the back of the net.

Giroud became the French national team's all-time top scorer with his goal against Poland. His tally is now 52, one more than the legendary Thierry Henry.

The Polish attack was blunt during the second half and failed to pose any considerable threat to Lloris' goal.

Kylian Mbappe scored his team's second from just inside the penalty area. He blasted the ball past Szczesny at the near post. It was a spectacular effort by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker.

Mbappe scored another one in injury time of the game. His third goal was a class act. After receiving the ball inside the box, he blasted the home at the far post and increased his side's advantage by three.

Robert Lewandowski scored a late penalty at the end of injury time, which was nothing more than a mere consolation for Poland.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after France secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Mbappe.
Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé looks at Giroud 😍 https://t.co/hV1bRPODuA
🚨🚨 OFFICIEL ! OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT, SEUL, LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR EN ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE (52 BUTS) ! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/QWYG920Fu5
Olivier Giroud, best goalscorer in the history of France with 52 goals. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/hnbeb5YtiN
OLIVIER GIROUD BECOMES FRANCE’S ALL-TIME TOP SCORER (52) 🎨 https://t.co/PCX6fEa8TF
Olivier Giroud. One of the most underrated players of his generation. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/6EaNRBNk2q
IL L'A FAIT ! GIROUD EST LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DES BLEUS ! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/1lkg6kbtLX
OLIVIER GIROUD HAS JUST OVERTAKEN THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S RECORD GOALSCORER! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/MwEAppa6OB
Led Montpellier to their first ever league titleKey to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 years Led Milan to a Serie A title after 10 years Led Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 years France’s all time leading scorer.PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME @_OlivierGiroud_ 🔥 https://t.co/6NYrzM75Fz
Olivier Giroud, France's all-time leading goalscorer 🇫🇷 https://t.co/3qQSWkP37i
We were denied another Olivier Giroud stunner 🚲 https://t.co/wSF9o8HlUV
Olivier Giroud has scored more goals for France than any other player in the history of the men’s national team, overtaking Thierry Henry.◎ 117 games◉ 52 goals The most underrated striker in the world. 🌎 https://t.co/4rf0f61UMI
Giroud becomes France top scorer beating Henryhttps://t.co/4Cs52tvWIK
OLIVIER GIROUD DEVIENT LE MEILLEUR BUTEUR DE L'HISTOIRE DE L'ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE ! 😍🇫🇷🇫🇷 À JAMAIS DANS L'HISTOIRE DE NOTRE PAYS 💙🤍❤️ https://t.co/xTsCEKLFCS
𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙠 🔝🇫🇷@_OlivierGiroud_ | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/HOm5zmfjPI
Giroud’s career is actually so underrated, so many achievements. Fair play
Olivier Giroud has surpassed Thierry Henry as France's all-time men's goalscorer (52) 😯🔥 https://t.co/3a8qDcRhNg
OLIVIER GIROUD PASSES THIERRY HENRY TO BECOME FRANCE'S ALL-TIME LEADING MEN'S GOALSCORER!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/5gQzZMO4Fo
He’s forcing Giroud to raise the record higher. That’s how much he believes in his grind twitter.com/junhopatrice/s…
Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8) 😮👏 https://t.co/uJLZDH6LWO
Kylian Mbappé has now 8 goals in two World Cup editions, he’s still 23 — and he also added one more assist today. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FyOlVqz5nv
Mbappé overtakes Pélé on World Cup goals.This kid is disgustingly good at Football, so underrated. https://t.co/KVbeh6gOVD
Kylian Mbappé has surpassed Pelé as the player to have scored the most goals in the World Cup before their 24th birthday. Simply outrageous 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup
Mbappe has now passed Pelé for most World Cup goals scored before turning 24!The kid is special ⭐️ https://t.co/Rr0U4Akk42
Kylian Mbappé has now equaled Pele’s record for most World Cup goals before the age of 24, he has the rest of this tournament to break it.We are witnessing a hyper general player. https://t.co/eRfJeZBnNA
Mbappe becomes youngest player with most World Cup goals Overtaking Pele 💥 @Mrbankstips @LouieDi13
Kylian Mbappe has now scored the most #FIFAWorldCup goals (8) before the age of 24.He surpasses Pele's record. #Fra
Huge one for @KMbappe who became the first player after Pele to reach 8 #FIFAWorldCup goals before clocking 24. The PSG forward will be 24 in the next 16 days. #Mbappe #2022worldcup #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022
Mbappe's 8th World Cup goal, he surpasses Pele as the player to have netted the most goals in the competition before their 24th birthday.One King's record passing to another. 👑
Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored under age 24, he had 8 goals in the last two tournaments ⚽️🚨 https://t.co/sSgVKlPwKG
Lewandowski in this Poland squad https://t.co/vCm9JykIF2
Lewandowski when his country needs him. https://t.co/ZcDXeOP5xV
WHERE IS LEWANDOWSKI 5 GOALS IN 9 MINUTES
mbappe is fucking unbelievable
3-0 my god what a finish Mbappe!
Mbappe is different gravy
Nah Mbappe saw that Rashford performance and came outside fair enough man
Kylian Mbappe. That’s the tweet. #FIFAWorldCup #FRA #FRAPOL
When it’s all done for Mbappe no doubt in my mind he’s gonna be top 2 all time
Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament with the win. They will take on the winner of England's clash against Senegal in the last eight.

France striker Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has now scored five goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was level with Lionel Messi, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata, and Enner Valencia coming into the clash against Poland.

However, with his brace tonight, he has now created clear daylight between himself and the rest of the pack. With their superstar in this kind of form, France's fans can start to dream of becoming world champions on back-to-back occasions.

