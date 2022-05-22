×
Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick after signing contract extension to secure 5-0 PSG win over Metz  

Mbappe put on a show after making the big announcement
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 02:31 AM IST
News

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in style as he guided the Ligue 1 champions to a 5-0 win over Metz. The Frenchman, who was extensively linked with a move to join Real Madrid, opted to make a u-turn on his decision, putting pen-to-paper on a contract with PSG until 2025.

After confirming his decision prior to kick-off at the Parc des Princes on their final game of the season, Mbappe produced a memorable display on the pitch. The 23-year-old completed his brace in the space of four minutes after some positive football played by the hosts.

Angel Di Maria, who will leave PSG at the end of the season, bagged the assist for the opening goal in the 24th minute when Mbappe rounded the Metz goalkeeper after timing his run to perfection. In the 28th minute, Lionel Messi threaded a perfect through ball into the path of Mbappe, who applied the finishing touch with ease to make it 2-0.

PSG were cruising and added the third goal three minutes later. Messi unlocked the Metz defense with another through ball. Although Di Maria's attempt was blocked, it fell kindly to Neymar, who tucked it away. Mauricio Pochettino's men entered the half-time interval with a healthy three-goal advantage.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute after making the most of a lapse in concentration from Boubakar Kouyate at the heart of Metz's defense. The France forward dispossessed the defender and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper before wheeling away in celebration.

PSG enjoyed numerical advantage over Metz after Mbappe hat-trick

It went from bad to worse for the visitors when Boubacar Traore received the marching orders after a late challenge on Neymar. Metz showed little resistance after being reduced to 10 men and eventually conceded again.

Di Maria ensured he signed off with a goal to his name after making the most of a rebound, which fell to him after Messi had hit the woodwork. Understandably, he was overwhelmed by the emotion and was pictured in tears after scoring in his final game for the side.

Mbappe remained on the pitch but failed to add to his goal tally. The result condemned Metz to relegation from Ligue 1. PSG were crowned champions a few weeks back and called the curtains on an impressive league campaign in style.

In the wake of an excellent display from Mbappe, Twitter was bound to be filled with reactions. Here are some of the best tweets:

2 goals for @KMbappe in the first 30 minutes. Might be a good time to ask for a pay rise.
PSG front three is more deadly than a terrorist attack, now that they are playing with joy it mean opponents are finished next season #PSG https://t.co/VQAYoDZU6t
Messi ending the season sharper, more adjusted. Next season will be much better, that’s a guarantee.
Mbappe played us… https://t.co/JhTV6cBYpt
Mbappe rejected Madrid and proved to the world that La Liga is indeed a farmers league. See how they’re all crying 😭😂
Leo Messi has contributed a lot in PSG wins and he’s their best player for this season even without goals.
Mbappe is giving Real Madrid fans PAINS raised to the Power 3
So mbappe has a hat trick...he played around with 2 clubs earlier now he's playing with a 3rd🤣
🇫🇷What a day for Kylian Mbappé:💰 €300M signing bonus🤑 €100M a year salary AFTER tax🎩 Hat-trick against Metz https://t.co/up3VawXHtL
Neymar hit 100 goals for Paris Saint German 🎯 https://t.co/yhK4MQEaQ1
Mbappe celebrating a hat trick against a relegation side in the French league https://t.co/jyb00f2UBC
Mbappe stays? French league has leveled up. I will WATCH every PSG match next season!
Real Madrid fans watching Kylian Mbappe scoring a hattrick after signing his PSG Contract https://t.co/gJ42SU2KZQ
Mbappe is just Speedometer with a little touch of Gareth Bale. Nothing special about him.
Messi has hit the post 15 (FIFTEEN) times this season 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This Messi guy is so unlucky ffffsssss
PSG are ending the season with style
#Messi again hit the woodwork 🤦But Di Maria scored on the rebound 👏 https://t.co/URNRD336hl
Angel Di Maria is in floods of tears and being hugged by Neymar after what could be his final goal in his final game for PSG. The club's record assist provider, who has been hugely important creatively for some time, deserved a grander send off.
Ángel Di María was in tears after he scored his final goal for PSG 💔 For the love of the game https://t.co/uWu8Cnk4DR
psg scoring 5 and messi having just one assist is crazy 😭
Mbappe staying was the right choice you will never convince me otherwise
Those Messi passes are the reason Mbappe is staying
Neymar during halftime: “Mbappé is a crack. He is the present and future of PSG. I am very happy - as a teammate but also as a friend - that he stays here." https://t.co/xL7bjMtP4m
Mbappe scoring a hat trick and smiling just tells you that he don't even care about Madrid 😭

Edited by Nived Zenith
reaction-emoji
