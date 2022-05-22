Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick after signing contract extension to secure 5-0 PSG win over Metz  

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in style as he guided the Ligue 1 champions to a 5-0 win over Metz. The Frenchman, who was extensively linked with a move to join Real Madrid, opted to make a u-turn on his decision, putting pen-to-paper on a contract with PSG until 2025.

After confirming his decision prior to kick-off at the Parc des Princes on their final game of the season, Mbappe produced a memorable display on the pitch. The 23-year-old completed his brace in the space of four minutes after some positive football played by the hosts.

Angel Di Maria, who will leave PSG at the end of the season, bagged the assist for the opening goal in the 24th minute when Mbappe rounded the Metz goalkeeper after timing his run to perfection. In the 28th minute, Lionel Messi threaded a perfect through ball into the path of Mbappe, who applied the finishing touch with ease to make it 2-0.

PSG were cruising and added the third goal three minutes later. Messi unlocked the Metz defense with another through ball. Although Di Maria's attempt was blocked, it fell kindly to Neymar, who tucked it away. Mauricio Pochettino's men entered the half-time interval with a healthy three-goal advantage.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute after making the most of a lapse in concentration from Boubakar Kouyate at the heart of Metz's defense. The France forward dispossessed the defender and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper before wheeling away in celebration.

PSG enjoyed numerical advantage over Metz after Mbappe hat-trick

It went from bad to worse for the visitors when Boubacar Traore received the marching orders after a late challenge on Neymar. Metz showed little resistance after being reduced to 10 men and eventually conceded again.

Di Maria ensured he signed off with a goal to his name after making the most of a rebound, which fell to him after Messi had hit the woodwork. Understandably, he was overwhelmed by the emotion and was pictured in tears after scoring in his final game for the side.

Mbappe remained on the pitch but failed to add to his goal tally. The result condemned Metz to relegation from Ligue 1. PSG were crowned champions a few weeks back and called the curtains on an impressive league campaign in style.

